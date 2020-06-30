The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.
So if you’re looking for the perfect gift, check out our ideas.
1. Backyard fun. Looking for a fun backyard game this summer? With Rollors, players roll the durable wooden disks toward the goal posts, earning points depending on where they land. The compact carrying case makes it easy to transport. Rollors is fun and easy for all ages. $49.95, rollors.com
2. Movie night. This ultra-portable projector is a hit with kids. Our reviewer set up both an indoor movie theater and a drive-in-style outdoor movie night projected on a garage. They also used the 360-degree content to virtually explore the stars and hunt ghosts, which the kids absolutely loved. (It acts like a VR headset, the image moving as you move the projector cube.) The Cinemood has a slightly clunky interface navigable with a smartphone app, and the much-marketed built-in Disney content is limited to safety videos. But the 360 apps and VR games are very cool, and the ability to use Netflix and Amazon Prime (or watch your own content by plugging in a USB stick) is fantastic. Plus the battery life — 5 hours — is great. That said, our reviewer wasn't sure about the price tag. The screen resolution isn’t as high as you’d expect; you can get more powerful projectors for less. $499.99, cinemood.com
3. A perfect swaddle. Our reviewer really liked the Tiny Twinkle Swaddle Blanket. The material is light and breathable so you don’t need to worry about your baby getting too warm wrapped in it. The blanket is a good size to lay on the floor when baby plays or to drape over the car seat as a cover. The print is bold and vibrant, another plus with our reviewer. $22, tinytwinkle.com
4. Preparing for the future. With a Creation Crate Jr. subscription, you get a new tech project shipped to your home. The projects, which use a high-quality TechCard grid with holes, teaches kids basic engineering concepts such as math, measurements, physics, forces and construction. There are step-by-step instructions but they aren’t always clear or easy to do. Recommended for ages 8 and older, but an adult’s help definitely will be needed. Subscriptions vary, creationcrate.com
5. Building blocks. Math, science and creativity meet in Magna-Tiles. Our reviewer’s kids loved using the colorful magnetic pieces to create various 3D shapes and structures. They also loved being able to tell the story of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” through the pictures on the tiles. $34.99, target.com
