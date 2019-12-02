The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.
So if you’re looking for the perfect gift, check out our ideas below.
1. “The Wondrous Road Ahead” by Wonderbly. This book is an excellent gift for young readers. Parents can personalize the story and insert words describing the positive qualities they hope to impart to their children. Woven together with an inspiring story about triumphing over adversity, our young reader loved seeing her name, talking about her own brave adventures and receiving a new book in the mail. Her older sibling has already asked for his own story. $29.99, wonderbly.com
2. MP Magic Socks. Our reviewer loved the MP Magic Socks and right away wanted to know where he could buy more. He says these wool items are great for winter; his other socks are too short. They are also very comfortable. The creators of these “odorless’’ socks say they can be worn for up to six days without needing a wash. $19, mpmagicsocks.com
3. Demo Duke truck. This toy was a big hit with our 5-year-old reviewer. He loves revving up the throttle and watching the vehicle crash into the wall. The truck is restored by pushing a button. The instructions say to keep fingers clear during the repair process, so this truck is not for young children. The truck has numerous phrases but just one loud volume level. Our reviewer’s kids play with it for a few minutes every day, she says. $49.99, spinmaster.com
4. Hatchimals Hatchtopia Life. The kids liked opening the egg from the Hatchimals Hatchtopia Life. However, it breaks into small pieces and can’t be reused, so our reviewer felt guilty knowing the plastic pieces were landfill bound. It would be better if the egg was the little creature’s home. “The creature was cute and small, but I didn’t feel moved to collect them all,’’ she says. “Would be a cute party favor.’’ Includes a free app with simple games. $6.99, amazon.com
5. Candlylocks Dolls. These would be great for a child who likes to braid hair and it comes with accessories, too, mom says. There’s an element of surprise as to which doll is in the container. However, if you don’t like to style hair it can be difficult to play with the doll since the hair is so long. “Perhaps if you were re-enacting Rapunzel the doll could be played with in a dollhouse,’’ she says. “Otherwise, I think the toy would be an easily forgotten novelty.’’ $9.99, spinmaster.com
6. Paw Patrol die cast vehicle collection. Archer was excited to have the PAW Patrol die cast vehicle collection. He had them work together as a team and set up imaginary scenes — a car race to their headquarters. And even though they are not bath toys, he requested to take them in the bath to race some more. “He loved them so much they became his show and tell at school for two straight weeks,’’ mom says. Individual cars are available or buy the set. $26.99, target.com
7. "The Kids' Book of Paper Love." This book offers a great variety of ideas ranging from journaling to imaginary play to paper-folding activities. The writing prompts help spark imagination, especially with creative writing. Through the different pages, this first-grader wrote encouraging messages and secrets! The book even included a super fun banner “dare to daydream” that immediately went up in her room and she claimed was a success! $19.95, workman.com
8. Personalized jewelry. Mom says her daughter loved her personalized necklace from Isabelle Grace Jewelry and wears it almost daily. “And feels super special that it has her name on it,’’ our reviewer says. The custom piece is made of fine silver with a 22-kt gold accent and can be personalized up to nine letters. Add a birthstone to make it extra special. $65. IsabelleGraceJewelry.com
9. Carpool Karaoke game. You’ve seen it on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” but now you can pretend you’re on Carpool Karaoke without even getting in your car. The Carpool Karaoke board game will have you and your friends dueling each other by singing, dancing and answering trivia to win. Make sure your friends and family aren’t afraid to look silly and have their singing voice heard. There is no chance to be shy playing this! $19.99, target.com
10. Hydaway collapsible water bottle. No one wants to get weighed down with stuff when they’re out hiking. The Hydaway collapsible water bottle is slim and lightweight, helping you save room in your backpack. The innovative bottles can be folded down to just over 1-inch to easily fit in a pocket, backpack, gym bag or diaper bag. They are also BPA-free, nontoxic and dishwasher safe. $25, hydawaybottle.com
11. BEN 10 Alien Game Omnitrix. This is a wrist-mounted, battery-operated, four-game watch. You turn the watch face to pick between the battle, memory, transform and timing games. The interface was easy to read and the ways to play the games was simple enough that a 5-year-old could do it. Our reviewer’s son, Graham, played the memory game for hours. $36.73, amazon.com Babble not bobble The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Babble Head is battery-operated, with sounds triggered by interacting with the turtle’s head, chest, left and right arms. Motormouth Mikey has a fitting name; he spouted phrases from the cartoon that caught the kids’ attention, so he wasn’t left alone long when turned on. Lots of pizza and burp jokes from the head. The arms suggested that the child was sparring or fighting with the ninja turtle. $19.99, target.com
12. Power! Snap Circuits Science Kit. Kids interested in electronics are going to dig this kit, which takes circuits and makes them uber simple. The parts snap together to make a fan whir and a robot light up. It’s easy to use, and the included book offers multiple builds. The same company offers similar kits on chemistry, magnets, fossils, bones and lots more. For age 8 and older. $44.99; amazon.com
13. Antsy Pants Bingo game. This game is fun for the whole family. The big, colorful pictures make it easy for even the littlest family members to join in. This mom’s 5- and 3-year-olds loved finding the pictures and had a blast racing to see who could get a Bingo first. $7.99, target.com Fun on the go
14. Antsy Pants Tic Tac Toe game mat. This game is great for indoor and outdoor play. The game includes a fabric mat and four X’s and O’s. The mat doesn’t lie flat, which can frustrate young players, but they still had fun. The mat also doubles as a carrying case so it’s easy to clean up and take with busy parents on the go. $19.99, target.com
15. Parabo Forever Desk Calendar. Our reviewer loved the Parabo Forever Desk Calendar because it will never go out of date or style. It was easy to order — just choose 12 photos and upload them to the site — and it arrived quickly, was packaged well and was easy to set up. You can choose any of the 12 photos to go with the date, which is easy to change with a simple flip. It’s the perfect size, too, at 10 inches wide and 3.5 inches tall. It sits great on this mom’s mantel for everyone in the house to see. $35, Parabo.com.
***
This article originally appeared in the December 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine
