Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
I have socialized my puppy since I adopted her from the humane society at 3 months old. She just recently started barking at the door bell/people who enter the house.
She has been going to puppy daycare for two days a week for about a month. Today she barked at a woman in the lobby waiting to pick up her puppy. I was taken back.
All the woman did was put her hands out and say hi. She loves people and just the other day a girl about the age of 12 came into the drive way and said hi and my puppy barked at her. I gave the little girl treats to give Penny and she became more calm.
Any suggestions? Thank you.
I wish you would have mentioned how old your puppy is now. Puppies go through different developmental and fear periods, and it's possible your puppy is in one of those stages.
Dogs sleep 13 to 17 hours a day (larger breeds tend to sleep on the higher end and smaller on the lower). So if your dog was at daycare for eight hours, she may have been overly tired and a little off her game. You may want to ask if the daycare can give her a little break in the middle of the day. Sometimes this can help a dog recharge his or her batteries a bit.
It's possible your dog was over-tired, didn’t like something about the woman in the lobby or was anxious or stressed out. Daycare is pretty active for dogs. If your dog was playing with other dogs, then suddenly brought out of the play room and into the lobby, she may have just been all charged up.
You may want to start having treats with you and when anyone asks to pet your dog, give them a treat to give to your dog first. This can put the dog into a good mood and also offers a bit of a distraction, which can help.
Something else to consider: Just like us, dogs don’t always want to be touched by everyone they meet.
A nice way to determine if this is the case is to have the person reach out but stop a few inches from the dog’s nose. This gives the dog the opportunity to decline.
If you see your dog offer any of those movements, ask the person to give another treat instead or not pet the dog. The more your dog sees that people are listening, the more confident and relaxed she will be.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
Meet the 10 (very good) dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest:
Sully
Name: Sully
Breed: Pit bull terrier and boxer mix
Age: 1 year, 4 months
Sex: Neutered Male
First day at NEHS: Aug. 11
Bio: I'll be your shadow and follow you everywhere. I may do best with another dog who can help me feel more safe and secure. I cannot live with small animals because they overwhelm me. With my bashful side, I would do better in a house than an apartment setting.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
One Foot
Name: One Foot
Breed: Pit bull terrier
Age: 1 year and 11 months old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Sept. 23, 2019
Bio: I am One Foot. I got that name because I have one foot with white toes. I am a fun-loving girl who enjoys just about everything. I like going for walks, playing with toys, romping around with other dogs and cuddling! I am looking for a home that definitely wants to have fun. Because I am a pit bull, I do have to wear a muzzle when out of a fenced-in yard, so a home with a yard is a must. I don't really like that pesky muzzle. I can play pretty rough sometimes with my human and dog friends, so I need a family without children under 12 and I do much better with boy dogs versus other girl dogs. If you are looking for a best friend to take on adventures, then I am your gal!
One Foot will be shown by appointment only.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Ariel
Name: Ariel
Breed: Boxer mix
Age: 1 year and 2 months old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Nov. 1, 2019
Bio: My name is Ariel. I'm interested but a little fearful around new people and new environments. I'm looking for a home that will go slow with me as I adjust to a new routine. This would be easiest in a lower traffic home. If there are children in the home, I'd do best with children older than 12. Once I'm comfortable with you, I'm very loving and affectionate. I'm looking for a home where I can be the only dog and soak up all the affection and attention you have. I'd love to meet you and show you what a great companion I can be! I need to meet all members of the home before leaving the shelter to ensure that it will be a great fit.
Ariel will be shown by appointment only.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Baby
Name: Baby
Breed: labrador retriever mix
Age: 2 years and 3 months old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Dec. 4, 2019
Bio: Hi, my name is Baby. I am a shelter staff favorite. They say I am pretty fun... I am super cuddly and affectionate. I sure know how to make brighten anyone's day. I hear I also have really good dog skills. I really enjoy playing with other dogs and it is one of my favorite things. Going to a home with another dog would be a dream come true and help keep me busy. I do have a bit of a pushy side and can be a little demanding for attention if you are ignoring me. My new home will need to be sure to only give me attention when I am being a good girl. Don't worry too much about that though, the staff here will teach you everything you need to know so you can raise me right! My new home will need to be one without children under the age of 12 and a fenced in yard.
