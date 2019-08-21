Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Dog Gone Problems,
We have a 6-year-old American Bully I need help with. We've only had him a little more than a year. He has issue with loud noises, such as thunderstorms and fireworks. When these things happen, he hides in my bedroom, panting and shaking.
We knew enough to not condone his behavior, but recently he has started doing other things that he has never done before. He recently attacked our sugar gliders' cage trying to get to them. So we got a bigger cage, but he still tries to get at them.
The most bothersome thing that he has started doing is destroying my door trying to get into my room — even when it's not storming or anything. He’s making himself bleed trying to get into the room, and so far he has succeeded. I put a 2×4 inside the door and now he can't get in, but he’s still trying.
Kim
***
Hi Kim,
It sounds like you have multiple things going on here. You didn’t say where the sugar gliders are kept, but if it's in your bedroom, that could easily explain why he is trying to get in there. If your dog has a strong prey drive, he's not going to stop trying to get to them until you address that issue or prevent him from having access to them. This is a problem where you really need someone to come to you to help, as there can be a myriad of different reasons for those behaviors.
The fear of firework or thunderstorm sounds is a different story. I have helped many dogs get over a fear of noises like that using a concept called counter-conditioning. This is a process where we expose your dog to something he is fearful or reacting to, but at a low level of intensity so your dog isn’t reacting. At the same time, we give the dog something pleasant to build a positive association.
First you will need a recorded version of the sounds your dog is reacting to. You can purchase firework and thunderstorm sound files online. Fine a few of each and get some high value training treats. I like to use chicken liver, but anything your dog really likes will do.
It can help to exercise your dog before practicing this counter-conditioning exercise if its a higher energy dog. If you do exercise it, don’t overdo it and be sure to give your dog a good 15 minutes to rest afterwords before you try this technique.
Have someone help you by starting and stopping the playback of the recording. You want to start with the sound pretty low. Play it at the highest volume you can with your dog not reacting (barking, whining or lunging). Once you find this volume level, you are ready to begin.
Have your friend play the track for 1 second, then pause it. As soon as the track stops playing, pop the treat into your dog’s mouth. If you wish, you can assign a command word like “fireworks,” or “thunder” although that is not necessary.
After you can play it 5 times in a row with no response from your dog, turn the volume up a bit and practice again. If the dog reacts, turn the volume down a bit and practice again. The key is the dog can’t react while you are playing the sound. You want your dog to practice being calm while the sound plays and it gets something it enjoys (a treat).
This takes time, but isn’t all that hard. Keep practicing in shorter (2-4 minute) sessions until you can play the sound at full volume without any reaction from your dog. Once that is the case, your dog should stop reacting when it hears that sound.
You will likely need to do it for both sounds and some dogs need to practice with a few different recordings. But if you practice this consistently with the dog calm and non reactive, you should be able to help your dog get over the fear of both sounds for good.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
We’re Bruce and Ernie (left). We love sneaking raw bacon off the kitchen counter, lounging around the house naked, er, without our collars and making friends with deer. (The deer *love* to play tag, but for some reason we’re always “it.”)
Buster can put a smile on your face like no one else, including those of neighbors who spot him dragging me along on a walk or run. Unfortunately, this high-energy guy recently has been sidelined by the doggie version of a torn ACL and subsequent knee surgery. He could use a little boost, so I'm nominating him for the OWH Pet Parade.
At left is Daisy. Her best friend is a reindeer, who comes to visit a few weeks each year. She complains a lot to the non-magical beings she lives with, for obvious reasons. At right is Diaz. He's a handsome boy who doesn't care about that. He loves walks and belly rubs, all people, most dogs, one cat, and zero racoons and opossums.
At the Ducey Farm in Dundee, we have the blackshirt gals who guard the back yard (Mary Stewart and Victoria Holt), and the chickens who help me garden (Brooklyn and Penny). They produce eggs and inspire pillows for the cutest and most fashionable dogs in the world (Phoebe, Gigi and cousin Tyson), who love to bark at the feral cats (Bunny and Butterscotch) who live outside and have matching tails!
Laika is, hands down, the happiest dog at the dog park. She is named after the heroic Russian cosmonaut dog, one of the first animals in space. Ciara loves to pray. When she joins our family in prayer, she sounds like Scooby Doo. She is fiercely loyal and protective.
I'm Sasha. I was a stray in Oklahoma (where my ear was somehow torn) before a shelter rescued me & treated my heartworm. I just tested negative for heartworm, yay! I really like to play dead & get belly rubs!
Slugger, owned by the original Pet Parade Petitor in Chief and saved by Big Red Rescue in Omaha, chases his tail faster to his right than to his left. He ate a hole in the blinds to watch his owner come and go.
Toothpick loves biting bare legs, gazing longingly at birds outside and dipping his paw into bags of Spicy Nacho Doritos so he can lick off the Doritos dust (which his owners know is gross and bad but are powerless to stop).
Boston Terriers, Willow, 8, and Dexter, 6, have a closet full of costumes, sweaters, scarves and even some pajamas. They only sit this nicely for photos because there are LOTS of treats involved – but really – they are crazy little puppies!
Hi, my name is Zeus, I an eight-year-old American Eskimo looking to get back in the game. They say I am fixed, but I think my only problem is you aren’t in my life. I love long walks and treats. I want someone to chase squirrels with. Won’t you paw right?
Pet Parade: The World-Herald newsroom's best pet pictures
We asked World-Herald newsroom employees to share their cutest pet pictures.
1 of 27
