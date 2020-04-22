Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Dog Gone Problems,
Our family has just adopted our first dog ever — a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix named Sherwin. He is kind and eager to please. The first day we brought him home, we searched "dog training" and discovered your website. We fell in love with your approach of positive reinforcement, petting with a purpose and the apparent fast results.
We are so pleased with how quickly our training is changing Sherwin's behavior. We have had him for about six days now. After hours of watching your videos, reading your articles and practicing all of the behaviors and training we can absorb, Sherwin respects boundaries when they are set, seems more confident and relaxed, and obeys commands almost every time, immediately.
My question is this: In the six days we have had Sherwin, he has not pooped outside one single time. He occasionally pees outside — and the occurrences of peeing inside seem to be lessening — but he will only poop in the house. He doesn't have a favorite spot and does not hide to do it. He usually doesn't even sniff at all before pooping on the floor. Between the four of us, we make sure he goes outside at least one time (often twice) every hour. From your videos, we learned to keep our trips outside to five minutes and keep him on a leash and attached to us when we come back inside if he did not pee or poop, and try again in 15 to 30 minutes. He always gets a treat when he pees outside and we use the command word "business" as he gulps it down.
I know it's only been six days, but I'm wondering if there is something else we can do to help Sherwin learn to poop outside. You mentioned in one of your videos that if your dog does not poop outside, it can be because he has been disciplined harshly for going in the house. I think this may have been the case for him at his previous home. We are very careful to be non-reactive every time it happens. Most of the time it seems like we should be taking him outside immediately afterward, but now I am wondering if he feels rewarded by that.
I'm hoping you have some guidance to share, or even just reassurance that this will eventually change if we stay consistent with what we are doing. I would very much appreciate an email back, or even a phone call. Kindest regards from your new biggest fans.
Julia
***
Dear Julia,
Thanks for reading, watching and writing in. I'm pleased to hear that my columns, posts and videos have helped you and your family. It's great you understand that your dog isn’t pooping inside the house on purpose to upset you. Sadly, many people take these mistakes personal and punish the dog, which almost always backfires.
It takes dogs about eight hours on average to digest their food. Liquids are typically digested in about 45 minutes.
I have found most dogs are pretty regular with their bowel movements if we are regular when it comes to feeding times. So step one is to put your dog on a specific meal time. I always recommend dogs eat two or more times a day.
At meal time, offer your dog his food but stay in the area and monitor things. If he doesn’t come over to eat within a minute of calling, try eating something yourself first. Dogs eat in the order of rank, so some dogs may not eat in front of you. It doesn’t have to be a lot; five bites is sufficient. If your dog still doesn’t show any interest, dump the food bowl empty but leave the empty bowl on the floor until this next meal. This is important, as it often helps a dog see and understand that feeding is a special time. Eventually, your dog will eat when food is offered.
The next step is to project when that food will be eliminated, roughly eight hours later. Set a timer for eight hours and, at that time, take your dog out for a long walk or run if it hasn’t had an accident inside before the eight hours is up. Movement can help the process along. If your dog doesn’t go on the walk, hang out in your yard and have someone there the entire time.
You also need to make sure that you have some amazing treats — preferably five or so of them — with you or whoever is watching the dog. Warm chicken and liver treats work great for this. When you get that outdoor No. 2, you want to give the dog such an amazing reward that it is memorable. We call getting this many treats a row a “jackpot,” and this is certainly a situation that calls for that.
It will be important that you don’t let your dog inside until he eliminates outside, so plan accordingly. Do this on a day when you have people who can help take turns watching and walking your dog. If he poops outside and the person misses it, you will have to repeat this process more than you need to.
When your dog does start to go, say the command word calmly once. Many people mistakenly get so happy they say the word in such an excited tone it stops the dog from completing the act. As soon as he finishes, drop to a knee and call your dog while holding that super amazing treat out towards him. Give him the five treats in a row while saying the command word with each treat. After that, spend a few minutes doing whatever your dog absolutely loves — belly rubs, chasing him around pretending you are Frankenstein with locked legs (most dogs love this), a game of fetch or tug of war. You want to follow the act of pooping outside with some fun.
You may have to repeat this a few times in a row. Normally I have my clients start this process on Friday so they can have a few days without work to practice, but with the coronavirus outbreak, many people have time every day of the week.
One other tip: keep a journal of solid eliminations. Write down the times you feed the dog and the time of the solid waste bowel movements — even if it was inside. The idea with the journal is to narrow down the time your pup “needs to go” to make it easier for you to know when to start the walk or time outside until a successful elimination takes place. If you follow this potty-training protocol for a few days, I'm betting you will be able to solve this problem.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
Bio: I'll be your shadow and follow you everywhere. I may do best with another dog who can help me feel more safe and secure. I cannot live with small animals because they overwhelm me. With my bashful side, I would do better in a house than an apartment setting.
