As we gear up for potential quarantines in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, stores are running out of hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and Lysol. "Should I buy lots of toilet paper or not?" seems to be a big question lately.
But it occurred to me that no one is mentioning the mom-necessities; those items required for us to survive being locked in the house for weeks on end with our kids. I adore my children and would relish two weeks of quality time, but not being able to leave the house would make supplies imperative.
And I’m not talking about formula, diapers or nutritional provisions. Those are definitely important, of course. I’m talking about the nonsensical, non-essential items that we will surely be lost without.
For example, if you have smallish munchkins, odds are good that they have strange little ritualistic eating habits.
My 4-year-old pretty much only eats waffles for breakfast. Could I force her to eat something else? Of course. Would it be easy? No. No it would not. If I were to be stuck waffle-less for the couple weeks of quarantine, I would surely survive, but my sanity might not. Because irrational arguments from emotional preschoolers are tolerable on occasion. In fact, they can even be cute. But every day for an unknown period of lock down? I don’t think so. I’m going to need a freezer full of waffles before I’ll truly feel prepared.
The same can be said for chicken nuggets. Could we live without them? Definitely. Would we want to? Definitely not. I’m not saying I’m going to stock up, but does anyone know if Costco sells pallets of dinosaur nuggets? Is there a nugget warehouse somewhere that the public can access?
It isn’t just the little ones who have their go-to, very necessary consumables, either. If I’m home-bound with my offspring for an extensive period, I will need my daily Red Bull. I don’t think the word “need” is an exaggeration here. I will need to shotgun that deliciously carbonated, overtly-caffeinated beverage if I’m expected to keep up with the preschooler who will surely be bouncing off the walls.
If you doubt this need, understand that her favorite game right now is “dog catcher.” I am the mastermind of this unfortunate game — a game that was intended to make her laugh for three minutes one morning a few weeks ago. The rules are simple: She is the dog and I am the dog catcher. I chase her around the house and, once I catch her, throw her into her cage (a.k.a. the couch).
This should’ve been a one-time, disposable little bit of horseplay, but now she begs me to play every freaking morning. This is her favorite game ever; this mindless roughhousing that results in her being physically tossed onto furniture. It is — maybe literally — going to be the death of me. Because the kid is heavy. Not so much the first time I catch her. It's not even that bad the second, third or even the fourth time. But the fifth time this dog catcher nabs her quarry, I feel it in my back.
And actually, if we’re on lock down and I’m dog catching on an hourly basis, I’m also going to have to add a vat of Tylenol to the list. While we're at it, I should probably add chocolate ice cream, gummy bears and coffee. Because I say so.
My older sons will surely be intolerable if we run out of snacks and soda, but if I’m dog-catching downstairs with their little sister, odds are good they’ll never leave their rooms anyway.
I’m not making light of this very serious situation, but I know for a fact that everything runs better if this mama has her Red Bull. What are your non-essential essential items, should you be quarantined with the family? Goldfish crackers? Oreos? Busch Light?
***
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.