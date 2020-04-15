Dog for 4/15/20
DOG GONE PROBLEMS

* * *

Dog Gone Problems,

We have a 4-year-old Beagle who howls non-stop and gets so worked up and frantic he makes himself sick when he sees kids playing outside of our yard. Part of this was driven by a few of the kids teasing him. Similar behavior happens if he sees someone walking or jogging down the cross street at the end of our block. Any suggestions to calm him down and reduce the barking? It's very stressful to all involved. We have tried calming chews and a vibration collar. Neither has worked.

Steve

***

Dear Steve,

When a dog is “above threshold,” nothing is going to get their attention or stop them other than removing them from the situation. The term "above threshold" is the dog equivalent of a human having a panic attack or being hysterical. They are not in their relaxed state of mind. There are a few different ways to address this dog behavior problem.

1. Maintenance.

This is one of the easiest solutions. Tape some white paper to the bottom of any windows that look out into the street, obscuring the dog’s view. This way, the humans (who are taller) can still see out, but the dog cannot. Each time your dog barks at the kids and they eventually leave, your dog gets the impression his barking made them move away — i.e. rewarding or validating the barking. I have had a number of clients report that the paper on the bottom of the window did the trick.

2. Counter-conditioning.

This requires the kids helping you or you being able to control the environment. First, get some high-value treats — something your dog absolutely loves. Arrange for a way to communicate with one of the kids while you are with your dog. My preferred option for this is using a cell phone with an earpiece so I can be hands-free. Opening the window is an option, but the associated sounds from playing will make it harder.

Start out by popping a treat into your dog’s mouth with him looking outside with the kid hidden. Once your dog chews the treat once, have the kid appear but at a distance. I recommend starting at 15 feet. The kid should appear, stand still facing the side and then disappear after one to three seconds (when the dog finishes the treat). If the dog barks at the kid, have the child hide, wait for the dog to stop barking and settle down and then repeat — but with the child double the distance away. Repeat this step until the dog sees the child and doesn’t bark while he’s chewing the treat three to five times in a row.

The next — and most important — step is to have the dog look out, see the child move into sight and then freeze in place positioned sideways. Then give the dog the treat and assign a command word like “friendly,” “amigos” or other word that means new people. When you deliver the treat, the child should move away so when the dog looks back out the window, he doesn’t see the child.

Repeat that step until the dog looks at the kid and gets a treat without barking five times in a row. Once this happens, repeat the previous step but with the child one step closer to your home. Practice at that distance until the dog looks at the kid without barking five times (getting a treat each time).

Keep repeating this process until the child is right outside the window and your dog isn’t barking. This may take several separate practice sessions. You may need to practice counter-conditioning with multiple kids, but do them one at a time. Exercising your dog before practice (with 10+ minutes of rest before practicing) can set your dog up for success.

Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.

David