Bio: My name is Ariel. I'm interested but a little fearful around new people and new environments. I'm looking for a home that will go slow with me as I adjust to a new routine. This would be easiest in a lower traffic home. If there are children in the home, I'd do best with children older than 12. Once I'm comfortable with you, I'm very loving and affectionate. I'm looking for a home where I can be the only dog and soak up all the affection and attention you have. I'd love to meet you and show you what a great companion I can be! I need to meet all members of the home before leaving the shelter to ensure that it will be a great fit.
Bio: Hi, my name is Baby. I am a shelter staff favorite. They say I am pretty fun... I am super cuddly and affectionate. I sure know how to make brighten anyone's day. I hear I also have really good dog skills. I really enjoy playing with other dogs and it is one of my favorite things. Going to a home with another dog would be a dream come true and help keep me busy. I do have a bit of a pushy side and can be a little demanding for attention if you are ignoring me. My new home will need to be sure to only give me attention when I am being a good girl. Don't worry too much about that though, the staff here will teach you everything you need to know so you can raise me right! My new home will need to be one without children under the age of 12 and a fenced in yard.
Bio: Hi, my name is Constantine. I'm a typical scent hound which means I love companionship but can be aloof as well. I'm loving and intelligent, but I can be stubborn when I'm not motivated enough to show off my tricks. I like to use my voice to tell you all about it or let you know I've found a scent, this is called baying. The neighbors may not appreciate my "singing voice." If I am too vocal, an apartment may not be the best setting for me and I can't be left outside alone long, especially with nothing to do. I'm high energy which means I need a family that will give me the daily mental and physical exercise I need, doing nose work games would be a great activity to keep me mentally stimulated and harness my scent instincts. If you're a hound lover, then I'm your perfect companion. I'm a dog that loves my people and prefers not to share them with any other furry friends in the home. I may be a social butterfly seeing other dogs while out on walks or I may just "dog watch" and keep on going for our stroll. I would just prefer to be the furry king of my new forever home and must be the only dog.
Bio: People might describe me as shy and a little sensitive with handling. I'm looking for a home where people will go slow and be gentle, allowing me to gain confidence at my own pace. I would do best in a low-traffic home without children under 12, as a busy household would be too overwhelming for me. I'm the type of dog that needs to be the star of the show. This means that I need a home where I'm the only dog so your attention will solely be on me for your canine companionship. I'd love to meet all members of the home to make sure I'm a good fit for your family.
The hustle and bustle of the adoption kennels was a little too overwhelming for me. I'm located in a quieter area of the shelter. Let your adoption coordinator know if you are interested in meeting me.
Bio: Stanley seemed to have a pretty rough start to life. When he came to the shelter he was dirty and had a large, heavy chain around his neck. He was very unsure of people and his new environment. The staff and volunteers here patiently worked to gain his trust. It took a week before we were able to pet him. Soon after that, Stanley figured out we were the good guys and has really come out of his shell. He loves to play with toys and is coming to us for attention and pets. Stanley is going to need a quiet home, without children under 12 that will let him warm up at his own pace. Playing with dogs is so much fun for him! His new home will need to have a confident dog that can help show him the ropes. He is still learning to walk on leash, so a fenced in yard is a must.
Bio: Hi, my name is Nigel. I love to be busy, both physically and mentally. Do you like your crosswords to work your brain? Well I love the dog version of those things, like puzzle feeders, Kongs, and other activities and toys that work my brain activities. Do you enjoy running or hiking or any other fun activities? I would love to go with you to get my workout in as well. If you have an active home, then I'm the energetic canine companion for you. I need to work on getting back in shape so make sure to gradually up my exercise rather than jumping straight in to the strenuous stuff. I can be shy at times and sensitive so I am looking for a home with just adults. I do not enjoy the company of other dogs so I would like to be the only pup in my forever family.
Breed: Boxer and American staffordshire terrier mix
Age: 4 years old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Feb. 06, 2020
Bio: My name's Amor. My friends call me Amor because I'm just so full of love. It may take me a little while before my true personality shines through. I can be a shy girl around new people. As long as you give me time to warm up, I'll show you how sweet and affectionate I am. I'm looking for a lower-traffic home that will go slow with me as I get used to the routine of the house and family members. If there are children in the home, it would be best that they are closer to their teenage years. Because of my bashful side, I would do better in a home than an apartment setting. I cannot live with cats or small animals. I'll need to meet all members of the home, as well as resident dogs, before leaving the shelter to ensure that it will be a great fit. Valentine's Day may be over, but I promise you won't want to miss out on all the love I have to share.
