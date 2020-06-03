Dog for 6/2/20
DOG GONE PROBLEMS

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.

* * *

Editor’s note: This is the first in a four-part series addressing separation anxiety in dogs.

Dog Gone Problems,

I'm worried about my dog. Prior to coronavirus, she struggled with being alone — sometimes barking and whining when she was left alone longer than a few hours.

The last few months she hasn’t chewed anything up so we thought we had moved past that. But last week I started going back to work and when my wife leaves to run a quick errand, Ruby howls, barks, has accidents and has started chewing the carpet and wood around the door. Any advice?

Amanda

***

Dear Amanda,

It sounds like your dog has developed a case of separation anxiety — a panic attack that some dogs experience when they are left alone.

Dogs thrive on routine. As a dog psychologist, one of the things I often advise my clients who have nervous or anxious dogs is to create a routine with structure. Knowing things are going to happen on a consistent basis at a consistent time is very comforting and reassuring for dogs. So when you combine disruption to the dog’s regular routine and being around their humans 24/7, the chances of developing separation anxiety is almost inevitable. Fortunately, it's a very treatable condition.

Over the next few weeks, I am going to offer my prescription for treating separation anxiety in dogs. In this column, I’m going to focus on exercise and stimulation — two very powerful tools to use when you want to help a dog with separation anxiety.

First off, make sure your dog is getting sufficient exercise. The average dog needs at least one hour of exercise every day, but high energy breeds need even more. Exercise for a dog needs to happen periodically throughout the day since they sleep anywhere from 13 to 16 hours per day. When they are asleep, they are recharging the batteries. When they wake up, they are ready to go again. Below are some ways to exercise your dog.

Please note that a dog’s stomach can flip over if they exercise with food in their belly, so make sure at least one hour has passed after eating before you exercise your dog.

1. Go on a walk.

Walks are a wonderful way to burn energy in dogs, but most people don’t walk their dog properly. Many people are unaware that dogs burn more energy by sniffing on a walk than they do from the actual movement.

So the next time you take your dog for a walk, allow him or her to sniff and lead you as long as it is safe to do so. If your dog wants to stop and sniff something, pause with them and allow them to sniff as much as they want. If your dog is not a natural sniffer, you may want to bring along some shredded cheese and drop a small bits every 100 feet or so and point it out to your dog. This is a trick we use to remind dogs that sniffing is good and fun.

If your dog doesn’t have any physical ailments, you can also incorporate a dog backpack during your walk. This is a dog harness that has pockets on either side that you can fill with bottles of water or bags of sand, etc. Carrying that extra weight can make your walks more efficient.

2. Do the doggie stairmaster.

A few years ago I came up with a concept that I like to call the doggie stairmaster. This is an extremely fast way to burn off excess energy inside your home. This video goes over how you can teach your dog to do the doggie stairmaster. Five minutes of this is equivalent to a 20- to 40-minute walk.

3. Play fetch.

If your dog is a retriever, a good game of fetch is another great way to exercise your dog. Since your dog is running, he or she will burn more energy faster and doesn’t require the human to exercise with the dog. Count the number of fetches until your dog stops retrieving. Once you know this maximum number, start practicing at half of that number of fetches. You will likely need to practice a different number of fetches to find the right number to satisfy your dog.

4. Do some dog skiing. 

My favorite way to exercise a high-energy dog is what I like to call dog skiing. You can watch me do a little dog skiing in this video.

5. Get some treat-dispensing toys.

These are a wonderful way to help your dog burn off even more excess energy. Making a dog work for its food not only drains energy, it is confidence building and calming. This video demonstrates how you can feed your dog with a snuffle mat. This video is an example of a treat dispensing toy that you can use as well. There are many different types of treat dispensing toys and games that you can purchase for your dog. Filling a Kong with peanut butter is another great way to distract and stimulate your dog. You can also freeze the peanut-butter-filled Kong to make it even more challenging. Incorporating one to three of these every day can help keep your dog occupied and help with the needed exercise. 

6. Play a scent game.

This is another easy way to get your dog some exercise. It also provides additional mental stimulation, which is very important for dogs suffering from separation anxiety. I often recommend my dog behavior clients Google the term “scent games” as there are many free options out there.

Now that you now have several activities to exercise and stimulate your dog, the next step is to put together a routine that works with your lifestyle. I would recommend you try to incorporate some exercise or stimulation every two to four hours, but each dog and situation is unique. Don’t be afraid to play around with the number of repetitions either. It may take a few days to discover how many reps and how often they need to happen to satisfy your dog’s needs.

Next week I will go over a technique I use to help a dog gain confidence and practice being alone. Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.

David

Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.

Meet the 10 (very good) dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest:

Meet the 10 (very good) dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest

These are the very good dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest. All are up for adoption as of March 10. For more information on the adoption process and to see all dogs available for adoption, visit nehumanesociety.org/adopt

1 of 10

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email