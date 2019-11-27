...WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE REGION TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION CHANGING TO MAINLY ALL SNOW. TOTAL
SNOW ACCUMULATIONS 1 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A
LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD
BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ALLOW FOR EXTRA TRAVEL TIME DURING THE
LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING RUSH HOUR.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Dog Gone Problems,
We have a 2-year-old black lab named Bowser. He has a few things that he does that we don’t like, but overall is a pretty good dog. Last Thanksgiving he was not a good dog. As a matter of fact, he was a very bad dog. He ruined our Thanksgiving.
Things started off on the wrong foot. My mother-in-law came by three hours early and Bowser, who hadn't been put away, ran straight out and jump up on her, knocking her down as well as all the food she brought.He then kept trying to get on the counters or steal food. So we put him in the backyard but instead of exercising himself, he barked at the window the whole time.
We decided to put Bowser in the kennel that we don’t use anymore. Then one of the kids decided to let him out while they were playing. He proceeded to jump up and down excitedly on all of the kids until they were screaming and crying. We put him back into the kennel and closed the door. Just as we got the turkey out of the oven, one of the kids let him out of the kennel again. Bowser must have smelled the turkey because he ran straight into the kitchen, jumped up on my husband and knocked the turkey down onto the floor.
We were so mad at him for being such a naughty dog that we put the kennel in the garage and then locked him in there for the rest of the night to teach him a lesson. I know he didn’t try to ruin our Thanksgiving on purpose, but that’s exactly what he did. My husband wants to put him in boarding or lock him up in the kennel in the garage this year so he doesn’t do it again. Do you have any advice or suggestions?
Kate
***
Hi Kate,
I have heard a lot of horror stories about a dog's behavior impacting holiday events, but this may take the cake.
There are a number of things you can do to ensure that this does not happen again. But first off, we have to identify where the failing is. You failed to set your dog up for success — both in the days leading up to and the day of Thanksgiving last year.
First, your average dog needs at least one hour of exercise every single day. Higher energy dogs or younger dogs — such as mature puppies who are around 2 years old — need even more. So this year, make sure your dog gets plenty of exercise before people come over. This should include a 45-minute walk and a few games of fetch. If you have stairs in your house and your dog does not have any mobility issues, you can throw treats up and down the stairs. This video includes a few really easy and creative ways to exercise any dog.
Second, kennels are great to manage dogs, but no dog should ever be put into a kennel to learn a lesson (or be in a kennel for longer than four hours unless they are sleeping overnight). Additionally, if you have a high-energy dog and you leave him in a kennel, you are going to compound their energy and make things worse. Since your dog dislikes the kennel, I would recommend you teach him that the kennel is a positive place by doing some basic kennel training and then some advanced kennel work.
You also need to make sure that when you put the dog in the kennel, kids understand that they are not allowed to let the dog out. I usually recommend that parents teach their children that anytime a dog is in a kennel or their dog bed, they are not allowed to interact with him or her. If they would like to interact with the dog, they need to go and get an adult to assist them or supervise. If you cannot ensure that the parents are going to have control of their children, then you need to put the dog in a room where you can lock the door or prevent children from having access.
Third, you need to remember that your dog is practicing behavior all the time. What he does with you and your family at home is how he is going to behave with everyone else. If you pet your dog when he's excited and jumping on you, that is what he will do with everyone. Instead, ignore the excited behavior when you come home. Once he settles down, reach to pet him, but pull back and go back to what you were doing if he starts to get excited again.
Had you reached out to me sooner, I would’ve advised you teach your dog a few things, including the leave it command and how to stop jumping up on people. I would've also told you that anytime you feed a dog food from your plate, you are training the dog to come back and pester you for food at other times, too. So no more people food from the table.
In short, your dog's unruly behavior last year was primarily the fault of the humans he lives with. I hope you will recognize this year that not getting your dog sufficient exercise is a recipe for disaster. Hopefully these tips will help your family and your dog have a safe and relaxing Thanksgiving this year.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
Pet Parade: The World-Herald newsroom's best pet pictures
We asked World-Herald newsroom employees to share their cutest pet pictures.
1 of 27
Despite being a senior cat at 10 years old, Baby is full of energy and mischief. Here, she dangles from a bannister in her house in Gretna.
Karen Windle, copy editor
We’re Bruce and Ernie (left). We love sneaking raw bacon off the kitchen counter, lounging around the house naked, er, without our collars and making friends with deer. (The deer *love* to play tag, but for some reason we’re always “it.”)
Katy Glover, online editor
Buster can put a smile on your face like no one else, including those of neighbors who spot him dragging me along on a walk or run. Unfortunately, this high-energy guy recently has been sidelined by the doggie version of a torn ACL and subsequent knee surgery. He could use a little boost, so I'm nominating him for the OWH Pet Parade.
Julie Anderson, news reporter
At left is Clyde. He’s a dog. He’s 2 ½. He’s deaf. At right is Pieces. He’s a cat. He’s 13. He can hear. They would like very much for you to pick them!