Bio: Hey there, my name is Tille. People might describe me as bashful or maybe a little sensitive to my surroundings. This just means you'll be the apple of my eye and my source of safety and security. I'm looking for a person that will understand me and help me gain confidence at my own pace. I would appreciate a quiet, low-traffic home without children, as a busy household may be overwhelming for me. If I go to a home with children, they'll need to be closer to their teens, as younger children are just too overwhelming for me. Hopefully once I warm up and get comfortable, you'll see the energetic, playful side of my personality. I need to meet all family members, including resident dogs, before going to my new forever home as I want to make sure I can fit right into the family.
Breed: Labrador retriever and American bulldog mix
Age: 2 years and 8 months old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Feb. 17, 2020
Bio: Hi! My name is Nacho. People might describe me as bashful and a little sensitive to my surroundings. I can be hesitant around people I don't know, but to the ones I trust, I'm just a big love bug. It may take me extra time to warm up, but once I come out of my shell, I'm a fun-loving, active boy with a bit of a rowdy side! Because I can get overwhelmed in new environments, I'm more of a homebody than a social butterfly. If you have a low-traffic home and a fenced in yard, I might just be the dog for you! I will need a home without children under the age of 12. I can jump a 6-foot fence, so a home committed to keeping me in the yard and safe is a must! I'm a dog that needs to be the star of the show. This means that I need a home where I'm the only dog so your attention will solely be on me for your canine companionship.
Meet the 10 (very good) dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest
These are the very good dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest. All are up for adoption as of March 10. For more information on the adoption process and to see all dogs available for adoption, visit nehumanesociety.org/adopt.
1 of 10
Name: Sully
Breed: Pit bull terrier and boxer mix
Age: 1 year, 4 months
Sex: Neutered Male
First day at NEHS: Aug. 11
Bio: I'll be your shadow and follow you everywhere. I may do best with another dog who can help me feel more safe and secure. I cannot live with small animals because they overwhelm me. With my bashful side, I would do better in a house than an apartment setting.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Ariel
Breed: Boxer mix
Age: 1 year and 2 months old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Nov. 1, 2019
Bio: My name is Ariel. I'm interested but a little fearful around new people and new environments. I'm looking for a home that will go slow with me as I adjust to a new routine. This would be easiest in a lower traffic home. If there are children in the home, I'd do best with children older than 12. Once I'm comfortable with you, I'm very loving and affectionate. I'm looking for a home where I can be the only dog and soak up all the affection and attention you have. I'd love to meet you and show you what a great companion I can be! I need to meet all members of the home before leaving the shelter to ensure that it will be a great fit.
Ariel will be shown by appointment only.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Baby
Breed: labrador retriever mix
Age: 2 years and 3 months old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Dec. 4, 2019
Bio: Hi, my name is Baby. I am a shelter staff favorite. They say I am pretty fun... I am super cuddly and affectionate. I sure know how to make brighten anyone's day. I hear I also have really good dog skills. I really enjoy playing with other dogs and it is one of my favorite things. Going to a home with another dog would be a dream come true and help keep me busy. I do have a bit of a pushy side and can be a little demanding for attention if you are ignoring me. My new home will need to be sure to only give me attention when I am being a good girl. Don't worry too much about that though, the staff here will teach you everything you need to know so you can raise me right! My new home will need to be one without children under the age of 12 and a fenced in yard.
Baby will be shown by appointment only.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Constantine
Breed: Treeing walker coonhound mix
Age: 1 year and 5 months old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Jan. 19, 2020
Bio: Hi, my name is Constantine. I'm a typical scent hound which means I love companionship but can be aloof as well. I'm loving and intelligent, but I can be stubborn when I'm not motivated enough to show off my tricks. I like to use my voice to tell you all about it or let you know I've found a scent, this is called baying. The neighbors may not appreciate my "singing voice." If I am too vocal, an apartment may not be the best setting for me and I can't be left outside alone long, especially with nothing to do. I'm high energy which means I need a family that will give me the daily mental and physical exercise I need, doing nose work games would be a great activity to keep me mentally stimulated and harness my scent instincts. If you're a hound lover, then I'm your perfect companion. I'm a dog that loves my people and prefers not to share them with any other furry friends in the home. I may be a social butterfly seeing other dogs while out on walks or I may just "dog watch" and keep on going for our stroll. I would just prefer to be the furry king of my new forever home and must be the only dog.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Ella
Breed: Black mouth cur mix
Age: 7 years old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Jan. 18, 2020
Bio: People might describe me as shy and a little sensitive with handling. I'm looking for a home where people will go slow and be gentle, allowing me to gain confidence at my own pace. I would do best in a low-traffic home without children under 12, as a busy household would be too overwhelming for me. I'm the type of dog that needs to be the star of the show. This means that I need a home where I'm the only dog so your attention will solely be on me for your canine companionship. I'd love to meet all members of the home to make sure I'm a good fit for your family.
