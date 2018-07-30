Hundreds of adults and kids splashed at a floating playground that opened this weekend near Omaha.
Attendance was good for the first weekend of the attraction on a lake at Louisville State Recreation Area, about a 30-minute drive from Omaha, said Bill Oligmueller of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. He said about 200 people used the playground over the weekend.
The playground, which is anchored in place, is made from a heavy-duty rubberlike material that is inflated with air, letting people bounce their way along. It includes slides, a trampoline-like area and steps that people can jump across.
The commission has described it like an "American Ninja Warrior" course, referring to a TV show where competitors navigate obstacles.
The playground will be open daily through Aug. 12. After that it will be open on weekends through Labor Day. The playground will be open on the holiday.
Admission to the playground for a 90-minute session is $18 for ages 13 and older, and $13 for ages 6 to 12. Life jackets will be required and will be provided with admission. There are certified lifeguards on duty.
The floating obstacle course at Louisville is part of the new Venture Parks program that the commission is rolling out at four parks between Omaha and Lincoln to welcome a new generation of parkgoers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.