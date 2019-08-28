Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Dog Gone Problems,
We adopted a 3-year-old pointer/lab mixed dog named Jubal from a rescue shelter five months ago. We just watched your training with Maya the pointer dog where you were working on focus. It was a great video. Jubal gets so excited with my son, Brian, and humps him if he is hugging me or his new wife Myra. We have not been able to get him to stop that. He minds me, but also becomes over-excited and barks and whines every night or day wanting to go to the door just to smell outside.
I have had many dogs over my 71 years and Jubal is a handful. I realize he is a hunter type dog, but his behavior is daily. I can get him to settle by putting him on his bed and giving him a Nylabone to chew, but it takes a few tries. He does respond to me but it is a daily undertaking. He gets unfocused a lot and his bark is the same pitch for everything. I usually can read my animals, but he's a hard one.
Any suggestions on the humping behavior? Brian does not encourage the behavior and will turn his back but Jubal jumps on him. I am wondering if Brian reminds him of his former master? We would never give him up, but want to help correct this behavior as I am about to have my first grandchild and I'm not sure how he will be with the baby. Thanks for the help.
Linda
***
Hi Linda,
Often, dogs who are over-stimulated may hump. I would suggest you focus on helping the dog remain in a calmer state of mind when your son is around. This operant conditioning exercise will teach the dog to calm himself down when Brian comes to the door.
If you have a screen door the dog can look through, have Brian approach but stop and remain outside the door. Jubal will likely be excited while looking at and waiting for him to enter the room. When this is happening, everyone should ignore Jubal and simply observe. If Jubal jumps at the door, Brian may need to brace it at the bottom by holding his foot on the base of the door.
Brian needs to wait outside the door where Jubal can see him and wait for him to calm down. Do not tell him to calm down or interact with him in any way. It may take a few minutes, but Jubal will eventually start calming down. Once the dog is pretty calm, Brian should reach for the door handle. He likely won't be able to reach it before the dog gets excited again.
I want you to break down answering the door into multiple steps — reach for the door, jiggle the door handle, open it an inch and then immediately close it. Then open it two inches and close it. This should progress until you can open the door completely and the dog isn’t excited or rushing the door.
After each attempt, Brian needs to return to a full stop, standing outside the door completely still before trying again.
The instant the Jubal gets excited, Brian needs to stop and wait completely still until the dog calms down again. Once he is calm, Brian can try again. It will take time, but if Brian starts as soon as the dog calms down and stops as soon as he shows the smallest amount of excitement, Jubal will learn that Brian will only start to come inside when the dog is completely calm.
This will take multiple practice sessions, so try to repeat it a few times a day if not more.
You can help set the dog up for success by giving him a few minutes of exercise, followed by 10 minutes of rest before practicing. Keep in mind that the average dog needs an hour of exercise — sprinkled throughout the day — every day. Not getting enough exercise can be a contributing factor for humping behavior.
Once Brian is inside, the instant the dog tries to mount him, he needs to immediately exit the room and wait outside until the dog returns to a calm state. This is referred to as a “negative punishment” — meaning the dog's actions cause Brian to leave.
One more tip: The focus exercise you saw in one of my dog behavior videos would be a great thing for Brian to practice with the dog when he is in a calm and balanced state of mind.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
We’re Bruce and Ernie (left). We love sneaking raw bacon off the kitchen counter, lounging around the house naked, er, without our collars and making friends with deer. (The deer *love* to play tag, but for some reason we’re always “it.”)
Buster can put a smile on your face like no one else, including those of neighbors who spot him dragging me along on a walk or run. Unfortunately, this high-energy guy recently has been sidelined by the doggie version of a torn ACL and subsequent knee surgery. He could use a little boost, so I'm nominating him for the OWH Pet Parade.
At left is Daisy. Her best friend is a reindeer, who comes to visit a few weeks each year. She complains a lot to the non-magical beings she lives with, for obvious reasons. At right is Diaz. He's a handsome boy who doesn't care about that. He loves walks and belly rubs, all people, most dogs, one cat, and zero racoons and opossums.
At the Ducey Farm in Dundee, we have the blackshirt gals who guard the back yard (Mary Stewart and Victoria Holt), and the chickens who help me garden (Brooklyn and Penny). They produce eggs and inspire pillows for the cutest and most fashionable dogs in the world (Phoebe, Gigi and cousin Tyson), who love to bark at the feral cats (Bunny and Butterscotch) who live outside and have matching tails!
