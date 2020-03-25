Dog for 3/25/20
DOG GONE PROBLEMS

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.

* * *

Dog Gone Problems,

I have two dogs who have had some issues in the past, but after working with them, they have been getting along great — until this weekend.

The larger one went after the smaller one who was digging at the larger dog’s food bag. Luckily, I was there and able to stop it, but now I’m really concerned about their being together. I don’t know why this would happen; nothing has really changed between the dogs.

The timing for this is horrible, as my husband has been sick so he has been staying in our guest bedroom and my family has been here visiting for the last week. Throw in the coronavirus and my stress level is way too high to deal with dog problems right now. Please help.

Brenda

***

Dear Brenda,

You said things haven’t changed but then mentioned you have had new people in the house for a week, your husband has been sick and you are worried about the coronavirus. I'd say quite a lot has changed.

Dogs are very intuitive and pick up on our feelings very well. When you are sad, your dog can read your body language and facial expressions, and likely tries to get you to pay attention to it so it can help you feel better.

Studies show that when we are stressed, our dogs get stressed, too. If you aren’t already doing something to deal with your anxiety, look into meditation or breathing exercises that can help you slow down and reduce your stress levels. There are many free apps and websites out there that can help. Reducing your stress will go a long ways towards helping your dogs relax.

If you aren’t exercising them on a regular basis, that needs to change pronto. I shared a tip for an easy way to exercise a dog in last week's column. Increasing exercise means the dogs are tired. Tired dogs are more likely to be napping than focusing on the other dog.

Obviously, you need to separate dogs after a fight to give them a chance to calm and settle down. But if you don’t get them back together soon after that, the most recent memory they have is the fight with the other dog. The longer that is the freshest memory, the harder the next meeting may be.

If you think there is a good chance the dogs will get into another fight, I'd restrict their ability to be together unless it's supervised and you don’t see any signs of tension or aggression. If you see the dogs being stiff, staring, moving slowly, hackles up, ears forward, tail stiff and raised or other signs of stress or aggression when they are together, go ahead and separate for now and follow the next steps.

A great way to get dogs back together can also help with exercise is going for walks.

Walking is how dogs process things and allow you to control the distance between them. You want to be as close as possible without either dog reacting or acting odd — including being stiff, going slow, staring, breathing heavy or holding his or her breath. Walks also help because you are moving instead of staying in one place and fixating on one another. Plus, there are many sights, smells and sounds on walks so that the dogs are distracted from each other.

I'd start walking the dogs together at least twice a day. It doesn’t have to be a marathon walk, just around the block is fine if you are short on time (although a 15 to 30 minute walk is preferred). You want to start building back in some positive communal experiences together. This is especially important if you are keeping the dogs apart following the fight.

After the walk or exercise is over, that's a good time to have the dogs practice being together in the house. Put both dogs on leashes and tether them to the leg of a chair, table, handrail, etc., so they are in the same room but far enough apart where they can't reach each other and are not staring or reacting to one another. Go spend time with one dog for a few minutes, petting and cuddling with it. Then do the same with the other dog. Once you get done, sit on the couch and read or watch a little TV. This gives the dogs the ability to be in the room together without reacting.

Once your husband gets better and your house guests leave, I'm guessing your stress levels will drop quite a bit. Keep an eye on the dogs and keep up the exercise. If they seem calm and you go a day or so with no negative reactions, you may want to try having them together un-tethered but closely supervised. If the aggression continues, I'd seek out the help of a dog psychologist like myself or a positive-reward-based dog trainer.

Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.

David

Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.

Meet the 10 (very good) dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest:

Meet the 10 (very good) dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest

These are the very good dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest. All are up for adoption as of March 10. For more information on the adoption process and to see all dogs available for adoption, visit nehumanesociety.org/adopt

1 of 10

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email