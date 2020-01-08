Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Dog Gone Problems,
I need some advice about my 4-year-old spayed female German Shepherd, Ava. We have had her for about seven or eight months. She had never been trained or socialized properly by her owners before us. I have a feeling she wasn’t treated well because she cowers and shakes when someone raises their voice. The only command she knew when we got her was “kennel." She is very high-energy. We can take her on two hour-long walks, play fetch in the yard and she still will get anxious and bored.
We have two smaller neighbor dogs. Most of the time if we are playing, just got done playing or the neighbor dogs are minding their own business, she is fine. When she’s calm, she acts like they don’t even exist. But when she is very excited or the neighbor dogs come up to the fence and start barking, Ava will come over and start barking and nipping at them. We have taken her on walks and encountered other dogs. She will start barking, jumping and lunging. However, my mother has two dogs who she has been mostly well with. They are older, big dogs.
There have been a few instances where she nipped at one, but she can be around them off leash and be fine. We are at our wits end because we can’t take her anywhere without fear it will become a stressful trip. We want more than one dog and we don’t see any way it will work with Ava. Is there any advice you can give me?
Hallie
***
Hi Hallie,
It sounds like you have a few issues going on. It's great you are trying to increase her exercise to help with her behavior problems. The majority of my clients under-exercise their dogs, making excess energy a big contributing factor.
This video includes a number of creative ways to exercise a dog. I'd recommend you start getting her exercise in shorter, more intense sessions — ideally every two to four hours throughout the day instead of one or two long walks. Make sure to let her sniff on the walks. Many people discourage this, but dogs burn more energy from sniffing than the movement of a walk.
I make sure to point out to my clients that while exercise can help make fixing problems easier, it won't fix them alone. It's the same case here. I like to think of exercise as a multiplier. It makes working with an excited dog easier, while not exercising makes an excited dog’s problems amplified. So try to incorporate exercise before you get Ava around other dogs. Make sure she gets at least 10 minutes to rest and recover before starting with the other dogs.
Some dogs are so high energy that they are more suitable to be a working dog. These type of dogs thrive as guard, drug or bomb detection dog, or working with law enforcement, military or private security. If Ava is a super high-energy dog, you may want to consider re-homing her to an organization that could use a dog with her energy level. I can’t give you any advice on that without seeing her and knowing more about you and your lifestyle. I know that is hard to hear, but try to keep an open mind. Sometimes getting a dog into a home more suited to their needs is the most unselfish thing someone can do.
If you're going to keep Ava, here are some other tips.
It sounds like she is either a more sensitive dog or was verbally abused previously. Shuddering or shaking is obviously heartbreaking to see in any dog. One thing to know: Petting a shaking dog can amplify the behavior. Instead, you can lay your hand on her. Laying/resting your hand on a dog in the right situation is interpreted as love or affection, and won’t amplify the behavior. You can also sit or crouch down next to her. Be sure to face the same direction since front-facing can be confrontation to a dog.
To help her with the raised voices, you can use the technique in this video. You would replace the crinkling sound from the linked video with someone speaking in progressively louder tones until the shouting no longer causes Ava to cower or shake.
Ava’s reactive behavior is harder to solve in an advice column. One thing you should always do is increase the distance between her and whatever she is reacting to. Sometimes you may need to take her out of sight of whatever it is she is reacting to.
It's a safe bet that her confidence could use a jolt. Teaching a dog new tricks and commands is a great way to start rebuilding her confidence. I'd recommend you start with some commands that can help you redirect her attention, such as a focus exercise. You can teach her self control with the drop it and leave it commands. Teaching a dog to target a hand is a great alternative recall, and can be used to move or reposition a dog rather than man-handling her. Training her to wait for permission to go out an open door is another great way to develop self control as well as respect for you as a leader.
You have noticed the other dog’s dynamic or energy is a contributing factor to Ava's reactive behavior. That’s certainly a big factor with reactive dogs. Try to study or observe and keep track of the dogs she is reactive to. You may find other contributing factors. Once you know what they are, you can redirect her attention or move away before she starts to react. This is a great way to manage and keep her from practicing the aggressive behavior.
If possible, try to walk her with dogs she is reactive to. Many dogs only have negative interactions with a dog, and that is the last thing they remember when they see it again. Walking Ava with as much distance between her and another dog (you may need to be on the other side of the street) is a great way to build up some positive experiences. Just make sure everyone is in a line. In the dog world, whoever is in front is perceived as the leader. By keeping everyone in a line, everyone is equal.
