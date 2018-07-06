It’s summer. Time for family vacations and visits to grandpa and grandma.
If flying is your transportation of choice and you have kids, it can be a challenge.
Dave Albers of Audubon, Iowa, and Mary Lainson of Omaha have been flight attendants for more than 30 years. They’ve seen everything, from kicking kiddos to distraught parents.
We asked them for advice on how to make flying an enjoyable (rather than harrowing) experience for you, your child and your fellow passengers. They happily obliged and asked fellow attendants to chime in, too.
1. Bring lots of things to keep the kids busy. Books, puzzles, electronic games and movies are good choices. Coloring books are big right now and can entertain for hours. Your child’s favorites are a must but throw in a few new items, too. Aim for quiet activities and make sure to leave anything that requires glitter or glue at home. Play-Doh is a no-no.
2. Snacks are a must. Parents think their airline of choice will have plenty, but that isn’t the case anymore, besides a few pretzels or cookies. So pack healthy items that your child likes, which is especially important with a picky eater or one with allergies. Finger foods will keep your youngster full and occupied at the same time.
3. Pack empty water bottles. You'll find bottle-filling stations at most airports. Avoid sugary items such as juice to keep the excitement level under control, and be sure to bring wipes for sticky fingers and mouths.
4. Each child should have a backpack or carry-on that includes their snacks and activities. Albers calls it a survival kit. Just make sure it's not so heavy that you end up carrying it. For long flights, consider bringing a favorite small pillow or blanket or even a face mask to cover their eyes. Fellow travelers’ lights and tablets can be a distraction for a child trying to nap. Pack a change of clothes in your carry-on in case of an accident. A plastic bag for dirty clothes is smart, too.
5. Many times the airlines will have free movies if you download an app. Earphones will ensure that fellow travelers don’t hear every ka-boom or laugh track. Attendants can probably provide a set of ear buds if you forget. If you bring your own mobile devices, make sure they are fully charged.
6. Takeoff and landing are the most difficult parts of a flight for a baby, who can’t tell you that his ears hurt. Lainson recommends pulling out a pacifier or nursing your baby as swallowing helps clear ears. Encourage little ones to yawn and give older children a piece of chewing gum. Make sure to pack Children's Tylenol in your survival bag.
7. Early flights are the best. Later-day travel often sees an increase in delays, especially in the summer with thunderstorms. Missed connections can be miserable, especially if kids are tired and hungry. Those possible delays are why you want to have lots of food and water on hand.
8. Make sure to have your children use the restroom before boarding and limit liquids. Try to keep them awake on the way to the airport so they'll sleep on the plane.
9. A kicking toddler can drive the traveler in the seat in front crazy. To distract your child and burn energy, take a walk up and down the aircraft aisle. Just make sure the seat belt sign is off and attendants aren’t serving snacks or drinks. You also can try having your child sit on your lap, facing you instead of the seat in front.
10. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. If you have your hands full with a crying baby, many times an attendant will be happy to take the youngster off your hands while you walk to the restroom or just take a short break. Lainson says she's walked many crying babies up and down the aisle to soothe them.
11. Do your homework. Talk with your children about airline rules and etiquette before the trip. Things like keeping your seat belt on at all times, using inside voices, no fighting, whining or crying, and doing whatever the attendants or pilots say because that's the law. Make sure they know to clean up their messes and keep their shoes on any time they walk in the plane. Reward good behavior with a game or activity.
12. Consider buying matching clothes or colored tees for each member of the family. That will help everyone keep track of one another in a crowd and make children easier to spot if separated. Take a full-length picture of your child so you know exactly what he's wearing in case he does get lost.
13. Clothes with no snaps and zippers are a good way to avoid setting off the metal detectors. Slip-on shoes make that part of the trip easier, too. Practice going under a made-up “bridge” of adults with hands raised and touching to simulate going through the detector if you think that will be a problem.
14. Albers bought his son a disposable camera for each trip. He was always amazed to see vacations through his son’s eyes (and eye level).
15. If sitting next to a crying child is driving you to distraction, ask the attendant for a different seat. They’ll try to help if they can. And if you are the parent, try to stay calm. Lainson says youngsters can feel their parents’ tension, and that makes them act out more.
