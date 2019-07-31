Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Dog Gone Problems,
We have a Beagle named Bo who was rescued when he was 6 years old. He was left outside in the hot Pennsylvania summers and cold winters. When he was allowed in the house, he was left in the basement alone. He was also physically abused by the adult male owner.
Bo has been with us for eight months and has bonded with my family and absolutely loves my husband. The issue we're having with Bo stems from going to the bathroom. He prefers to spend his time indoors (he refuses to go outside in the rain), and when he does go outside, he won’t poop in the grass. He prefers to leave it on the patio, driveway or front porch. He also won't go outside before bed to go to the bathroom so we wake up to a mess in the morning.
We have taken to offering him treats as a reward for proper bathroom behavior since his absolute favorite activity is eating. He knows when it’s mealtime. We never fed our other dog a certain time, but Bo knows when it’s 5 p.m. and he is ready to eat! The biggest question is why does he have such an aversion to going outside? Thanks!
Merideth
***
Hi Merideth,
One of the first things I want you to know is that there is a reason for this behavior. Many people think a dog wants or needs to do something when really it's a habit that came as a result of some interaction.
It's quite possible Bo has made associations based on his previous living scenario of being kept out in the elements and then in a basement where he was neglected and abused. We can play the guessing game until the cows come home, but we will never fully know. Besides, it won't help us with Bo’s pooping problem and aversion to going outside.
Instead, let’s use the power of positive dog training and some dog psychology to fix this unwanted dog behavior problem.
You said Bo loves to eat, so that’s where we can begin. I'd recommend you start feeding him outside. Don’t worry; this is only a temporary change.
At Bo's next meal, take your time loading up the dogs' bowls. Give Bo a kernel of kibble every now and then when adding food to the bowls. This can help increase his appetite.
Next, take the bowls outside onto your patio. Try to get as close to the lawn as possible, but don’t push for too much too fast by going too far from the house. The idea is to build on success.
After Bo has gotten used to eating outside (about two to four meals), it's time to start progressively moving the bowls closer to the yard. Try to only move them a few inches farther each meal. You want him to practice eating outside while getting gradually closer. Eventually the bowls will be on the grass, but Bo's feet will still be on the patio. After that, he should be standing in the grass while he eats.
If Bo likes cheese, I'd recommend taking some shredded cheese outside and follow a similar path. At first, leave a small amount on the patio away from the grass. After dropping a few pinches of shredded cheese, you can start leaving cheese trails.
Work on getting closer to the grass and eventually leave a trail of cheese that transitions from patio to grass. Leave a small pile of shredded cheese at the end the trail, but position that pile so the dog has to have 2 or more paws on the grass.
In time, you should be able to get the dog to go into the grass to get the shredded cheese. With enough practice of this positive reinforcement approach, Bo should eventually be comfortable getting onto the grass. I'm betting once this is the case, the dog will start pooping on the grass.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
Pet Parade: The World-Herald newsroom's best pet pictures
We asked World-Herald newsroom employees to share their cutest pet pictures.
1 of 27
Despite being a senior cat at 10 years old, Baby is full of energy and mischief. Here, she dangles from a bannister in her house in Gretna.
Karen Windle, copy editor
We’re Bruce and Ernie (left). We love sneaking raw bacon off the kitchen counter, lounging around the house naked, er, without our collars and making friends with deer. (The deer *love* to play tag, but for some reason we’re always “it.”)
Katy Glover, online editor
Buster can put a smile on your face like no one else, including those of neighbors who spot him dragging me along on a walk or run. Unfortunately, this high-energy guy recently has been sidelined by the doggie version of a torn ACL and subsequent knee surgery. He could use a little boost, so I'm nominating him for the OWH Pet Parade.
Julie Anderson, news reporter
At left is Clyde. He’s a dog. He’s 2 ½. He’s deaf. At right is Pieces. He’s a cat. He’s 13. He can hear. They would like very much for you to pick them!
Brad Davis, business editor
If you're an avid reader of the World-Herald, maybe you've heard of Cooper. Features reporter Chris Peters has written about raising Cooper. Here he is on the custom pallet bed his mom built for him.
Chris Peters, features reporter
At left is Daisy. Her best friend is a reindeer, who comes to visit a few weeks each year. She complains a lot to the non-magical beings she lives with, for obvious reasons. At right is Diaz. He's a handsome boy who doesn't care about that. He loves walks and belly rubs, all people, most dogs, one cat, and zero racoons and opossums.
