Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Dog Gone Problems,
I was doing some research regarding my new golden doodle puppy, Milo. He is currently between 9 and 10 weeks old. I've had him for two weeks now, and he was re-homed to me from a family who was unprepared for a new pup and only him about a week. I am single so it’s just been me and him these past two weeks. So pretty much 24/7 — a juxtaposition from his previous environment.
I have to admit I’ve fallen hard. He is not my first pup, but my first with this breed. While he seems like a normal pup in all respects, my only cause for concern is his aloofness. Milo just seems to not really be digging me in the “love” department. He tends to jump off the couch when I sit down or attempt to interact. His cuddling and affection is almost non-existent. He moves when I pet him, barely wags his tail when he sees me and barely approaches me for any type of “soft” interaction like cuddling or napping. He will sometimes lay by my feet or legs while sleeping in bed, but that’s about it.
On the up side, he does follow me around rather consistently. He constantly wants to nip and play, and he comes to me for food and when he is called. He is slowly responding to training with the “treats” approach. I’m trying to chalk it all up to just puppy energy overload and my apparent needy self, but wasn’t sure if it was specific to breed, age, dog or even me. I am wondering if you have any resources you could direct me to? Literally everything I have read has told me a Goldendoodle should practically be sitting on my face, and research has proven to be circular.
While I want the snuggles and want to hold onto faith it will come in due time, making sure he is well adjusted is my top priority.
Victor
***
Dear Victor,
I’ll start off by saying how much I appreciate your question. Not only are you concerned (with good reason), but you are also keeping an open mind and not trying to force the issue. And thank you for rescuing Milo. It's never good to hear of someone re-homing a puppy who is so young, but it's better than having a puppy in the wrong home.
Often, it can take three days to a week for a dog to relax in a new home. But for an 8- to 10-week-old puppy to find himself in two homes in two weeks is a lot. It’s quite possible your pup may still be adjusting.
It's awesome you are giving your pup space, but if you want an adult dog who likes to cuddle, they need to do that as a puppy. So once you finish the instructions below, cuddle that guy as much as you can. Also, make sure you get him into a good puppy school, as that will help him develop good social skills and confidence, which will help him for the rest of his life.
Here are some tips that should help him learn to like you petting him. You will need some high-value, meat-based training treats for them. I like using chicken liver. It has a strong smell, which is the most important factor when it comes for food in dogs. Make sure you can squeeze the treats into a flat pancake of sorts. Note: You will be giving a lot of treats for this.
Tip one:
Sit on the floor and wait for Milo to come over. Pinch a treat flat between your thumb and forefinger. Hold it out and let Milo chew it in three to four nibbles. If he is leaning his body over towards you, keep repeating this step until his legs are under him and he is not leaning. The lean indicates he is unsure, so it's important to keep repeating this step until there is no lean. Once he is standing in a relaxed pose, offer him another. Raise your left hand up and move it partially towards Milo while he nibbles. If he stops, freeze your left arm and wait for him to start nibbling again. If he doesn’t, go back to the previous step and practice a few more times before trying to move your left arm again.
Once he is able to nibble the treat with your left arm moving back and forth, start moving it closer to his side, shoulder or hip. This may take a few treat repetitions before you can actually make contact with him. Once you do, keep the contact a light touch for one second then move your arm away again. Keep moving your arm this way while he is chewing the treat and stop moving the arm when the treat is gone. As you practice, you can touch a little more, but go slow. As soon as the treat is gone, the touching stops.
Eventually, you will be able to pet him while he chews the treat in your other hand. Keep the pets nice and gentle. After five to 20 treats, you should be able to pet him as he chews on the treats. Once he settles in for this (often sitting or laying down), you can pet a little after the treat is gone. But only for a second at first, then get out another treat. With practice, you will be able to pet him for longer periods between treats.
Tip two:
Grab a seat on the floor and offer Milo a treat when he is near by. Hold the treat out and drop it on the floor when he comes over. When he moves to get it, let him see you drop another treat on the floor a step closer to you. Repeat this until he is next to you. Then place the treat on your knee or leg. After he licks it up, put another treat there.
After he gets a few treats this way, add a second one on your person, but a little closer to you. The idea is to get him to step on you and climb up into your lap to get the treat. With some practice, he should be climbing into your lap to get the treat. When he does, repeat the first step by holding that treat for him to chew while you pet him on your lap.
Tip three:
Start feeding Milo his kibble by hand. It will help if you sit on the floor for this. If he hesitates at first, hold the kibble in your hand out to your side. Front facing can be tough for dogs. Once he is comfortable eating from your hand, use a single finger to touch his hip as he eats the food from your other hand. Once he gets comfortable with a finger, use two fingers and then three. Eventually, pet in slow circles on his hip and then start moving up his body rubbing his ribs, shoulder, sides, etc.
If you follow these steps, it shouldn’t take long before Milo is coming over to ask for attention and doesn’t move away when you pet him. Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
Meet the 10 (very good) dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest:
1 of 10
Name: Sully
Breed: Pit bull terrier and boxer mix
Age: 1 year, 4 months
Sex: Neutered Male
First day at NEHS: Aug. 11
Bio: I'll be your shadow and follow you everywhere. I may do best with another dog who can help me feel more safe and secure. I cannot live with small animals because they overwhelm me. With my bashful side, I would do better in a house than an apartment setting.
Bio: My name is Ariel. I'm interested but a little fearful around new people and new environments. I'm looking for a home that will go slow with me as I adjust to a new routine. This would be easiest in a lower traffic home. If there are children in the home, I'd do best with children older than 12. Once I'm comfortable with you, I'm very loving and affectionate. I'm looking for a home where I can be the only dog and soak up all the affection and attention you have. I'd love to meet you and show you what a great companion I can be! I need to meet all members of the home before leaving the shelter to ensure that it will be a great fit.