Brad Davis, business editor
If you're an avid reader of the World-Herald, maybe you've heard of Cooper. Features reporter Chris Peters has written about raising Cooper. Here he is on the custom pallet bed his mom built for him.
Chris Peters, features reporter
At left is Daisy. Her best friend is a reindeer, who comes to visit a few weeks each year. She complains a lot to the non-magical beings she lives with, for obvious reasons. At right is Diaz. He's a handsome boy who doesn't care about that. He loves walks and belly rubs, all people, most dogs, one cat, and zero racoons and opossums.
Rich Mills, copy editor
At the Ducey Farm in Dundee, we have the blackshirt gals who guard the back yard (Mary Stewart and Victoria Holt), and the chickens who help me garden (Brooklyn and Penny). They produce eggs and inspire pillows for the cutest and most fashionable dogs in the world (Phoebe, Gigi and cousin Tyson), who love to bark at the feral cats (Bunny and Butterscotch) who live outside and have matching tails!
Marjie Ducey, reporter
Gator likes eating snackies, expertly posing for pictures, getting floof everywhere and borking (not barking) at neighbor dogs.
Cory Gilinsky, features (and Sarah Jarecki, civilian)
Gracie the border collie and Beau the red heeler like long walks and frequent car rides, especially to drive-thrus that give treats.
Deb Shanahan, metro desk editor, and Kent Sievers, photographer
Isabel doesn’t enjoy her humans (especially the little ones) a lot, but sometimes likes a good chin scratch. Mostly she enjoys being left alone to sit on top of the piano and watch the birds outside.
Kevin Coffey, music critic
Izzy is 6 months old. She likes to chase her tail (and often catches it), climb up couches (and people), and bother Zake. Zake is 15 years old and unsure of Izzy. After all, Izzy has the high ground.
Zach Tegler, copy desk
Jameson may be named after whiskey, but this five-year-old gal is all sweetness. At first skittish after being rescued from a farm in Oklahoma, now her favorite hobby is stealing hearts — and covers.
Laurel Foster, online
We say Juni found us after my wife was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer. This little Havaton brings our family joy, love and snuggles every day.
Jeff Robb, news reporter/data geek
Laika is, hands down, the happiest dog at the dog park. She is named after the heroic Russian cosmonaut dog, one of the first animals in space. Ciara loves to pray. When she joins our family in prayer, she sounds like Scooby Doo. She is fiercely loyal and protective.
Susan Szalewski, copy editor and news reporter
Lolo was adopted seven years ago in Louisiana. She's a mutt, and we think she's part nutria, otherwise known as a swamp rat.
Hunter Paniagua, digital sports coordinator
Minerva is a very hard worker. Two-year-old "Minnie" likes to spend her time cleaning, inspecting boxes and bird watching. (And looking adorable.)
Brandon Olson, digital content hub editor
Molly, a rat-terrier Chihuahua from NHS, loved everyone she met. She was an excellent high jumper and cuddler and gave us joy for 17 years. She died in April.
Betsie Freeman, features reporter
Nellie is a 10-year-old tabby cat who is more like 5 years old at heart. She enjoys sleeping in fresh, warm laundry, eating, chasing lasers and listening to stories with best friend, 4-year-old Sam.
This is Oliver. He has three legs and a bullet permanently lodged in him. (We didn't put it there). He pretends like he's surly and tough but deep down he's very snuggly.
Roseann Moring, political reporter
Eighteen-year-old cat
Loves tuna, SBH and
A fireside nap
Sarah Baker Hansen, features, and Matthew Hansen, columnist
I'm Sasha. I was a stray in Oklahoma (where my ear was somehow torn) before a shelter rescued me & treated my heartworm. I just tested negative for heartworm, yay! I really like to play dead & get belly rubs!
Alia Conley, news reporter
Slugger, owned by the original Pet Parade Petitor in Chief and saved by Big Red Rescue in Omaha, chases his tail faster to his right than to his left. He ate a hole in the blinds to watch his owner come and go.
Steven Elonich, online editor
Toby is a 4-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix with a big personality. Given the protective tendencies of his breed, he’s very serious about watching over his property — and his owners. Until he isn’t.
Dave Elsesser, features editor, and RyAnne Elsesser
Toothpick loves biting bare legs, gazing longingly at birds outside and dipping his paw into bags of Spicy Nacho Doritos so he can lick off the Doritos dust (which his owners know is gross and bad but are powerless to stop).
Erin Duffy, news reporter
Boston Terriers, Willow, 8, and Dexter, 6, have a closet full of costumes, sweaters, scarves and even some pajamas. They only sit this nicely for photos because there are LOTS of treats involved – but really – they are crazy little puppies!
Tammy Yttri, copy desk chief
Nine years ago, we found Zed roaming the earth (it was a ruff life). He’s a good boy. He likes his toy lobster, pepperonis (which we call pupperonis) and keeping up with his fans at Zedwin.org.
Graham Archer, digital editor
Hi, my name is Zeus, I an eight-year-old American Eskimo looking to get back in the game. They say I am fixed, but I think my only problem is you aren’t in my life. I love long walks and treats. I want someone to chase squirrels with. Won’t you paw right?
Chris Machian, photographer
