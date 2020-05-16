I was so upset with myself last week. I got irritated about something insignificant. I couldn’t figure out why I was so short with the people I loved. But as I sat there crying in my closet, it hit me.
I needed some time to take care of me.
I was running on empty. We’ve all been doing our best to protect ourselves and the ones we love, and that means staying at home together. Everyone needs a little time to decompress — but especially parents during this unusual time.
As a parent, there are small things I’ve neglected or relinquished when it comes to time for myself. Like watching what I’d like to on TV instead of “Paw Patrol.” Going out to a nice dinner with just my husband. Washing my hair regularly. Days off. The list goes on. There are ways we used to “escape” to get that time alone that just isn’t viable right now.
There are a myriad of things we, as moms, forego on a daily basis for our children. The long list is worth it; we would do it all over again knowing this is the outcome. Sometimes, though, we need to make sure we are taking just a little bit of time for ourselves. If we don’t, it’s at the detriment of us and our family. The worry and stress of the day, and this virus, manifests itself in the way we behave toward our children, spouses and our self.
It’s easy to feel that there’s always something needing to be taken care of, but taking the time for self care makes us better parents — and better people. Do things that remind you of who you are as a person, aside from "mom." These can be little things that fill your cup, like watching a favorite show, getting coffee, reading a magazine or meeting friends for a virtual happy hour. Here are 22 ways to take care of our mental, physical and emotional health.
1. Sit on your patio and soak up some sunshine.
2. Try virtual yoga or take a dance class.
3. Buy your favorite chocolate (or other sweet treat).
4. Have a Zoom coffee date with your sister or best friend.
5. Try a new recipe.
6. Send the kids to another room with a movie and have a date with your spouse.
7. Download a new phone game.
8. Go to bed just a little earlier.
9. Send your mom a letter.
10. Don’t over-commit.
11. Have cocktail hour with your partner.
12. Read a book, the newspaper or a favorite magazine.
13. Take a walk.
14. Write or journal.
15. Take a long bath or have an at-home spa day.
16. Learn to say no.
17. Go for a drive — windows down and radio up.
18. Watch a move you’ve been wanting to see.
19. Put work away for a day; take some PTO.
20. Treat yourself to an online show or exhibit.
21. Get crafty.
22. Do nothing (that’s OK, too).
Mommies, we have to take care of ourselves before we can take care of the little ones. We also need to take that time guilt free. Have a dialogue with your spouse (perhaps they’re in need of a little "me time" as well) or support system. Let them know how important it is to make sure you’re healthy in order to be the best parent you can possibly be.
***
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.