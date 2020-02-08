Valentine’s Day is coming up, and I’m sure we’re all secretly hoping our significant other will do something extra special to show just how much they love us.
But let’s have a little perspective here.
You don't need chocolate and roses on Valentine's Day (or any other holiday for that matter) to show someone just how much you care about them. Sure, those kinds of things are nice, but we should really focus on appreciating the regular, every-day gestures that say “I love you." With that in mind, here are 21 everyday things my husband does that really show me how much he loves me.
1. Filling my car with gas on a cold day so I don't have to.
2. Waking up with the kids so I can sleep in.
3. Tolerating my choice of music.
4. Knowing that what I really want for my birthday is a clean house.
5. Sharing his food at restaurants, even though it drives him crazy.
6. Asking me how my day was and listening to what I have to say.
7. Packing the kids’ lunches the night before so it’s one less thing for me in the morning.
8. Always doing the dishes.
9. Helping me with my technology deficiencies.
10. Sending me articles he thinks I’ll find interesting.
11. Making dinner with me each night.
12. Being the first to apologize.
13. Picking up my favorite snack at the store without being asked.
14. Plucking a chin hair I can’t find.
15. Slow dancing in the kitchen.
16. Letting me use his favorite T-shirts as pajamas.
17. Knowing how I like my coffee.
18. Kissing my forehead before he leaves for work in the morning.
19. Allowing me to choose the TV show (admit it, you actually liked "The Crown").
20. Supporting my endeavors and encouraging me, always.
21. Choosing to make time for me each day.
We’d love to hear from you! How does your significant other show their love in everyday gestures?
***
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.