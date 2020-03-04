Last year, my family got some pretty life-altering news. My sister and her military husband had gotten orders for Italy.
While it wasn't completely unexpected news, it was still devastating.
And though I was sad for me, it was nothing compared to how sad I felt for my kids. Neither of them have known anything but having their cousins a short, 25-minute drive away.
When my sister and her husband got married, they were stationed at an Air Force base in California, where two of their children were born. When my nephew was 4 months old, they received orders for Offutt.
It was a glorious five years together in Nebraska. Our kids got to grow up together. We witnessed them pass all these milestones around the same time: crawling, walking, talking, first day of school, etc.
So when I heard about Italy, I debated how I should tell my kids the news. Would they even understand it?
It's a tricky thing to navigate.
"Whenever you've got a kid going through big life changes — someone moving or someone got sick — you want to talk to them and be honest with them but keep it in their language," said Alison DeLizza, a postdoctoral psychology fellow in the Department of Psychiatry Child and Adolescent Clinic at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. "Whether that's a 10-year-old or 2-year-old, you want to keep it in a language they understand."
So that's what I did. I explained to both Sam, 6, and Elliott, 3, how their cousins are going to be moving really far away and going to see them won't be very easy.
I showed them on a map where we are and where their cousins would be moving to. I explained the distance in simple terms: We'll have to get on a big airplane to fly over to see them.
DeLizza said parents want to be sure to validate whatever reaction their child has to the news.
"It's OK to feel sad or mad or whatever they feel," she said. "You can tell them you feel the same way; that you feel sad they're moving away and are going to miss them, too."
Over the next few months, I talked to my kids often about how their cousins were moving away soon (because we didn't have an exact date). I made sure we spent as much time with them as we could before the big move. And we talked about how even though we wouldn't be with them in person, we could still talk to them and see them through video chat. And that we'd fly over to Italy to see them, and they'd fly back home to Nebraska to see us.
On the night before they left, we spent an extra long evening with them at my parents' house. The kids played. We said our goodbyes. Everyone actually did OK.
Over the next few weeks, I kept an eye on both my kids for changes in their behavior — which is completely normal, DeLizza said.
"Any time there's a big change, we expect to see bigger changes, outbursts," she said, noting parents might see tantrums, talking back and difficulty with adjusting to a new routine.
She said it's also normal for kids to continue talking about the missing family members — and that parents should continue to allow it. Slowly, Sam stopped talking about going over to their cousins' house because he now remembers they're in Italy.
"But if that talk isn't decreasing and they're still having big behavior changes... that's when you should consider talking to a pediatrician or behavioral health specialist. That's beyond what we'd expect after the normal transition," she said.
It's been an adjustment, and I can only pray it'll get easier and not harder over the next several years they're gone. The time difference has made talking during the week a little more difficult, but we make plans to talk via FaceTime on the weekend. I'll set the iPad up in my kids' room so they can virtually play toys together or just hang out and talk like they would if they were together.
Overall, I'm glad I have been open and honest about the move with my kids. I'm happy with how we prepared them for it, and I'm proud of how they've done with the transition. And we're all really looking forward to taking a trip to Italy to see them someday soon.
