Alright parents, many kids start heading back to school next week, so let’s savor those last moments of summer. Here are 23 inexpensive ways close out the summer in style.

1. Hit up a splash pad

2. Have a backyard campout

3. Go to the farmers market

4. Pack a picnic and head to the park (or your backyard)

5. Have a family board game night

6. Watch movies under the stars

7. Play some Pokemon Go together (a family favorite of ours)

8. Make homemade ice cream, sno cones or popsicles

9. Visit a pick-your-own farm

10. Run through the sprinklers

11. Put on a backyard play, fashion show or recital

12. Go fly a kite

13. Find a free concert

14. Take a hike

15. Take a mini road trip

16. Head to a fishing hole

17. Hold a neighborhood bike parade

18. Create an obstacle course

19. Break out the sidewalk chalk

20. Have an outdoor scavenger hunt

21. Family YouTube karaoke

22. Break out the buckets, soapy water and the hose for a driveway car wash

23. Throw a backyard barbecue bash and invite family or friends

Have some fun and soak up that last bit of sun.

Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

