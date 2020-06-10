...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE
FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST IOWA, FREMONT, MILLS,
MONTGOMERY, PAGE, AND POTTAWATTAMIE. IN NEBRASKA, CASS,
DOUGLAS, GAGE, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, LANCASTER, NEMAHA, OTOE,
PAWNEE, RICHARDSON, SALINE, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND SEWARD.
* UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY
* ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING
MAY DROP AND ADDITIONAL INCH AND A HALF OF RAIN. THIS RAIN IN
ADDITION TO POCKETS OF HEAVY RAIN THAT FELL TUESDAY EVENING
COULD RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH
EXPECTED. REPORTS OF 50 TO 60 MPH HAVE ALREADY BEEN REPORTED IN
SEVERAL SPOTS THIS EVENING.
* WHERE...BURT, WASHINGTON, DOUGLAS, SARPY, CASS, OTOE, GAGE,
JOHNSON AND PAWNEE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...THROUGH 7 AM WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ALONG INTERSTATE 80.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND
TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF
YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF
YOU MUST DRIVE.
&&
Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Editor’s note: This is the second in a four-part series addressing separation anxiety in dogs. Read part one here.
Dear readers,
After determining how much exercise and how often it needs to happen — remember a set schedule is calming and comforting to dogs — the next step is to help your dog start practicing being alone.
When a dog is literally in your lap or at your feet, they are as close as they can be. This is wonderful for the dog in the moment, but it can lead to separation anxiety since the dog has no practice or experience being apart from you.
After working with hundreds of dogs with separation anxiety, I have had great success in teaching a dog to stay so the humans can help the dog practice being apart from them. Most people teach dogs a wait command when they actually think they are teaching the stay command. The wait command means wait until the next command — like come, release, sit, etc. The stay command means stay in the same location until the dog hears the release word and nothing else.
When teaching stay, many people do it three times as hard as needs be. The stay command really has three components — staying for duration, staying for distance and, finally, staying among distractions.
To start, I want you to focus on duration only. This video covers how to teach your dog to stay for duration. Don't step away from the dog at all until your dog can stay for three minutes five times in a row. Moving away from the dog before he or she can reliably stay for duration means you will be building on an unstable base and all the following work will be compromised.
When teaching a dog to stay, you need to always count in your head or use a watch so you know where you were when the dog moved away. We call this an auto release and you want to avoid that at all costs. That’s why we ask people to wait to add in "staying for distance." Also be sure to avoid keeping constant eye contact. If you do, you will see good results for now, but once we start moving away, the dog will break the stay. So every once in a while, look around.
Make sure to practice a few times a day every day and conduct your practice in different rooms in your house. Dogs don't generalize well, so practicing in multiple locations is key. Keep your practices short at first — under a minute or two. As your dog gets better, the practice sessions can get longer. Finally, always end on a good repetition. Your dog will remember the last rep, so make it a good one.
Next week we will discuss how to start adding in distance. Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
Meet the 10 (very good) dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest
These are the very good dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest. All are up for adoption as of March 10. For more information on the adoption process and to see all dogs available for adoption, visit nehumanesociety.org/adopt.
1 of 10
Name: Sully
Breed: Pit bull terrier and boxer mix
Age: 1 year, 4 months
Sex: Neutered Male
First day at NEHS: Aug. 11
Bio: I'll be your shadow and follow you everywhere. I may do best with another dog who can help me feel more safe and secure. I cannot live with small animals because they overwhelm me. With my bashful side, I would do better in a house than an apartment setting.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Ariel
Breed: Boxer mix
Age: 1 year and 2 months old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Nov. 1, 2019
Bio: My name is Ariel. I'm interested but a little fearful around new people and new environments. I'm looking for a home that will go slow with me as I adjust to a new routine. This would be easiest in a lower traffic home. If there are children in the home, I'd do best with children older than 12. Once I'm comfortable with you, I'm very loving and affectionate. I'm looking for a home where I can be the only dog and soak up all the affection and attention you have. I'd love to meet you and show you what a great companion I can be! I need to meet all members of the home before leaving the shelter to ensure that it will be a great fit.
Ariel will be shown by appointment only.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Baby
Breed: labrador retriever mix
Age: 2 years and 3 months old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Dec. 4, 2019
Bio: Hi, my name is Baby. I am a shelter staff favorite. They say I am pretty fun... I am super cuddly and affectionate. I sure know how to make brighten anyone's day. I hear I also have really good dog skills. I really enjoy playing with other dogs and it is one of my favorite things. Going to a home with another dog would be a dream come true and help keep me busy. I do have a bit of a pushy side and can be a little demanding for attention if you are ignoring me. My new home will need to be sure to only give me attention when I am being a good girl. Don't worry too much about that though, the staff here will teach you everything you need to know so you can raise me right! My new home will need to be one without children under the age of 12 and a fenced in yard.
