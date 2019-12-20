The holidays can be challenging when mom or dad is deployed.
“But that doesn’t mean they can’t also be fun,’’ said Master Sgt. Thomas Atkinson, the non-commissioned officer in charge of the Offutt Airman & Family Readiness Center.
He encourages families to visit the center, which supports families year-round, and explore all the resources available.
He also has these tips for the holidays.
1. Attend events for families of deployed members and other base holiday events. It’s a good way to meet other families who have loved ones deployed. Plus, it’s a fun (and free) reason to get out of the house and celebrate the season. Visit facebook.com/Offutt55FSS or facebook.com/OffuttChapel for more information.
2 . Connect with other families. The holidays won’t feel so lonely without mom or dad.
3 . Have the kids make goodies to send to the deployed family member. This will not only raise the spirits of the deployed family member, but everyone will feel more connected in the process.
4 . Plan at-home fun holiday activities. Something as simple as a Christmas movie marathon or baking cookies together can keep the family’s mind off their missed loved one and on the joys around them.
5 . Visit out-of-town family. If there were ever a time to load into the car (or airplane) and visit family, now is it. Choose travel plans that fit your budget and enjoy the support of loved ones over the holidays.
6 . Talk with your deployed spouse about your holiday budget. Even though you are apart, money will still be spent. Save yourself the trouble of budget surprises and discuss spending together.
7 . Have a plan. To the best of your ability, schedule a FaceTime session with your deployed spouse and determine how Christmas Day or any other important family holidays will go. A little structure can go a long way.
8 . Don’t make promises you can’t keep. While having a plan will work in your favor, make sure you don’t promise your kids they will get to talk to Mom or Dad at a certain time or on a certain day. Deployed life is often unpredictable, so be open that your plans could change.
9. Utilize “Give Parents a Break’’ days for Christmas shopping. The Offutt Airman & Family Readiness Center provides one Saturday each month for free child care at the CDC for families of deployed members. Use that time to do your secret shopping. Contact the Offutt Airman & Family Readiness Center for details.
10 . Take some time for yourself. You are holding down the fort and doing the work of two parents at home. Take some time to get a massage or a pedicure as a way to relax and give a little holiday spirit to yourself.