I have seen many dogs with lower self-esteem stop acting aggressive once they are more confident in their humans and themselves. Increasing her exercise and teaching her new tricks and commands may do the trick. If she is still reactive after a month of these changes, you may want to enlist the help of a dog behavior expert to come to your home and customize a plan based on you and your dog's needs.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
Meet the 10 (very good) dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest:
1 of 10
Name: Sully
Breed: pit bull terrier and boxer mix
Age: 1 year, 4 months
Sex: Neutered Male
First day at NEHS: Aug. 11
Bio: I'll be your shadow and follow you everywhere. I may do best with another dog who can help me feel more safe and secure. I cannot live with small animals because they overwhelm me. With my bashful side, I would do better in a house than an apartment setting.
Breed: Boxer and American Staffordshire terrier mix
Age: 1 year and 8 months old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Oct 05, 2019
Bio: My name is Marvin. I am a pretty awesome pup if I do say so myself. I love to be busy, both physically and mentally. I am an outgoing guy and enjoy to meet people and other dogs. Do you enjoy running or hiking or any other fun activities? I would love to go with you to get my workout in as well! If you have an active home, then I'm the energetic canine companion for you. Right now, I need a home without children under 12. I can be a bit rambunctious when I play with other dogs and not all my appreciate my play style. So I will need to meet any dogs that I will be sharing the home with.
Bio: I'm just about the sweetest dog you've probably ever met. I have a heart of gold and so much love I'm ready to give. It can take me a little while before I show you my true personality. I can be bashful around strangers and a little shy in new environments. Because of this, I would do best in a quieter home. If there are children in the home, it would be best if they are closer to their teenage years.
Bio: My name is Sancho. People describe me as affectionate - I'm cuddly, lovable, and I like to give kisses and snuggle. I may be a bit nervous at first, but once I warm up, you'd better watch out because I'll be ready to party! I need to meet any kids in the home, just to make sure I am a good fit.
Bio: We're Toka and Lady, we've been a couple for many years now and only have eyes for each other. We don't mind seeing other dogs, but as far as who we want to be with, it's only each other. We would love to meet the little ones to make sure we can fit right in. We may be older, but we still have love to give and want it in return. As senior dogs, we're looking for a moderate to low-key home to spend our golden years. We're looking for a family dedicated to us for the few years we may have left and to helping us through any ailments as we age.
Breed: American bulldog and old English bulldog mix
Age: 4 years old
Sex: Neutered Male
First day at NEHS: Sept. 3, 2019
Bio: I love going for walks, sniffing around the yard, hanging by your side, or cuddling up on the couch. Though I'm very loving, I'm looking for a home that will allow me to warm up at my own pace. New people and sudden movements can sometimes be scary for me. My ideal home is one that has a fenced in yard and if there are children in the home, they would be closer to their teenage years. I will need to be the only pet in your home so I can soak up all the love and affection you have. I am considered a majority bully breed, so I need a fenced in yard and am required to wear a muzzle and harness when not in a fenced in area.
Bio: I'm a typical Husky, which means I have high energy, smarts and a bit of a mischievous personality. I'm hoping to find an active person or family that can give me daily mental and physical exercise through training, games, interactive toys and outdoor activities. As a Husky, I'm a natural Houdini, so you might not be able to trust me alone in your yard. If you're well versed in the Husky ways, looking for love and excitement in your life, I'm your kind of companion. would love to meet my whole family before going home. I am looking for a home where I will be your only canine companion so that I can soak up all of your attention.
Bio: I love to be busy, both physically and mentally. Do you like your crosswords to work your brain? Well I love the dog version of those things, like puzzle feeders, Kongs, and other activities and toys that work my brain. Do you enjoy running or hiking or any other fun activities? I would love to go with you to get my workout in as well. If you have an active home, then I'm the energetic canine companion for you. Because I can get overwhelmed easily, I will need a home without young children. If going to a home with kids, it would be best if they were in their teens.
Breed: American Staffordshire terrier and boxer mix
Age: 5 years old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Oct 23, 2019
Bio: My name is David Bow Wowie and I'll sing you a song to win your heart! Fun, charismatic, loveable, cuddly, and goofy are all words that describe me. I may be a bit nervous at first, with people or situations I do not know very well, but it does not take me long to become the life of the party. I must go to a home with children closer to their teens as younger children are just too overwhelming for me but also will be too overwhelmed by my energy and play style. I need to meet all family members, including resident dogs, before going to my new forever home as I want to make sure I can fit right into the family. I'm a ladies man, so I would enjoy a home with a female dog or possibly just be the king of my castle.
Bio: Hi, my name is Jelly Bean. I've had a bit of a rough start to life. I'm looking for a home that be patient as I adjust to a new routine with a new family. Once I'm comfortable with you, I'll be your shadow and always have a tail wag and a smile for you. I love other dogs and they help me feel more safe in scary situations. Because of my fearful side, I'm looking for a quiet home with a fence so that I won't have to meet very many strangers. If there are children in the home, it would be best that they are closer to their teens. I need to meet all members of the home, as well as resident dogs, to ensure that it will be a great fit.
