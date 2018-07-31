In celebrating Harry Potter's 38th birthday today (I'm a nerd, I know), I recruited help from the Omaha Public Library to come up with a list of great fantasy books for young kids.
But I can't leave out great fantasy novel options for teens. There are so many great ones out there right now.
Check out this list:
Ages 12+
“Three Dark Crowns” by Kendare Blake. From the library: “In every generation on the island of Fennbirn, a set of triplets is born — three queens, all equal heirs to the crown and each possessor of a coveted magic … But becoming the Queen Crowned isn't solely a matter of royal birth. Each sister has to fight for it. And it's not just a game of win or lose...it's life or death. The night the sisters turn sixteen, the battle begins. The last queen standing gets the crown.”
“Ink, Iron, and Glass” by Gwendolyn Clare. From the library: “A certain pen, a certain book, and a certain person can craft entirely new worlds through a branch of science called scriptology. Elsa comes from one such world that was written into creation by her mother, a noted scriptologist.”
“A Shadow Bright and Burning” by Jessica Cluess. From the library: “Henrietta Howel can burst into flames. Forced to reveal her power to save a friend, she's invited to train as one of Her Majesty's royal sorcerers — the first female sorcerer in hundreds of years. Thrust into the glamour of Victorian London, Henrietta is declared the chosen one, the girl who will defeat the Ancients, bloodthirsty demons terrorizing humanity.”
“The Glass Spare” by Lauren DeStefano. From the library: “After discovering that she has the ability to turn people into gemstones, Wilhemina, the fourth daughter of the wealthiest nation's king, seeks redemption putting herself in the path of a cursed prince who has his own ideas about Wil's power.”
“Julia Vanishes” by Catherine Egan. From the library: “Possessing an ability to hide on the edge of perception, Julia conceals her talents in a city where magic is banned and poses as a grand lady's housemaid alongside an eccentric band of fellow housemates who have ties to a powerful killer.”
“Wintersong” by S. Jae-Jones. From the library: “All her life, Liesl has heard tales of the beautiful, dangerous Goblin King. Now 18 and helping to run her family's inn, Liesl can't help but feel that her dreams and fantasies are slipping away. But when her sister is taken by the Goblin King, Liesl must journey to the Underground to save her.”
“Reign of Shadows” by Sophie Jordan. From the library: “ Seventeen years ago, an eclipse cloaked the kingdom of Relhok in perpetual darkness. In the chaos, an evil chancellor murdered the king and queen and seized their throne. Luna, Relhok's lost princess, has been hiding in a tower ever since. Luna's survival depends on the world believing she is dead.”
“The Novice” by Taran Matharu. From the library: “When blacksmith apprentice Fletcher discovers that he has the ability to summon demons from another world, he travels to Adept Military Academy where he must decide where his loyalties lie. The fate of an empire is in his hands.”
“The Shadow Queen” by C.J. Redwine. From the library: “ This retelling of Snow White follows the adventures of Lorelai, an exiled princess who is being pursued by a magic-wielding prince serving as the personal huntsman for evil queen Irina, who has charged him with bringing her Lorelai's heart.”
Ages 13+
“The Last Magician” by Lisa Maxwell. From the library: “In an alternate version of present-day Manhattan, magic is dying, and Esta, a Mageus with a talent for manipulating time, travels back to 1901 to stop the destruction of a book that can possibly restore magic. But in Old New York, Esta must navigate gangs, secret societies and her feelings for another magician in order to save the future of magic.”
“Dividing Eden” by Joelle Charbonneau. From the library: “When their father and older sibling are killed by assassins, a pair of royal twins who were never destined to rule are forced to compete against each other in a dangerous trial that is shaped by the schemes of a power-hungry ruling council. ”
“Truthwitch” by Susan Dennard. From the library: “On a continent ruled by three empires, some are born with a 'witchery,' a magical skill that sets them apart from others.”
“Everless” by Sara Holland. From the library: “In the kingdom of Sempera, time is extracted from blood, bound to iron, and consumed to add time to one's own lifespan. The rich aristocrats like the Gerling family tax the poor to the hilt, extending their own lives by centuries. No one resents the Gerlings more than Jules Ember; she and her father were once servants at their estate, Everless, until an accident drove them away.”
Ages 14+
“Forest of a Thousand Lanterns” by Julie C. Dao. From the library: “Eighteen-year-old Xifeng is beautiful. The stars say she is destined for greatness, that she is meant to be Empress of Feng Lu. But only if she embraces the darkness within her. Growing up as a peasant in a forgotten village on the edge of the map, Xifeng longs to fulfill the destiny promised to her by her cruel aunt, the witch Guma, who has read the cards and seen glimmers of Xifeng's majestic future. But is the price of the throne too high?”
“A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas. From the library: “Dragged to a treacherous magical land she only knows about from stories, Feyre discovers that her captor is not an animal, but Tamlin, a High Lord of the faeries. As her feelings toward him transform from hostility to a fiery passion, the threats against the faerie lands grow. Feyre must fight to break an ancient curse or she will lose Tamlin forever.”
“Throne of Glass: Empire of Glass Novel” by Sarah J. Maas. From the library: “After she has served a year of hard labor in the salt mines of Endovier for her crimes, Crown Prince Dorian offers 18-year-old assassin Celaena Sardothien her freedom on the condition that she act as his champion in a competition to find a new royal assassin.”
“The Tombs” by Deborah Schaumberg. From the library: “New York, 1882. A dark, forbidding city, and no place for a girl with unexplainable powers. Sixteen-year-old Avery Kohl pines for the life she had before her mother was taken. She fears the mysterious men in crow masks who locked her mother in the Tombs asylum for being able to see what others couldn't.”
“Ash Princess” by Laura Sebastian. From the library: “Held captive by the brutal Kaiser since age 6 when she witnessed her mother's murder, Theodosia, called Ash Princess, is now 16 and prepared to reclaim the throne by any means necessary.”
“Royal Bastards” by Andrew Shvarts. From the library: “Tilla, the illegitimate daughter of Lord Kent, bands together with other outcasts in an attempt to prevent civil war and protect Lyriana, a sheltered, visiting princess whose life is in danger.”
