Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Dog Gone Problems,
We need help with our 4-year-old Goldendoodle, Sully. He eats socks, underwear, etc., from the laundry, off the counters — anywhere he can find them! He swallows them whole, which makes it that much more dangerous. Usually he is able to pass them and we find them in the backyard when picking up his waste, but he has also been known to throw up items that he has eaten.
This week we were not so lucky and he landed himself in the emergency vet hospital and underwent surgery to remove the sock that was bunched up in his small intestine. We feel very fortunate that we did not lose him and want to prevent further incidences. Thank you in advance!
Lisa
***
Hi Lisa,
If you were a client, my first question would be: "How much exercise does Sully get?" Your average dog needs a minimum of one hour of exercise every day. Higher energy breeds (which Goldendoodles can certainly be) need more. Dogs who are under exercised are notorious for getting into trouble.
If you are not getting your dog at least an hour of exercise every day, you can expect this behavior to continue. This video shares a number of creative forms of exercise that are quick and easy.
Also make sure that Sully has plenty of appropriate chew items. A mix of antlers, real bones (uncooked), Nylabones (in different shapes, sizes and flavors), tug toys, treat dispensers (Kongs filled with peanut butter), a water buffalo horn and other appropriate toys are crucial. I advise my client's dogs have at least 20 toys at all times — and adding a new chew toy once a month is a good idea. Another option for hearty chewers are digestible chew items like Bully Sticks, Cow Ears, Cow Kneecaps, etc. Avoid rawhides, which are often soaked in bleach, ammonia and other nasty chemicals.
To stop the gobbling of socks, the first step is prevention. Each time your dog gets a sock, it's rewarding this behavior — so removing that factor should be pretty high on your list. Try closing the door to the laundry room, moving the hampers to places the dog can’t reach or adding a lock or fastener to the hampers.
The last step is to teach your dog the "leave it" command. This is an easy command to teach, but please practice three times a day for a week to develop a strong response. Once your dog understands the concept, you need to practice. Before doing so, make sure your dog has been properly exercised within an hour of the practice session.
To start, put a clean sock on the floor in the middle of the living room. When your dog notices it or takes a step towards it, give the "leave it" command and reward your dog for compliance. Practice to five times in that spot and then take him into another room that socks are not normally in and practice there. Shoot for three different rooms — as dogs don’t generalize well and need to practice in different situations.
After practicing in three or more rooms socks are not in on the first day, start taking Sully to the areas where socks are kept. If the dog moves towards where the socks are, give the command and reward when he listens. If he shows no interest, or you want to make it more challenging, toss a dirty sock into the hamper or basket in front of him. Try to give the leave it command in the middle of the first step or sooner if possible.
With practice and a commitment to exercise, you should be able to teach Sully to leave the socks for the washer and dryer.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
Meet the 10 (very good) dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest:
1 of 10
Name: Sully
Breed: pit bull terrier and boxer mix
Age: 1 year, 4 months
Sex: Neutered Male
First day at NEHS: Aug. 11
Bio: I'll be your shadow and follow you everywhere. I may do best with another dog who can help me feel more safe and secure. I cannot live with small animals because they overwhelm me. With my bashful side, I would do better in a house than an apartment setting.
Breed: Boxer and American Staffordshire terrier mix
Age: 1 year and 8 months old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Oct 05, 2019
Bio: My name is Marvin. I am a pretty awesome pup if I do say so myself. I love to be busy, both physically and mentally. I am an outgoing guy and enjoy to meet people and other dogs. Do you enjoy running or hiking or any other fun activities? I would love to go with you to get my workout in as well! If you have an active home, then I'm the energetic canine companion for you. Right now, I need a home without children under 12. I can be a bit rambunctious when I play with other dogs and not all my appreciate my play style. So I will need to meet any dogs that I will be sharing the home with.
Bio: I'm just about the sweetest dog you've probably ever met. I have a heart of gold and so much love I'm ready to give. It can take me a little while before I show you my true personality. I can be bashful around strangers and a little shy in new environments. Because of this, I would do best in a quieter home. If there are children in the home, it would be best if they are closer to their teenage years.
Bio: My name is Sancho. People describe me as affectionate - I'm cuddly, lovable, and I like to give kisses and snuggle. I may be a bit nervous at first, but once I warm up, you'd better watch out because I'll be ready to party! I need to meet any kids in the home, just to make sure I am a good fit.
Bio: We're Toka and Lady, we've been a couple for many years now and only have eyes for each other. We don't mind seeing other dogs, but as far as who we want to be with, it's only each other. We would love to meet the little ones to make sure we can fit right in. We may be older, but we still have love to give and want it in return. As senior dogs, we're looking for a moderate to low-key home to spend our golden years. We're looking for a family dedicated to us for the few years we may have left and to helping us through any ailments as we age.
Breed: American bulldog and old English bulldog mix
Age: 4 years old
Sex: Neutered Male
First day at NEHS: Sept. 3, 2019
Bio: I love going for walks, sniffing around the yard, hanging by your side, or cuddling up on the couch. Though I'm very loving, I'm looking for a home that will allow me to warm up at my own pace. New people and sudden movements can sometimes be scary for me. My ideal home is one that has a fenced in yard and if there are children in the home, they would be closer to their teenage years. I will need to be the only pet in your home so I can soak up all the love and affection you have. I am considered a majority bully breed, so I need a fenced in yard and am required to wear a muzzle and harness when not in a fenced in area.
Bio: I'm a typical Husky, which means I have high energy, smarts and a bit of a mischievous personality. I'm hoping to find an active person or family that can give me daily mental and physical exercise through training, games, interactive toys and outdoor activities. As a Husky, I'm a natural Houdini, so you might not be able to trust me alone in your yard. If you're well versed in the Husky ways, looking for love and excitement in your life, I'm your kind of companion. would love to meet my whole family before going home. I am looking for a home where I will be your only canine companion so that I can soak up all of your attention.
Bio: I love to be busy, both physically and mentally. Do you like your crosswords to work your brain? Well I love the dog version of those things, like puzzle feeders, Kongs, and other activities and toys that work my brain. Do you enjoy running or hiking or any other fun activities? I would love to go with you to get my workout in as well. If you have an active home, then I'm the energetic canine companion for you. Because I can get overwhelmed easily, I will need a home without young children. If going to a home with kids, it would be best if they were in their teens.
Breed: American Staffordshire terrier and boxer mix
Age: 5 years old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Oct 23, 2019
Bio: My name is David Bow Wowie and I'll sing you a song to win your heart! Fun, charismatic, loveable, cuddly, and goofy are all words that describe me. I may be a bit nervous at first, with people or situations I do not know very well, but it does not take me long to become the life of the party. I must go to a home with children closer to their teens as younger children are just too overwhelming for me but also will be too overwhelmed by my energy and play style. I need to meet all family members, including resident dogs, before going to my new forever home as I want to make sure I can fit right into the family. I'm a ladies man, so I would enjoy a home with a female dog or possibly just be the king of my castle.
Bio: Hi, my name is Jelly Bean. I've had a bit of a rough start to life. I'm looking for a home that be patient as I adjust to a new routine with a new family. Once I'm comfortable with you, I'll be your shadow and always have a tail wag and a smile for you. I love other dogs and they help me feel more safe in scary situations. Because of my fearful side, I'm looking for a quiet home with a fence so that I won't have to meet very many strangers. If there are children in the home, it would be best that they are closer to their teens. I need to meet all members of the home, as well as resident dogs, to ensure that it will be a great fit.
