Alright parents, many kids start heading back to school next week, so let’s savor those last moments of summer. Here are 23 inexpensive ways close out the summer in style.
1. Hit up a splash pad
2. Have a backyard campout
3. Go to the farmers market
4. Pack a picnic and head to the park (or your backyard)
5. Have a family board game night
6. Watch movies under the stars
7. Play some Pokemon Go together (a family favorite of ours)
8. Make homemade ice cream, sno cones or popsicles
9. Visit a pick-your-own farm
10. Run through the sprinklers
11. Put on a backyard play, fashion show or recital
12. Go fly a kite
13. Find a free concert
14. Take a hike
15. Take a mini road trip
16. Head to a fishing hole
17. Hold a neighborhood bike parade
18. Create an obstacle course
19. Break out the sidewalk chalk
20. Have an outdoor scavenger hunt
21. Family YouTube karaoke
22. Break out the buckets, soapy water and the hose for a driveway car wash
23. Throw a backyard barbecue bash and invite family or friends
Have some fun and soak up that last bit of sun.
***
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.