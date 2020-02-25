My oldest son, Sam, loves Star Wars. Like, loves it.
We first showed him "Star Wars: A New Hope" when he was around 2. I will never forget that first time we watched it. When the opening crawl started, he asked us what the words said. So we read them to him, and he didn't understand any of it.
When the opening crawl started disappearing into the stars, he yelled "Bye, bye, ABCs!" He did this every single time we watched Star Wars for the next year.
But recently, when we turned on a Star Wars movie, I heard — to my surprise — Sam, who is 6, reading the words on the screen. I looked at him, my mouth wide open. "Um...what?"
He couldn't read it all yet. He struggled with some of the words and it moved too fast for him to keep up. But still. My baby is starting to read the Star Wars opening crawl, you guys! How is that possible?
When Sam started kindergarten last fall, I told him he's going to learn how to read. He couldn't believe what he was hearing; he was so excited. Finally! He'd be able to read a book on his own whenever he wanted!
Both he and his 3-year-old brother, Elliott, love books. It's a source of pride for my husband and I. We started reading books to them when they were infants. When Elliott was weeks old, we'd read aloud to him — books, magazines, whatever — while he lay in our arms nursing with me or cooing with my husband because the sound of our voices soothed him.
Both of them have been known to randomly bring books to us and request we sit and read. If they disappear and the house seems eerily quiet, seven times out of 10 they're just in their room flipping through books. The other three times they're stuffing toys down the toilet (a thing they have both, thankfully, outgrown), drawing on walls (or wood floors) or sneaking candy.
It's really crazy when your kid starts to read. You just look at them in awe because here's this little person you grew inside you and who used to be so dependent on you for everything just, you know, reading on their own. It's really hard to even put into words.
And while it's really cool and fun and also gives you a break at bedtime (they get to read to you for a change!), it's also kind of annoying. No longer can I easily spell out things I'm trying to hide from them like C-A-N-D-Y or C-O-O-K-I-E-S. It might take him a few minutes but eventually he'll go, "Did you spell candy? We have candy?!"
But in all seriousness, it's been such a fun transition from seeming like a toddler before kindergarten, to now really seeming like a big kid. Sure it's a little sad, but the good mostly outweighs that. We've started reading some heftier books (like "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone") and he can follow along a little easier than before.
I can't even begin to describe to you how cute it is to see Sam sitting with Elliott reading a book to him. And because his big brother is so cool reading on his own, Elliott can't wait to learn. Win-win!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.