Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
Dog Gone Problems,
In December, we adopted a 19-month-old Doodle who was not neutered. He got neutered in January and the temperament seems better. He’s very sweet most of the time, but growls at night you try to say goodnight or pet him when he's in his bed. He also will growl when our 19-year-old daughter or son tries to pet his head, give a hug or kiss his head.
Also, when little kids run up to him to pet him he growls. How do we handle the growling? We have just been steering clear of kids. Most of these behaviors are a lot better since neutering, but we just are not sure if we should reprimand him or ignore it? I don’t want him to bite.
Monica
Hi Monica,
Many people confuse a dog growl with aggression. In fact, a growl is the opposite. It's a dog's way of saying they disagree and don’t want to bite. I have had many clients who correct, reprimand or punish a dog for growling. In many cases, the dogs stops growling and instead start nipping to say “I disagree.” So it's smart of you to ask.
Instead, interpret the growl as the dog’s way of saying “I'd prefer to not be disturbed right now.” The more the dog sees you respect and listen to him, the more relaxed he will become over time.
Also remember, just like humans, dogs have things they like and things they don’t. We often assume everything we do is OK. But in reality, there are a number of things dogs usually do not like. Hugs and sticking our faces in their faces are usually high on that list.
Last week, I mentioned that when you go to pet a dog, a very polite thing to do is reach out and then stop a few inches from their nose. If the dog leans in, he's saying “I'd like a pet.” If he turns his head away, ducks down or backs away, he's saying “I'd prefer to not be touched right now.” The more the dog sees you listening to these non-verbal communication messages, the less he will feel the need to go to the next level — growling.
When dogs feel good or are confident, they tilt their nose up. This is the body mechanic of a confident dog. Insecure dogs duck their head with a nose-down orientation. This is what often happens when you pet a dog on top of the head. I always suggest people pet dogs under their chin and never pat the top of their heads. If some 10-feet tall person came up to you and reached over your head, how would you feel? We are all 10 feet tall to dogs.
Now, there are some things you can do to try to change how your dog feels about getting a hug or kiss, or about you approaching him when in bed. But also consider how you would feel if every time you settled down and were about to drift off to sleep, someone came and rubbed your head? They mean it as a positive, but they still disturbed you. So one suggestion is to not go over and wake him up to pet him. Instead, have them pet him in the bed when he is awake instead.
To help the dog feel good about being approached on the bed, practice this simple trick. Get some high-value treats and go over to his bed when he is awake. Stop a few feet away and toss a treat at his front paws so he can get it without getting up. After tossing the treat, walk away five or more feet and then circle back and repeat. Do this three to five times, then stop and kneel down nearby after tossing the last treat.
Reach out and stop a few inches from the dog’s head. He will probably lean in. This is a good time to pet him. If he doesn’t lean in, repeat a few more tossed treats. After a few practice sessions, he should see the person approaching as a good thing.
To help him learn to like hugs, you need to practice in stages. Follow these steps to help the dog learn that being hugged is a positive thing.
1. Have your daughter sit down near him when he is not asleep. Have her reach her hands towards him about six inches, then pull them back and give a treat. She will not be making any contact at this stage. Repeat this step with 10 treats and then move away.
2. Ten or more minutes later, have her sit down near him again and reach out again. However, this time reach 10 to 12 inches. Repeat for 10 treats and then have her move away.
3. Ten or more minutes later, repeat step two and keep repeating it while gradually reaching closer and closer.
It may take a few days, but eventually she will be able to touch his shoulders without completing the hug. Then she can start to lean in while touching his shoulders. Next, she'll be able to lean in farther with her hands on his shoulders. Eventually, she'll be able to give a brief hug.
When the hugs start, keep them short and follow each one with a treat. Gradually increase the duration. While practicing, have someone watch his head. If he licks his lips or yawns, back up a step and repeat until no licks or yawns. Those are subtle ways of saying “I don’t like this.” She can repeat this process for the kisses issue too.
If you go slow, use a lot of treats and watch for licks, yawns or teeth baring, your daughter should eventually train the dog to like being hugged and kissed.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