The hustle and bustle of the adoption kennels was a little too overwhelming for me. I'm located in a quieter area of the shelter. Let your adoption coordinator know if you are interested in meeting me.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Stanley
Breed: Pointer and pit bull terrier mix
Age: 2 years and 2 months old
Sex: Male
First Day at NEHS: Jan. 11, 2020
Bio: Stanley seemed to have a pretty rough start to life. When he came to the shelter he was dirty and had a large, heavy chain around his neck. He was very unsure of people and his new environment. The staff and volunteers here patiently worked to gain his trust. It took a week before we were able to pet him. Soon after that, Stanley figured out we were the good guys and has really come out of his shell. He loves to play with toys and is coming to us for attention and pets. Stanley is going to need a quiet home, without children under 12 that will let him warm up at his own pace. Playing with dogs is so much fun for him! His new home will need to have a confident dog that can help show him the ropes. He is still learning to walk on leash, so a fenced in yard is a must.
Stanley will be shown by appointment only.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Nigel
Breed: rat terrier mix
Age: 4 years old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Jan 29, 2020
Bio: Hi, my name is Nigel. I love to be busy, both physically and mentally. Do you like your crosswords to work your brain? Well I love the dog version of those things, like puzzle feeders, Kongs, and other activities and toys that work my brain activities. Do you enjoy running or hiking or any other fun activities? I would love to go with you to get my workout in as well. If you have an active home, then I'm the energetic canine companion for you. I need to work on getting back in shape so make sure to gradually up my exercise rather than jumping straight in to the strenuous stuff. I can be shy at times and sensitive so I am looking for a home with just adults. I do not enjoy the company of other dogs so I would like to be the only pup in my forever family.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Amor
Breed: Boxer and American staffordshire terrier mix
Age: 4 years old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Feb. 06, 2020
Bio: My name's Amor. My friends call me Amor because I'm just so full of love. It may take me a little while before my true personality shines through. I can be a shy girl around new people. As long as you give me time to warm up, I'll show you how sweet and affectionate I am. I'm looking for a lower-traffic home that will go slow with me as I get used to the routine of the house and family members. If there are children in the home, it would be best that they are closer to their teenage years. Because of my bashful side, I would do better in a home than an apartment setting. I cannot live with cats or small animals. I'll need to meet all members of the home, as well as resident dogs, before leaving the shelter to ensure that it will be a great fit. Valentine's Day may be over, but I promise you won't want to miss out on all the love I have to share.
Amor will be shown by appointment only.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Tille
Breed: Boxer and pit bull terrier mix
Age: 2 years and 1 month old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Feb. 03, 2020
Bio: Hey there, my name is Tille. People might describe me as bashful or maybe a little sensitive to my surroundings. This just means you'll be the apple of my eye and my source of safety and security. I'm looking for a person that will understand me and help me gain confidence at my own pace. I would appreciate a quiet, low-traffic home without children, as a busy household may be overwhelming for me. If I go to a home with children, they'll need to be closer to their teens, as younger children are just too overwhelming for me. Hopefully once I warm up and get comfortable, you'll see the energetic, playful side of my personality. I need to meet all family members, including resident dogs, before going to my new forever home as I want to make sure I can fit right into the family.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Nacho
Breed: Labrador retriever and American bulldog mix
Age: 2 years and 8 months old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Feb. 17, 2020
Bio: Hi! My name is Nacho. People might describe me as bashful and a little sensitive to my surroundings. I can be hesitant around people I don't know, but to the ones I trust, I'm just a big love bug. It may take me extra time to warm up, but once I come out of my shell, I'm a fun-loving, active boy with a bit of a rowdy side! Because I can get overwhelmed in new environments, I'm more of a homebody than a social butterfly. If you have a low-traffic home and a fenced in yard, I might just be the dog for you! I will need a home without children under the age of 12. I can jump a 6-foot fence, so a home committed to keeping me in the yard and safe is a must! I'm a dog that needs to be the star of the show. This means that I need a home where I'm the only dog so your attention will solely be on me for your canine companionship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.