Little ones might not be able to stay up till the stroke of midnight, but they can still ring in 2020 at one of these great events around Omaha.
Did we miss an event? Email it to ashlee.coffey@owh.com.
1. Bubbly New Year’s Eve Party. Come to the Omaha Children’s Museum from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate the New Year and still get to bed on time. Enjoy bubble-themed activities such as makeshift bubble wands, bubble painting, a Bubble Science Show and more. There will also be characters present, including a mermaid and Glinda the Good Witch. There will be a bubble drop to ring in the new year at “midnight” (7:45 p.m.). The fun is included with admission, which is $14 for adults and kids. Members and kids younger than 24 months old are free. More.
2. New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular. Say goodbye to 2019 — and the finale of the 2019 Holiday Lights Festival — with fireworks starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. This year’s show will be held in a new location. The fireworks will be shot off in Lot D of the CHI Health Center. Arrive early and park for free to view the show. The show will be choreographed to a special musical accompaniment broadcast on STAR 104.5 to celebrate “One Hit Wonders.” The event is free.
3. Noon Year’s Eve Celebration at the Durham Museum. This fun-packed party will include live music by Dino O’Dell and the T-Rex All-Stars, special crafts and activities. Ring in the “noon year” in homemade party hats, with a celebratory bubble wrap stomp and a balloon drop. The party goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fun is included with regular admission or membership. The Durham Museum is at 801 St. 10th St. More.
4. Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve with the animals at the zoo. On Tuesday, come party with the animals and celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include entertainment from Joe Cole’s Magic Show, fun activities and an early countdown to 2020 complete with a mini beach ball drop at noon. Event activities are free to zoo members or with regular paid zoo admission. More.
5. Noon Year’s Eve party at the Florence Library. The Florence Library, 2920 Bondesson St., will host a Noon Year’s Eve party Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kids can read stories, sing, dance, eat snacks, craft and make party hats until they bring in the New Year at noon. Registration is recommended. More.
6. Noon Year’s Eve party at the Saddlebrook Library. Come listen to a story (“Where the Wild Things Are”), and have a wild rumpus with bounce and play in the community center and a dance party in the commons. At noon, there will be a 1,000-balloon drop. The event goes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is at 14850 Laurel Ave. More.
7. Noon Year’s Eve party at the Gretna Children’s Library. The library, 119 N. McKenna Ave., will host a Noon Year’s Eve party Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Come early to make a craft and read a story. Then count down to noon — complete with a balloon drop. No registration is required. All ages are invited. More.
8. Noon Year’s Eve party at Ralston’s Baright Public Library. On Tuesday, head over to the Baright Public Library, 5555 S. 77th St. in Ralston. The party will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. More.
9. Noon Year’s Eve party at the La Vista Library. The library, 9110 Giles Road, will celebrate the New Year with noisemakers and then count down to noon on Tuesday. The party goes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. More.
10. New Year’s Eve party and sleepover. Premier Gymnastics will host a New Year’s Eve party and sleepover on Tuesday. Boys and girls ages 5 to 12 are welcome. The party begins at 7 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Kids can enjoy gym playtime, games, hot dogs and drinks. Those who stay for the sleepover will enjoy more games, gym play time and a movie or two. Kids must be picked up between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesday. Cost is $40 per child for the party only. To party and sleep over, the cost is $45 per child. Registration is required. Premier Gymnastics is at 10702 Browne St. More.
11. Celebrate the New Year with games. Dave and Buster’s will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve event on Tuesday. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Families can pick from two packages, which include food, dessert, unlimited soft drinks, Power Cards and a video drop to ring in the New Year. Cost is $34.46 and $42.46. Dave and Buster’s is at 2502 S. 133rd Plaza. More.
