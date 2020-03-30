Chalkboard slime counts as a STEAM activity with a fun quotient that can stretch for hours.{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}
The science behind the slime
{/span}
Making slime is a classic chemistry experiment. A handful of ingredients are combined to form a stretchy polymer — a long chain of molecules that repeat.
Saline solution contains boric acid, a disinfectant that keeps the eyes fungus-free.
School glue contains polyvinyl alcohol (also known as PVA), made up of ethylene, oxygen and acetic acid (from vinegar).
Glue is a polymer. When you add saline solution, the glue molecules and borate ions cross-link, forming a thicker polymer called viscous.
The art lesson in the slime
To “draw” on chalkboard slime, press the tip of your marker into the slime to create a series of dots. This type of painting is called pointillism. If you try to draw in continuous lines, your marker will get stuck in the slime.
Pointillism is a technique associated with its inventor, Georges Seurat, and his student, Paul Signac, in the 1880s. The technique involves painting with very fine dots; but when you view the art from a distance, your brain combines the dots into a fluid picture.
When you are done with your pointillism masterpiece, talk about distortion. Pull your slime drawing apart and see what happens.
WHAT YOU NEED
- White glue (such as Elmer’s)
- Baking soda
- Saline solution (must contain boric acid)
- Chalk markers
WHAT YOU DO
Make the slime
1. Pour 4 ounces glue into a mixing bowl.
2. Add 2 tablespoons chalkboard paint and mix thoroughly.
3. Add 1 teaspoon baking soda and stir to combine.
4. Add ½ teaspoon saline solution and stir until slime thickens. (Use a sturdy spoon or wooden craft stick; a plastic one can break.)
5. If the slime is sticky, add in a few drops of saline solution and stir. Repeat until the slime begins to pull away from the side of the bowl.
6. Take the slime out of the bowl and knead it for a minute or two to fully combine all ingredients.
Draw on it
1. Using chalk markers, draw your design in a series of dots on the slime.
2. When you are done with your design, have fun by distorting it. Simply pull the slime and watch as your drawing elongates.
3. To make a new drawing, simply knead the slime until the color disappears and start again.
Tips
>> DO NOT add too much saline solution, or your slime will turn rubbery.
>> Store your slime in an airtight baggie.
>> Don’t draw on the slime like you would on paper. The marker tip will get stuck in the slime. Use a dotting technique instead.
Source: babbledabbledo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.