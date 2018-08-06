Parents often hear about the importance of establishing a bedtime routine a week or so before school begins.
Kim Dickhut, a sixth-grade teacher at Swanson Elementary, says it’s not just bedtimes that need to be addressed as opening day nears.
Dickhut, a winner of Westside Community Schools’ Schrager Distinguished Teaching Award, thinks that making your bed and eating breakfast are just as crucial.
“It’s having a routine,’’ she says. “It’s so very important, especially as you get ready to go back to school.’’
Many of Dickhut’s students struggle in those first days of classes, unused to going to bed early and rising early.
Dickhut recommends that if you’ve been letting your children sleep in, at least three weeks before school starts begin to ease them in to the same routine they’ll face during the school year. By a week before the opening bell, they should be going to bed and getting up just like school has already begun.
“You don’t end up having the battle to get them up then,’’ she says. “You’ve set the routine.’’
Some ideas about that routine:
Sure, an earlier bedtime is very important. But don’t forget some reading time before the lights go out. Students often tell Dickhut that they plan to avoid books over the summer. That leads to learning loss and can even affect the level of income they earn as an adult, studies have shown. So if they haven’t been reading the past few months, get your children started immediately, even if it’s comics or magazines. She recommends at least 30 to 60 minutes of reading daily. “It’s critical to setting up the students for success,’’ Dickhut says.
Dickhut is a big fan of the book by Admiral William H. McRaven, “Make Your Bed: Little Things that Can Change Your Life and Maybe the World.’’ Very few of her students do, Dickhut says. But straightening your covers each morning creates a sense of discipline, she says, and sets the tone for the day. “It does create a sense of satisfaction, even in young children, that they have participated in something that is important in your home and they have accomplished on their own.’’
Because of her children’s crazy schedules, breakfast was the only meal they could eat together. It’s good to have that time together because it creates a sense of community, Dickhut says. It’s also a time for children to learn how to communicate without technology getting in the way. Breakfast also provides the fuel they need to do well in school. “That makes a huge difference in their readiness for learning.’’
Take some time off as a family before things shift into high gear. Vacations, no matter how far or how short, are a valuable learning tool. Not only does your student learn about different parts of the country, but they get to watch you deal with some of the challenges that arise from traveling. That problem solving teaches a lesson or two. “It’s a good thing,’’ Dickhut says.
Parents also have to get ready. Supply lists and required school and athletic forms are available before school starts. Avoid the last-minute panic and get them done early. Save some money by watching sales and wrap up supply shopping ahead of the rush. “I have noticed when I go into Target right before school starts, it’s pretty picked over by then,’’ Dickhut says. “I know lists are more specific than they have been in the past. Making sure you can get those very specific things is helpful.’’