Laika is, hands down, the happiest dog at the dog park. She is named after the heroic Russian cosmonaut dog, one of the first animals in space. Ciara loves to pray. When she joins our family in prayer, she sounds like Scooby Doo. She is fiercely loyal and protective.
I'm Sasha. I was a stray in Oklahoma (where my ear was somehow torn) before a shelter rescued me & treated my heartworm. I just tested negative for heartworm, yay! I really like to play dead & get belly rubs!
Slugger, owned by the original Pet Parade Petitor in Chief and saved by Big Red Rescue in Omaha, chases his tail faster to his right than to his left. He ate a hole in the blinds to watch his owner come and go.
Toothpick loves biting bare legs, gazing longingly at birds outside and dipping his paw into bags of Spicy Nacho Doritos so he can lick off the Doritos dust (which his owners know is gross and bad but are powerless to stop).
Boston Terriers, Willow, 8, and Dexter, 6, have a closet full of costumes, sweaters, scarves and even some pajamas. They only sit this nicely for photos because there are LOTS of treats involved – but really – they are crazy little puppies!
Hi, my name is Zeus, I an eight-year-old American Eskimo looking to get back in the game. They say I am fixed, but I think my only problem is you aren’t in my life. I love long walks and treats. I want someone to chase squirrels with. Won’t you paw right?
Despite being a senior cat at 10 years old, Baby is full of energy and mischief. Here, she dangles from a bannister in her house in Gretna.
At left is Clyde. He’s a dog. He’s 2 ½. He’s deaf. At right is Pieces. He’s a cat. He’s 13. He can hear. They would like very much for you to pick them!
If you're an avid reader of the World-Herald, maybe you've heard of Cooper. Features reporter Chris Peters has written about raising Cooper. Here he is on the custom pallet bed his mom built for him.
At the Ducey Farm in Dundee, we have the blackshirt gals who guard the back yard (Mary Stewart and Victoria Holt), and the chickens who help me garden (Brooklyn and Penny). They produce eggs and inspire pillows for the cutest and most fashionable dogs in the world (Phoebe, Gigi and cousin Tyson), who love to bark at the feral cats (Bunny and Butterscotch) who live outside and have matching tails!
Gator likes eating snackies, expertly posing for pictures, getting floof everywhere and borking (not barking) at neighbor dogs.
Gracie the border collie and Beau the red heeler like long walks and frequent car rides, especially to drive-thrus that give treats.
Isabel doesn’t enjoy her humans (especially the little ones) a lot, but sometimes likes a good chin scratch. Mostly she enjoys being left alone to sit on top of the piano and watch the birds outside.
Izzy is 6 months old. She likes to chase her tail (and often catches it), climb up couches (and people), and bother Zake. Zake is 15 years old and unsure of Izzy. After all, Izzy has the high ground.
Jameson may be named after whiskey, but this five-year-old gal is all sweetness. At first skittish after being rescued from a farm in Oklahoma, now her favorite hobby is stealing hearts — and covers.
We say Juni found us after my wife was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer. This little Havaton brings our family joy, love and snuggles every day.
Lolo was adopted seven years ago in Louisiana. She's a mutt, and we think she's part nutria, otherwise known as a swamp rat.
Minerva is a very hard worker. Two-year-old "Minnie" likes to spend her time cleaning, inspecting boxes and bird watching. (And looking adorable.)
Molly, a rat-terrier Chihuahua from NHS, loved everyone she met. She was an excellent high jumper and cuddler and gave us joy for 17 years. She died in April.
Nellie is a 10-year-old tabby cat who is more like 5 years old at heart. She enjoys sleeping in fresh, warm laundry, eating, chasing lasers and listening to stories with best friend, 4-year-old Sam.
Eighteen-year-old cat
Loves tuna, SBH and
A fireside nap
Toby is a 4-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix with a big personality. Given the protective tendencies of his breed, he’s very serious about watching over his property — and his owners. Until he isn’t.
Nine years ago, we found Zed roaming the earth (it was a ruff life). He’s a good boy. He likes his toy lobster, pepperonis (which we call pupperonis) and keeping up with his fans at Zedwin.org.
