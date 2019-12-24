Christmas is a time for magical memories and cherished traditions.
My family has our own set of traditions we look forward to every year. They’re a kind of merger between Zach’s childhood traditions and mine — plus ones we’ve started new with our own children.
But in recent years, we’ve had to set some of them aside or alter them for the needs of our family.
This Christmas, especially, I’m learning to be flexible over traditional. The kids are getting older, our schedules are getting busier and some of the old way of doing things aren’t working anymore. Instead of clinging to the past, I’m taking a versatile approach and updating our favored traditions when I need to.
1. Decorating our house the weekend after Thanksgiving. In years past, we’ve always devoted this weekend to decorate our house. But this year, my oldest daughter had the opportunity to travel with her friend for two weeks. Of course, we didn’t want to decorate without her. So we were well into mid-December before we could get the tree trimmed and the fall decorations put away. We kept up our annual tradition of a charcuterie board supper and Christmas music while we decorated. But thanks to the squished scheduling, we opted for a Nebraska women’s volleyball game on the TV instead of our usual Christmas movie.
2. Having Chinese take-out on Christmas Eve. This is another tradition we’re saying goodbye to this year. While we still spend the day at my in-laws — a tradition we won’t ever break — my husband’s job now requires him to work that evening. What was once a night spent huddled around cartons of fried rice and sesame chicken is now endured without dad while I wrestle overly-excited kids to bed by myself.
3. Christmas Eve present-wrapping marathon. We’re slowly saying goodbye to this tradition as well. Since the kids were little, we would put them to bed early on Christmas Eve, turn on "Die Hard" — one of our favorite Christmas movies — and wrap all the presents at once. Many families put out presents throughout the season, but our tradition is to have nothing under the tree until Christmas morning. However, now that our kids are older, their bedtimes are later. Plus, my husband and I are older, too, and our bedtimes are earlier! This means I have to think ahead and squeeze in secret wrapping when I can.
Our recent adjustments have left me nervous, wondering if you can even call something a tradition if it’s forced to change. But I’m also extremely grateful for all these new phases of life. We might have to change a few things around, but we’re not losing anything. The richer and fuller our lives become, the more precious those traditions become, too.
It would be easy for me to dig my heels in and cling to what we’ve done in the past. But then we would have missed out on so much. We might have decorated late in the season, but we got to do it as a whole family, which means the whole family has special memories of the night. And my wrapping marathon might be interrupted, but older kids who stay up later make Christmas Eve that much more special. We can enjoy the whole day together and a good chunk of the night. And, true, my husband’s job has meant our favorite family supper doesn’t get to happen the same way, but there are plenty of other opportunities during the year to make Chinese take-out happen.
So, here’s to all the past family traditions we love and cherish, and that remind us of all the wonderful Christmases gone by. And here’s to the yet-undiscovered traditions of the future. May we discover them with joy and learn to appreciate them just as much.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.