Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
Dog Gone Problems,
Our Saint Bernard tries desperately to be inside the house when the sun goes down. This includes clawing and tearing at all sliders and windows, barking and trying to come in through the doggy door we have for our wiener dogs. His behavior worsened after the Fourth of July.
It’s very stressful and he’s too big for me to control so I wind up putting chairs and tables to block him from clawing. When my husband is home, he locks him up away from the house when he starts acting up.
What do you suggest?
Rosa
Hi Rosa,
It sounds like your dog is trying to tell you something and you are not listening.
Many dogs are fearful and look for a place to hide or to get away from fireworks on the Fourth of July. This fear often starts weeks before the holiday once people start shooting off fireworks. It's also possible there are things that come around at night that scare him. Or it's possible a neighbor is doing something that your dog dislikes or is afraid of. There are many reasons why he would want to come inside.
I read a case study of a dog who started acting out when moved to a new home where Air Force jets flew overhead with a sonic boom that rattled the windows during the day. The dog's owners blamed him for knocking things off shelves when, in reality, the boom was to blame. The poor dog was suffering at the sounds, then punished for the thing that scared him. Fortunately, the dog's guardians didn’t stop until they found out the reason for his bad behavior, which of course turned out to not be the case.
I have heard of people playing loud music to muffle the sound, going for long drives in the country, using calming oils, sedation pills, cuddling the dog and many other things. You are the first person I've heard of who ignored the dog’s cry for help, and instead blocked them off even more. Your husband’s solution — locking him away when he ”starts acting up” — is worse.
Dogs are very social creatures. If you have Dachshunds who can go in and out and the big dog cannot, he may be lonely. Maybe your dog misses you.
Do you walk your dog and provide him with companionship? Have you provided enrichment — items for him to play and interact with — to keep him stimulated? Do you help him learn new skills to help boost his confidence? Does he have a dog house or shelter from the cold, heat and other elements? Does he have food and water? Is he ever allowed inside?
I worry your dog is relegated to a life of isolation outside with occasional interactions with the dogs who are allowed inside. It's disappointing you didn't include any thoughts as to WHY the dog wants inside. Your only information was he wants in and you don’t want to let him in.
Sometimes the most selfless thing a person can do for a dog is realize he or she isn't the right home for or can’t provide what the dog needs. There are many people out there who would love to welcome a big old dog into their home.
I hope you will re-evaluate your St Bernard’s life. If he is spending all of his time outside with little interaction, and you are unwilling to change that or allow him sanctuary when he tells you he needs it, you should consider re-homing him into a house where he gets to go inside at night.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