Baby will be shown by appointment only.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Constantine
Breed: Treeing walker coonhound mix
Age: 1 year and 5 months old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Jan. 19, 2020
Bio: Hi, my name is Constantine. I'm a typical scent hound which means I love companionship but can be aloof as well. I'm loving and intelligent, but I can be stubborn when I'm not motivated enough to show off my tricks. I like to use my voice to tell you all about it or let you know I've found a scent, this is called baying. The neighbors may not appreciate my "singing voice." If I am too vocal, an apartment may not be the best setting for me and I can't be left outside alone long, especially with nothing to do. I'm high energy which means I need a family that will give me the daily mental and physical exercise I need, doing nose work games would be a great activity to keep me mentally stimulated and harness my scent instincts. If you're a hound lover, then I'm your perfect companion. I'm a dog that loves my people and prefers not to share them with any other furry friends in the home. I may be a social butterfly seeing other dogs while out on walks or I may just "dog watch" and keep on going for our stroll. I would just prefer to be the furry king of my new forever home and must be the only dog.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Ella
Breed: Black mouth cur mix
Age: 7 years old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Jan. 18, 2020
Bio: People might describe me as shy and a little sensitive with handling. I'm looking for a home where people will go slow and be gentle, allowing me to gain confidence at my own pace. I would do best in a low-traffic home without children under 12, as a busy household would be too overwhelming for me. I'm the type of dog that needs to be the star of the show. This means that I need a home where I'm the only dog so your attention will solely be on me for your canine companionship. I'd love to meet all members of the home to make sure I'm a good fit for your family.
The hustle and bustle of the adoption kennels was a little too overwhelming for me. I'm located in a quieter area of the shelter. Let your adoption coordinator know if you are interested in meeting me.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Stanley
Breed: Pointer and pit bull terrier mix
Age: 2 years and 2 months old
Sex: Male
First Day at NEHS: Jan. 11, 2020
Bio: Stanley seemed to have a pretty rough start to life. When he came to the shelter he was dirty and had a large, heavy chain around his neck. He was very unsure of people and his new environment. The staff and volunteers here patiently worked to gain his trust. It took a week before we were able to pet him. Soon after that, Stanley figured out we were the good guys and has really come out of his shell. He loves to play with toys and is coming to us for attention and pets. Stanley is going to need a quiet home, without children under 12 that will let him warm up at his own pace. Playing with dogs is so much fun for him! His new home will need to have a confident dog that can help show him the ropes. He is still learning to walk on leash, so a fenced in yard is a must.
Stanley will be shown by appointment only.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Nigel
Breed: rat terrier mix
Age: 4 years old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Jan 29, 2020
Bio: Hi, my name is Nigel. I love to be busy, both physically and mentally. Do you like your crosswords to work your brain? Well I love the dog version of those things, like puzzle feeders, Kongs, and other activities and toys that work my brain activities. Do you enjoy running or hiking or any other fun activities? I would love to go with you to get my workout in as well. If you have an active home, then I'm the energetic canine companion for you. I need to work on getting back in shape so make sure to gradually up my exercise rather than jumping straight in to the strenuous stuff. I can be shy at times and sensitive so I am looking for a home with just adults. I do not enjoy the company of other dogs so I would like to be the only pup in my forever family.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Amor
Breed: Boxer and American staffordshire terrier mix
Age: 4 years old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Feb. 06, 2020
Bio: My name's Amor. My friends call me Amor because I'm just so full of love. It may take me a little while before my true personality shines through. I can be a shy girl around new people. As long as you give me time to warm up, I'll show you how sweet and affectionate I am. I'm looking for a lower-traffic home that will go slow with me as I get used to the routine of the house and family members. If there are children in the home, it would be best that they are closer to their teenage years. Because of my bashful side, I would do better in a home than an apartment setting. I cannot live with cats or small animals. I'll need to meet all members of the home, as well as resident dogs, before leaving the shelter to ensure that it will be a great fit. Valentine's Day may be over, but I promise you won't want to miss out on all the love I have to share.
Amor will be shown by appointment only.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Tille
Breed: Boxer and pit bull terrier mix
Age: 2 years and 1 month old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Feb. 03, 2020
Bio: Hey there, my name is Tille. People might describe me as bashful or maybe a little sensitive to my surroundings. This just means you'll be the apple of my eye and my source of safety and security. I'm looking for a person that will understand me and help me gain confidence at my own pace. I would appreciate a quiet, low-traffic home without children, as a busy household may be overwhelming for me. If I go to a home with children, they'll need to be closer to their teens, as younger children are just too overwhelming for me. Hopefully once I warm up and get comfortable, you'll see the energetic, playful side of my personality. I need to meet all family members, including resident dogs, before going to my new forever home as I want to make sure I can fit right into the family.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Nacho
Breed: Labrador retriever and American bulldog mix
Age: 2 years and 8 months old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Feb. 17, 2020
Bio: Hi! My name is Nacho. People might describe me as bashful and a little sensitive to my surroundings. I can be hesitant around people I don't know, but to the ones I trust, I'm just a big love bug. It may take me extra time to warm up, but once I come out of my shell, I'm a fun-loving, active boy with a bit of a rowdy side! Because I can get overwhelmed in new environments, I'm more of a homebody than a social butterfly. If you have a low-traffic home and a fenced in yard, I might just be the dog for you! I will need a home without children under the age of 12. I can jump a 6-foot fence, so a home committed to keeping me in the yard and safe is a must! I'm a dog that needs to be the star of the show. This means that I need a home where I'm the only dog so your attention will solely be on me for your canine companionship.
