The latest trend for the holidays is to give kids experiences rather than toys or physical gifts. It’s such a neat idea, especially for kids who already have a toy room overflowing with “stuff.”
But often, adults think the trips need to really have a wow factor like Disney World or the ocean.
The truth is, the destination isn't that important. Kids just like the adventure and the experience of being together with their family.
How do I know? Because I am a one-time survivor of a childhood without Disney World.
We never met the princesses or swam in the ocean when I was a kid, but we did have a family vacation each year. And they were epic.
We went to places within driving distance and, half the time, the drive itself resulted in some of the best memories we still laugh at today. Like the time we almost ran out of gas in the middle of nowhere in Wyoming, or when we got lost in Arizona and accidentally ended up in California.
My parents were brilliant about adjusting the trip on the fly to capture experiences that popped up along the way.
For example, one of my fondest memories of the vacation where we drove to the Grand Canyon is of a random small town we spent part of a day in. The town — the name is now lost to me — was having its local celebration. I remember how friendly the people were. My dad and I share a life-long love of learning, and I can remember him asking the locals about the history of the town while I listened on with eager ears, probably constructing historical fiction books in my head.
My parents were also creative about our trips.
One year we drove to the head of the Mississippi river. Or maybe it was the Missouri river. Honestly, I don’t even remember our destination or what we did when we actually got there. I think we all had grand ideas of walking across this tiny trickling stream that became a rushing river by the time it traveled across the United States. But if I remember right, it was kind of anti-climatic when we actually got there.
That didn’t even matter, though, because what I do recall from that vacation was that it felt like an epic road trip. We had snacks galore, and we listened to the Bible on tape, which is hilarious to think of a kid enjoying so much. But there was something mysterious and magical about listening to those Bible stories as we watched the world zip by out of our old Safari van windows.
So while Disney World and the ocean are cool, I am living proof that these fancy destinations are not required if you want to give your children the gift of experiences rather than toys this holiday season. Instead, focus on the family time you’ll have together and the fun memories you will make along the way.
***
Jenni DeWitt is married and has two sons, the youngest of whom battled childhood leukemia — and won. Jenni writes weekly for Momaha.com. She is the author of “Forty Days” and “Why Won’t God Talk to Me?” You can read more about Jenni here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.