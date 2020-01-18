There's nothing like a big bowl of soup to warm you up on a cold winter day. It’s probably my favorite thing about the season. The best part for parents? They’re all super easy, filling and crowd-pleasing. Here are some of my family's favorites. Enjoy!
Ham Bean Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 1-pound bag dry great northern beans
- 1 quart chicken broth
- 4 cups water
- 1 ham steak or leftover ham, cubed
- 1 small onion, chopped
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon seasoning salt
- White rice, for serving
Directions:
In a pot, add the dried beans and water to cover. Bring to a boil. Take off heat and let sit two hours, covered. Next, drain water and return beans to the pot. Add chicken broth, water, diced ham, onion and seasoning. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and let cook one hour, covered. Finally, cook rice, according to instructions and serve the soup on top of the rice.
Chicken and Noodles
Ingredients:
- 2.5 quarts chicken broth
- 1 cup cooked chicken (rotisserie chicken works great)
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 12-ounce bag frozen egg noodles
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons flour
- Water
Directions:
In a pot, bring chicken broth to a boil. Add carrots, celery, onion, pepper and salt. Let cook 15 minutes. Next, add chicken and let cook an additional five minutes. Add bag of frozen noodles and cook an additional 10 minutes. Add flour to about 6 tablespoons of warm water and mix until it is liquid. Add flour mixture to soup and allow to thicken for an additional 10 minutes. Serve.
Black Bean Soup
Ingredients:
- 3 14 ounce cans chicken broth
- 2 14 ounce cans black beans, drained
- 1 14 ounce can corn, drained
- ½ tablespoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne
- Optional: Cheese, sour cream, avocado or tomato
Directions:
Drain the corn and three cans of black beans. Smash the beans in one can and leave the other two cans as is. Next, combine everything in a soup pot. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Let cook on stove top for 30 to 45 minutes. Top with cheese and any additional condiments you like. Serve.
Tortilla Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 can black beans, drained
- 2 cups shredded chicken OR 1 additional can of black beans
- 1 quart chicken broth
- 28 ounce can crushed tomatoes
- 28 ounces water
- 1 can Rotel diced tomatoes
- 1 can corn, drained
- ½ cup brown rice, uncooked OR 1 bag boil in bag brown rice
- 1 ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- Optional: Baked tortilla strips, cheese, sour cream, avocado or tomato
Directions:
In a pot, add the broth, crushed tomatoes, water, diced tomatoes, chicken, black beans, corn and spices. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, add in rice. Reduce heat to simmer and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve with additional toppings.
Navy Bean Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 1-pound bag dry navy beans
- 2 quarts chicken broth
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 bay leaf
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon seasoning salt
Directions:
In a pot, add the dried beans and water to cover. Bring to a boil. Take off heat and let sit one hour, covered. After an hour, drain water return beans to the pot. Add chicken broth, pepper and bay leaf. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and let cook one hour, covered. Add chopped onion, carrot and celery. Cover and simmer for 30 more minutes. Season with seasoning salt and serve.
Mom’s Chili
Ingredients:
- 1 pound browned hamburger
- 1 14-ounce can dark red kidney beans, drained
- 1 14-ounce can red beans, drained
- 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
- 1 15-ounce can tomato sauce
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon garlic salt
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne
- Optional: Sour cream, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced onion and crackers.
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a slow cooker and let cook four hours on high, or six to eight hours on low. Once finished, add favorite toppings and serve.
Note: I also do a vegetarian version where I add an additional can of beans and omit the meat.
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
