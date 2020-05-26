When I was a kid and my family went camping, hobo dinners were a favorite meal. As an adult, I appreciate how easy these foil-wrapped dinners are to make on the grill, in the oven or directly on the coals.

Hobo dinners

WHAT YOU NEED

Ground beef or turkey (not extra-lean, since you need some fat for cooking)

Small potatoes

Onions

Carrots

Celery

Green beans (fresh, not canned or frozen)

Garlic cloves (optional)

Ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and salt and pepper, to taste

Tin foil (or tin foil packets)

WHAT YOU DO

1. Chop the vegetables into small pieces.

2. Combine veggies with the ground meat and season to taste with the ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and salt and pepper; coat well. If using extra-lean beef or turkey, add a little olive oil to keep dish tender and moist.

2. Portion out the mixture into foil-wrapped individual servings and place on the grill for 45 minutes, or until potatoes are tender and the ground beef reaches 160 F. Serve immediately to eat directly from the foil.