Bio: Hi, my name is Baby. I am a shelter staff favorite. They say I am pretty fun... I am super cuddly and affectionate. I sure know how to make brighten anyone's day. I hear I also have really good dog skills. I really enjoy playing with other dogs and it is one of my favorite things. Going to a home with another dog would be a dream come true and help keep me busy. I do have a bit of a pushy side and can be a little demanding for attention if you are ignoring me. My new home will need to be sure to only give me attention when I am being a good girl. Don't worry too much about that though, the staff here will teach you everything you need to know so you can raise me right! My new home will need to be one without children under the age of 12 and a fenced in yard.
Bio: Hi, my name is Constantine. I'm a typical scent hound which means I love companionship but can be aloof as well. I'm loving and intelligent, but I can be stubborn when I'm not motivated enough to show off my tricks. I like to use my voice to tell you all about it or let you know I've found a scent, this is called baying. The neighbors may not appreciate my "singing voice." If I am too vocal, an apartment may not be the best setting for me and I can't be left outside alone long, especially with nothing to do. I'm high energy which means I need a family that will give me the daily mental and physical exercise I need, doing nose work games would be a great activity to keep me mentally stimulated and harness my scent instincts. If you're a hound lover, then I'm your perfect companion. I'm a dog that loves my people and prefers not to share them with any other furry friends in the home. I may be a social butterfly seeing other dogs while out on walks or I may just "dog watch" and keep on going for our stroll. I would just prefer to be the furry king of my new forever home and must be the only dog.
Bio: People might describe me as shy and a little sensitive with handling. I'm looking for a home where people will go slow and be gentle, allowing me to gain confidence at my own pace. I would do best in a low-traffic home without children under 12, as a busy household would be too overwhelming for me. I'm the type of dog that needs to be the star of the show. This means that I need a home where I'm the only dog so your attention will solely be on me for your canine companionship. I'd love to meet all members of the home to make sure I'm a good fit for your family.
The hustle and bustle of the adoption kennels was a little too overwhelming for me. I'm located in a quieter area of the shelter. Let your adoption coordinator know if you are interested in meeting me.
Bio: Stanley seemed to have a pretty rough start to life. When he came to the shelter he was dirty and had a large, heavy chain around his neck. He was very unsure of people and his new environment. The staff and volunteers here patiently worked to gain his trust. It took a week before we were able to pet him. Soon after that, Stanley figured out we were the good guys and has really come out of his shell. He loves to play with toys and is coming to us for attention and pets. Stanley is going to need a quiet home, without children under 12 that will let him warm up at his own pace. Playing with dogs is so much fun for him! His new home will need to have a confident dog that can help show him the ropes. He is still learning to walk on leash, so a fenced in yard is a must.
Bio: Hi, my name is Nigel. I love to be busy, both physically and mentally. Do you like your crosswords to work your brain? Well I love the dog version of those things, like puzzle feeders, Kongs, and other activities and toys that work my brain activities. Do you enjoy running or hiking or any other fun activities? I would love to go with you to get my workout in as well. If you have an active home, then I'm the energetic canine companion for you. I need to work on getting back in shape so make sure to gradually up my exercise rather than jumping straight in to the strenuous stuff. I can be shy at times and sensitive so I am looking for a home with just adults. I do not enjoy the company of other dogs so I would like to be the only pup in my forever family.
Breed: Boxer and American staffordshire terrier mix
Age: 4 years old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Feb. 06, 2020
Bio: My name's Amor. My friends call me Amor because I'm just so full of love. It may take me a little while before my true personality shines through. I can be a shy girl around new people. As long as you give me time to warm up, I'll show you how sweet and affectionate I am. I'm looking for a lower-traffic home that will go slow with me as I get used to the routine of the house and family members. If there are children in the home, it would be best that they are closer to their teenage years. Because of my bashful side, I would do better in a home than an apartment setting. I cannot live with cats or small animals. I'll need to meet all members of the home, as well as resident dogs, before leaving the shelter to ensure that it will be a great fit. Valentine's Day may be over, but I promise you won't want to miss out on all the love I have to share.
Bio: Hey there, my name is Tille. People might describe me as bashful or maybe a little sensitive to my surroundings. This just means you'll be the apple of my eye and my source of safety and security. I'm looking for a person that will understand me and help me gain confidence at my own pace. I would appreciate a quiet, low-traffic home without children, as a busy household may be overwhelming for me. If I go to a home with children, they'll need to be closer to their teens, as younger children are just too overwhelming for me. Hopefully once I warm up and get comfortable, you'll see the energetic, playful side of my personality. I need to meet all family members, including resident dogs, before going to my new forever home as I want to make sure I can fit right into the family.
Breed: Labrador retriever and American bulldog mix
Age: 2 years and 8 months old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Feb. 17, 2020
Bio: Hi! My name is Nacho. People might describe me as bashful and a little sensitive to my surroundings. I can be hesitant around people I don't know, but to the ones I trust, I'm just a big love bug. It may take me extra time to warm up, but once I come out of my shell, I'm a fun-loving, active boy with a bit of a rowdy side! Because I can get overwhelmed in new environments, I'm more of a homebody than a social butterfly. If you have a low-traffic home and a fenced in yard, I might just be the dog for you! I will need a home without children under the age of 12. I can jump a 6-foot fence, so a home committed to keeping me in the yard and safe is a must! I'm a dog that needs to be the star of the show. This means that I need a home where I'm the only dog so your attention will solely be on me for your canine companionship.
