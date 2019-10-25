Mom blogger Emily Freeman isn’t big on Halloween.
Growing up, her family celebrated Reformation Day instead. But her favorite Halloween tradition, the homeschooling mother of three told her Instagram followers at @homesweetschool, is the Stitch Witch.
After trick-or-treating, each child gets to choose a few pieces of candy to keep. The remaining sweets are left on the hearth for the Switch Witch, who comes in the night for the stash. In exchange, she leaves each child a toy.
“My girls were so excited to see what the Switch Witch would bring them,” Emily told her followers. Last year, it was a Lite-Brite activity set and Play-Doh.
Several of Emily’s followers chimed in with their own Switch Witch tales. (Could she be the Tooth Fairy’s evil twin?)
@Sarahmkinnard exchanges her kids’ candy for healthy snacks and treats. She has two children with food allergies, so that’s part of her motivation. “The other part is I just find sugar has a long list of bad results in our family.” Sarah was reminded by her son that the Switch Witch left a toy last year. “So I guess the Switch Witch is coming” again this year.
Instead of a toy, @casquibb’s Switch Witch leaves her kiddos a nickel per piece of candy surrendered. “And they seem OK with that!”
As Emily notes, “Cold, hard cash is always motivating.”
And what does the Switch Witch do with all of that Halloween candy she collects? The unconfirmed report is that she feeds it to her black cat, Zoom.
***
This article originally appeared in the October 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