Baby will be shown by appointment only.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Choice
Name: Choice
Breed: pointer and labrador retriever mix
Age: 1 year and 7 months old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Dec 05, 2019
Bio: Hi, my name is Choice. I love to be busy, both physically and mentally. Do you like your crosswords to work your brain? Well I love the dog version of those things, like puzzle feeders, Kongs, and other activities and toys that work my brain activities. Do you enjoy running or hiking or any other fun activities? I would love to go with you to get my workout in as well. If you have an active home, then I'm the energetic canine companion for you. I can be a bit rambunctious when I play so I would do best in a home with school aged children who will not be overwhelmed by me. I would love to meet the kids and other pups in the family before going home.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Finley
Name: Finley
Breed: labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix
Age: 1 year and 4 months old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Dec. 20, 2019
Bio: Hi there! My name is Finley. Though I may be a little bashful when I first meet you, I warm up to be a fun and affectionate companion. I love giving kisses and sitting on your lap. Going new places is a little scary for me. It helps when I have another playful, confident dog around to show me that things aren't so scary. I'd love to go to a home with a dog who I can learn from. I'm not a fan of walking on leash, so I need a home with a fenced in yard. Because loud noises and sudden movements can frighten me, I need a home with children over the age of 12. I'd love to meet all members of the home, as well as resident dogs, before leaving the shelter to ensure that it will be a great fit!
Finley will be shown by appointment only.
Blue
Name: Blue
Breed: boxer and pit bull terrier mix
Age: 1 year and 1 month old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Dec 21, 2019
Bio: My name is Blue. I'm a fun-loving, energetic boy who loves to play with other dogs! I have a bit of a rowdy side, so I'm looking for a home that has the time and patience to work on my manners. My adoption comes with a FREE 6-week training class here at NHS to help set my adoption up for success. Because I can get a little rough and wild when I play, I'd do best with children closer to their teens. I'd like to meet all family members and resident dogs to make sure I'm a good fit for your family. If you have an active home, then I'm the energetic canine companion for you.
Blue is currently spending time in a foster home and will be shown by appointment only.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Dez
Name: Dez
Breed: American bulldog mix
Age: 4 years old
First Day at NEHS: Dec 29, 2019
Bio: People might describe me as bashful or maybe a little sensitive to my surroundings. This just means you'll be the apple of my eye and my source of safety and security. I'm looking for a person that will understand me and help me gain confidence at my own pace. I would appreciate a quiet, low-traffic home without children, as a busy household may be overwhelming for me. I would love to meet my forever family including the other pups before heading home! I am not suitable for apartment living.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Bella
Name: Bella
Breed: labrador retriever and Australian Cattle Dog mix
Age: 1 year and 1 month old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Jan. 13, 2020
Bio: My name is Bella. People might describe me as shy and a little sensitive to my surroundings. I need people to go slow and allow me to warm up at my own pace. Once I warm up, I'm a fun-loving, energetic girl who loves to play. I'm looking for a quiet, low-traffic home without children under 12, as a busy household would be too overwhelming for me. I need a home with a fenced in yard where I'll have plenty of room to run and play. I'd like to meet all family members and resident dogs to make sure I'm a good fit for your family.
Bella will be shown by appointment only.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Roxy
Name: Roxy
Breed: boxer mix
Age: 2 years and 1 month old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Jan. 14, 2020
Bio: Well, hello there! I'm Roxy. The shelter staff here say I am a pretty good girl. I love to explore my surroundings and may need plenty of toys and activity to keep me busy and engaged. I love to be busy, both physically and mentally. I'll enjoy seeing and doing things with my new family, and prefer an active household. I can get pretty excited sometimes so I need a home without children under the age of 12. I know SIT, SHAKE, & DOWN. PLUS, my adoption comes with a FREE 6-week training class at NHS to set my adoption up for success. Due to my high energy, I would not be suitable for apartment living. I'd love to meet all family members and resident dogs, before going to my new forever home as I want to make sure I can fit right into the family. If going to a home with other dogs, it would be best if they were male dogs versus female dogs.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
