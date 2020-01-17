Editor's note: This is the first in a three-part series about how parents can learn some important life lessons from their kids.
If you want to live your best life, there’s no shortage of social media gurus, self-help books or life advice memes. I should know, as one look at my Audible and Kindle library will reveal I’m a bit of a self-help junkie. Amazon has even stopped recommending new self-help books and is starting to recommend I just get help.
It’s not that I’m a hot mess, per se; it’s just that I’m obsessed with the pursuit of joy. And I’ve learned it’s a choice, not a result. So I gobble up everything I can about taking responsibility for my life and learning how to be disciplined enough to make the right choices.
But I’m starting to think the best education I can get on the topic isn’t in a book, but in the child with a runny nose currently begging me to “catch her boogers.”
I’ve learned three huge life lessons by simply observing my girls. There’s actually more than three, but my editor reminded me this was a column, not a book. So I’ll break each lesson down into a short series.
The first lesson I’ve learned is this: Love what is, rather than wanting what isn’t.
For example, if one finds themselves insecure with low self-esteem, just watch a child catch a glimpse of themselves in the mirror. Quick, find a pen! You’ll want to take notes.
If there's one thing I know about my girls, it's that when they look in the mirror, they like what they see. Girlfriend's hair will be all matted up in the back like a neglected poodle, yet when she sees her reflection, she sees a rock star. A rock star who enjoys wearing her pink lip gloss a full inch off the lip, mind you. That’s how she rolls and she rolls good.
She grins, poses, prances and spins. She even gets inspired to pretend she’s Elsa. I mean, who’s gonna stop her?
Now, compare this to her own mother’s reaction to her reflection. There are days when I completely avoid eye contact with my mirror, let alone light up like Lady Gaga’s in my house.
Children give us a glimpse of how it’s supposed to be. Their innocence shows us a beautiful side of our inherent humanness that, for so many of us, eventually gets soiled with pain. But the truth is still there, buried under our learned and experienced baggage. Children don’t see “imperfections” because they aren’t aware they even exist. There’s no comparison; they delight in who they are. They simply celebrate what they have and shake what the good Lord gave ‘em. Hair isn’t too red, too brown, too straight or too curly. Eyes aren’t too big or too small or wide or narrow. They see themselves and think, “Wow, here I am! And I dig it!”
I wonder if I could learn to see through this lens of loving what is rather than wanting what isn’t. Is it even possible, with all of our cultural programming? All the hurts, baggage and traumas that took our eyes away from the beauty that’s there and started searching endlessly for what we wish was there instead?
I don’t know, but I think I’d like to try.
As a naturally ambitious person, I can’t tell you how blind I’ve become to the incredible life that’s around me while my eyes scan for more. For better. Always better. It’s not a lesson in settling, I’ve learned. It’s a lesson in enjoying, while trying.
I mean, listen. I can make positive changes to my health fueled by loathing the way my thighs rub together, or fueled by deep wonder that I even have these amazing thighs to rub together in the first place.
Kids choose wonder. Why can’t I?
I can. If I choose to. And the first step is learning to love what is, rather than wanting new thighs.
Anna Lind Thomas is a humor writer and mom to daughters Lucy and Poppy and English bulldog Bruno, wife to Rob Thomas and founder of HaHas for HooHas. She writes for momaha.com.
