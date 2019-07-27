My grandmother had the most beautiful collection of embroidery thread.
In my mind, the box contained every color imaginable, and when she would open the box for me to choose one, the opportunities were endless.
I would pick my favorites, and she would help me thread the needle and set up my embroidery hoop. Then she would patiently teach me chain stitches and French knots, sharing her own tips for how to embroider the detail-heavy flowers I was hesitant about doing.
Eventually she would move to her own chair and pick up her crochet needles and the two of us would create, together, with Glenn Miller playing in the background.
My grandmother, Darlene Ducey, was always creating.
She would crochet, quilt, knit, embroider, paint and make Halloween costumes for her grandchildren.
She taught herself woodworking and carpentry, making a beautiful glider, where she would relax and enjoy her garden and the birds.
Her walls were full of her own paintings and projects, all next to photos of her children and grandchildren, whom she adored.
I was lucky enough to spend Saturdays with my grandma for many years growing up. It created a special and strong bond between us.
But it also helped foster my own creative abilities and helped me discover my passions. I pursued a creative degree in fashion design, spending many hours sketching and sewing to create my own dresses.
After completing my master’s, I was able to move to New York and achieve my dream of working in the fashion industry. After seeral years in that field, I have discovered a new passion for illustrating and design.
Like my grandma, I, too, have become someone with a passion to create.
As she got older, it became more and more difficult for her to do many of the activities she loved, but her desire to create never stopped.
We spent our last moments together before she died painting some clay ornaments she had made for Christmas.
I will always remember those moments we had together and know that her creative spirit lives on in me.
