You don’t have to live on the Gulf Coast to enjoy a good old-fashioned shrimp boil. We ordered head-on gulf shrimp from the Louisiana Crawfish Company and had it shipped to the Midwest. But you also can find fresh shrimp at local seafood markets and some supermarket delis. Best of all: Peak shrimp season is from May to September, which coincides perfectly with sweet corn season in Nebraska.
Serving is super easy. Cover a tabletop with freezer paper, shiny-side up. Place baguette slices, bottles of squeeze butter, cocktail sauce, spicy mustard, sliced lemons and boiled shrimp down the center. And dig in! No utensils or plates allowed. When finished just roll up the paper and pass the finger wipes!
Gulf Coast Shrimp
WHAT YOU NEED
• 4 pounds large unpeeled, head-on shrimp with tails
• ½ cup Old Bay Seasoning
• 3 cups beer
• 3 cups water
• 8 ears corn on the cob (to be cooked with shrimp)
• Baguettes
WHAT YOU DO
1. In a large pot, bring water, beer and seasoning to a boil.
2. If you wish to cook with corn, add corn and continue to boil for about 5 minutes.
3. Add the shrimp and reduce heat to medium-high. Stir, then cover and boil for about 4 minutes, stirring halfway through. (Cook until shrimp are pink and opaque.)
4. Drain liquid. If you are using a basket, remove the basket and let the liquid drain off, back into the boil pot.
5. Dump shrimp onto the serving table or a serving dish or pail and sprinkle with additional seasoning.
6. Serve with Old Bay, cocktail sauce, squeeze butter, lemons and sliced baguettes.
7. Peel, eat and enjoy!
TIP: To fill out the menu, ask guests to bring a Southern side dish. Perfect companions: fried chicken, mac and cheese and bread pudding. Oh, and beer.
Pinch, peel, pull
Shrimp are made to be eaten with your fingers. First, working from head to tail, peel off the shell. Next, grasp the shrimp by the tail with one hand and the head with the other. In one quick twist, break the head free from the body and discard. Next, use the tip of a knife to devein the shrimp, being careful to remove all of the thin black matter. Discard the vein and rinse shrimp in fresh cold water.
Country Bunting Printable Invitations
WHAT YOU NEED
Gingham patterned paper
8.5-by-11-inch white cardstock
Foam mounting dots
A7 kraft paper envelopes
WHAT YOU DO
1. Use the invitation template to print and cut out invitations on the white cardstock.
2. Cut miniature bunting shapes from the gingham paper. Make each about .375 of an inch wide by .75 of an inch tall.
3. Fill out your party information and enclose invite in an A7 envelope.
Lifesaver Silverware Packs
Roll silverware in a gingham napkin and attach unwrapped mint Life Saver to front with twine.
Water Bottle Labels
Peel the labels from water bottles and customize with our downloadable water bottle labels. Just print on 8.5-by-11-inch printer paper (cardstock is too thick to bend), cut and attach.
Bucket Labels
Print bucket labels on 8.5-by-11-inch kraft label paper and punch out using a 3-inch circle punch. Peel off and adhere to buckets.
Straw Toppers
Print straw toppers on 8.5-by-11-inch kraft paper and punch out using a 2.5-inch circle punch. Using a standard-sized hole punch, punch hole centered at top and bottom. Attach topper to straw by sliding straw through holes.
