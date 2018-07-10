Birthdays are a special thing.
My baby's second birthday is quickly approaching, and I just realized I haven't given much thought to the type of party we'll throw.
It's a stark difference from when Sam, my oldest, approached his second birthday. We threw a "Chugga, chugga, two, two!" party, and it was a blast. I planned and fretted over little details. We ordered him a train conductor outfit and even put together a train craft decoration that took my husband and I far longer than we'd like to admit.
But you know what? He doesn’t remember the train stuff. Or the crazy winter wonderland decorations form his first birthday. The only reason he remembers his third birthday is because Spider-Man (my brother-in-law in a Spider-Man costume — bless him) showed up.
The rest? Nah. No idea.
So why did I go all out?
These days I'm living in the moment. I'm choosing to not worry so much about decorations or a theme. Plus, as a working mom, I just don't have the time or energy for anything Pinterest-worthy.
Sorry, kiddos.
It made me think back to my own birthday parties. In my family, birthdays were important celebrations but never over-the-top.
My parents threw birthday parties with family and friends. But there were no crazy decorations. No themed food stations. No goodie bags for my friends.
We played games, ran around, ate pizza and drank too much soda.
We got to choose the meal and the flavor of cake and ice cream we wanted. We’d sing happy birthday, blow out the candles, open the gifts and then — the best tradition of all — take a giant bite out of our cake. (Yes! A bite out of the uncut cake!)
Maybe you’re think that’s weird. But it was awesome.
Eventually, the tradition evolved (hilariously) when one of my siblings — maybe it was me; I’m not telling — decided it would be fun to push the birthday person’s face into the cake as they took a bite.
When we celebrated the next birthday, another face got pushed into a cake. And on and on it went.
I’ve passed the cake bite/smash tradition onto my kids.
We first (gently) smashed my oldest son Sam's face into his cake at his third birthday. He didn't know what to do. Once he saw we were laughing and it was fun, he cheered up and started digging into the cake even more.
It was hilarious.
I'm not sure when parents today started feeling the pressure to throw an Instagram-worthy party at every birthday.
I'm vowing to take it easy. I'm focusing less on the party details and more on my child.
I'm focusing on spending as much time with them as I can on their special day and not on making sure my house is perfectly spotless or whether the homemade decorations are just right.
All we have to decide is whether we'll introduce Elliott to our cake smash tradition this year.
We might not get the chance. It's highly likely the little bugger will smash his own face into the frosting just trying to eat it.
