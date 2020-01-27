Gender reveal parties are extremely popular these days.
Whether it's something simple or elaborate, there are lots of fun ways to reveal the big surprise. If you're looking to throw a gender reveal party, here are some fun and safe ideas.
1. Gender Reveal Cake. A gender reveal cake is a cost-effective option because it also serves as food for your guests. You can save money by making the cake yourself. Simply prepare a white cake mix and add blue or pink food coloring to the batter. Bake according to package directions and frost with a gender-neutral color like white or yellow. At the party, cut a slice ceremoniously to reveal boy or girl.
2. Gender Reveal Box. Take a large box and fill it with either pink or blue helium balloons. When you open the box, the balloons will fly out to reveal the gender of your baby.
3. Gender Reveal Piñata. If you want to build suspense, use a piñata and make your guests work hard for the answer. Gender-reveal piñatas are sold in stores, or you can make one with blue or pink candy or confetti.
4. Gender Reveal Balloon Pop. Like a piñata, a balloon pop can be an exciting baby gender reveal for either a party or photo shoot. Simply fill a balloon with pink or blue confetti and then pop it to reveal the gender.
5. Gender Reveal Smoke Bomb. Smoke bombs can be used in many creative ways. Just be sure to follow the safety guidelines.
6. Silly String Gender Reveal. If you don’t mind having a mess to clean up, have party guests spray pink or blue silly string to learn the gender of your baby.
7. Gender Reveal Darts. Create a balloon dartboard and fill the balloons with blue or pink paint. Throw a dart at the board when you’re ready to reveal the sex of your baby.
(Source: littlethings.com)
***