Rich Mills, copy editor
At the Ducey Farm in Dundee, we have the blackshirt gals who guard the back yard (Mary Stewart and Victoria Holt), and the chickens who help me garden (Brooklyn and Penny). They produce eggs and inspire pillows for the cutest and most fashionable dogs in the world (Phoebe, Gigi and cousin Tyson), who love to bark at the feral cats (Bunny and Butterscotch) who live outside and have matching tails!
Marjie Ducey, reporter
Gator likes eating snackies, expertly posing for pictures, getting floof everywhere and borking (not barking) at neighbor dogs.
Cory Gilinsky, features (and Sarah Jarecki, civilian)
Gracie the border collie and Beau the red heeler like long walks and frequent car rides, especially to drive-thrus that give treats.
Deb Shanahan, metro desk editor, and Kent Sievers, photographer
Isabel doesn’t enjoy her humans (especially the little ones) a lot, but sometimes likes a good chin scratch. Mostly she enjoys being left alone to sit on top of the piano and watch the birds outside.
Kevin Coffey, music critic
Izzy is 6 months old. She likes to chase her tail (and often catches it), climb up couches (and people), and bother Zake. Zake is 15 years old and unsure of Izzy. After all, Izzy has the high ground.
Zach Tegler, copy desk
Jameson may be named after whiskey, but this five-year-old gal is all sweetness. At first skittish after being rescued from a farm in Oklahoma, now her favorite hobby is stealing hearts — and covers.
Laurel Foster, online
We say Juni found us after my wife was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer. This little Havaton brings our family joy, love and snuggles every day.
Jeff Robb, news reporter/data geek
Laika is, hands down, the happiest dog at the dog park. She is named after the heroic Russian cosmonaut dog, one of the first animals in space. Ciara loves to pray. When she joins our family in prayer, she sounds like Scooby Doo. She is fiercely loyal and protective.
Susan Szalewski, copy editor and news reporter
Lolo was adopted seven years ago in Louisiana. She's a mutt, and we think she's part nutria, otherwise known as a swamp rat.
Hunter Paniagua, digital sports coordinator
Minerva is a very hard worker. Two-year-old "Minnie" likes to spend her time cleaning, inspecting boxes and bird watching. (And looking adorable.)
Brandon Olson, digital content hub editor
Molly, a rat-terrier Chihuahua from NHS, loved everyone she met. She was an excellent high jumper and cuddler and gave us joy for 17 years. She died in April.
Betsie Freeman, features reporter
Nellie is a 10-year-old tabby cat who is more like 5 years old at heart. She enjoys sleeping in fresh, warm laundry, eating, chasing lasers and listening to stories with best friend, 4-year-old Sam.
This is Oliver. He has three legs and a bullet permanently lodged in him. (We didn't put it there). He pretends like he's surly and tough but deep down he's very snuggly.
Roseann Moring, political reporter
Eighteen-year-old cat
Loves tuna, SBH and
A fireside nap
Sarah Baker Hansen, features, and Matthew Hansen, columnist
I'm Sasha. I was a stray in Oklahoma (where my ear was somehow torn) before a shelter rescued me & treated my heartworm. I just tested negative for heartworm, yay! I really like to play dead & get belly rubs!
Alia Conley, news reporter
Slugger, owned by the original Pet Parade Petitor in Chief and saved by Big Red Rescue in Omaha, chases his tail faster to his right than to his left. He ate a hole in the blinds to watch his owner come and go.
Steven Elonich, online editor
Toby is a 4-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix with a big personality. Given the protective tendencies of his breed, he’s very serious about watching over his property — and his owners. Until he isn’t.
Dave Elsesser, features editor, and RyAnne Elsesser
Toothpick loves biting bare legs, gazing longingly at birds outside and dipping his paw into bags of Spicy Nacho Doritos so he can lick off the Doritos dust (which his owners know is gross and bad but are powerless to stop).
Erin Duffy, news reporter
Boston Terriers, Willow, 8, and Dexter, 6, have a closet full of costumes, sweaters, scarves and even some pajamas. They only sit this nicely for photos because there are LOTS of treats involved – but really – they are crazy little puppies!
Tammy Yttri, copy desk chief
Nine years ago, we found Zed roaming the earth (it was a ruff life). He’s a good boy. He likes his toy lobster, pepperonis (which we call pupperonis) and keeping up with his fans at Zedwin.org.
Graham Archer, digital editor
Hi, my name is Zeus, I an eight-year-old American Eskimo looking to get back in the game. They say I am fixed, but I think my only problem is you aren’t in my life. I love long walks and treats. I want someone to chase squirrels with. Won’t you paw right?
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.