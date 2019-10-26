Picking a nursery theme for my first child was easy.
I wanted to have an ocean room because my husband is from a coastal city, that’s where we met and, of course, we currently live as far away as humanly possible from either ocean.
Plus, the walls were already painted a calm, light blue. No big painting project! Or so I thought.
As a birthday gift, my creative mom offered to paint the room full of colorful ocean animals. (She’s had plenty of experience, since nearly all of my childhood birthdays, Halloween costumes and bedrooms featured handmade, inventive decorations.)
At first I was worried the small room would be an explosion of ocean stuff in every crevice and look too junky. And, nowadays, all you see on Pinterest are minimalist nurseries.
But we pulled paint colors from an octopus crib mobile to tie things together, and I was selective on which creatures to feature and where, based on the furniture layout. It took us most of a weekend (my mom doing the heavy lifting) but we ended up with a vibrant, playful, adorable room I love to spend time in and enjoy even while soothing a screaming baby (well, maybe).
Not an artist? I’m not either. We used an easy trick to make the room come alive. Here’s how to do it:
Find a physical or online drawing you want to copy. We used simple coloring books for easy doodles and bold lines.
Get your hands on an old overhead projector, use a new projector or look up a YouTube video on how to make one that can mimic and magnify your phone or computer to the wall. My mom still has an old overhead projector from her teaching days in the ’80s, so we had to trace the drawings onto clear paper. Projecting an image from your device onto the wall is even easier.
Shine the image on the wall and fit the drawing to the space you want by going either closer or farther away.
Trace the drawing on the wall in pencil.
Paint your drawing! We also outlined our animals using thick black paint marker, so the lines were clean and straight.
Trust me, I am not an artistic person. (I fare better with words.) But even I could paint between the lines of a giant gray whale or mix green colors to create a patterned turtle shell.
The room turned out so well, I plan on keeping it as our family grows!
