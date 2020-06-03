Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Editor’s note: This is the first in a four-part series addressing separation anxiety in dogs.
Dog Gone Problems,
I'm worried about my dog. Prior to coronavirus, she struggled with being alone — sometimes barking and whining when she was left alone longer than a few hours.
The last few months she hasn’t chewed anything up so we thought we had moved past that. But last week I started going back to work and when my wife leaves to run a quick errand, Ruby howls, barks, has accidents and has started chewing the carpet and wood around the door. Any advice?
Amanda
***
Dear Amanda,
It sounds like your dog has developed a case of separation anxiety — a panic attack that some dogs experience when they are left alone.
Dogs thrive on routine. As a dog psychologist, one of the things I often advise my clients who have nervous or anxious dogs is to create a routine with structure. Knowing things are going to happen on a consistent basis at a consistent time is very comforting and reassuring for dogs. So when you combine disruption to the dog’s regular routine and being around their humans 24/7, the chances of developing separation anxiety is almost inevitable. Fortunately, it's a very treatable condition.
Over the next few weeks, I am going to offer my prescription for treating separation anxiety in dogs. In this column, I’m going to focus on exercise and stimulation — two very powerful tools to use when you want to help a dog with separation anxiety.
First off, make sure your dog is getting sufficient exercise. The average dog needs at least one hour of exercise every day, but high energy breeds need even more. Exercise for a dog needs to happen periodically throughout the day since they sleep anywhere from 13 to 16 hours per day. When they are asleep, they are recharging the batteries. When they wake up, they are ready to go again. Below are some ways to exercise your dog.
Please note that a dog’s stomach can flip over if they exercise with food in their belly, so make sure at least one hour has passed after eating before you exercise your dog.
1. Go on a walk.
Walks are a wonderful way to burn energy in dogs, but most people don’t walk their dog properly. Many people are unaware that dogs burn more energy by sniffing on a walk than they do from the actual movement.
So the next time you take your dog for a walk, allow him or her to sniff and lead you as long as it is safe to do so. If your dog wants to stop and sniff something, pause with them and allow them to sniff as much as they want. If your dog is not a natural sniffer, you may want to bring along some shredded cheese and drop a small bits every 100 feet or so and point it out to your dog. This is a trick we use to remind dogs that sniffing is good and fun.
If your dog doesn’t have any physical ailments, you can also incorporate a dog backpack during your walk. This is a dog harness that has pockets on either side that you can fill with bottles of water or bags of sand, etc. Carrying that extra weight can make your walks more efficient.
2. Do the doggie stairmaster.
A few years ago I came up with a concept that I like to call the doggie stairmaster. This is an extremely fast way to burn off excess energy inside your home. This video goes over how you can teach your dog to do the doggie stairmaster. Five minutes of this is equivalent to a 20- to 40-minute walk.
3. Play fetch.
If your dog is a retriever, a good game of fetch is another great way to exercise your dog. Since your dog is running, he or she will burn more energy faster and doesn’t require the human to exercise with the dog. Count the number of fetches until your dog stops retrieving. Once you know this maximum number, start practicing at half of that number of fetches. You will likely need to practice a different number of fetches to find the right number to satisfy your dog.
4. Do some dog skiing.
My favorite way to exercise a high-energy dog is what I like to call dog skiing. You can watch me do a little dog skiing in this video.
5. Get some treat-dispensing toys.
These are a wonderful way to help your dog burn off even more excess energy. Making a dog work for its food not only drains energy, it is confidence building and calming. This video demonstrates how you can feed your dog with a snuffle mat. This video is an example of a treat dispensing toy that you can use as well. There are many different types of treat dispensing toys and games that you can purchase for your dog. Filling a Kong with peanut butter is another great way to distract and stimulate your dog. You can also freeze the peanut-butter-filled Kong to make it even more challenging. Incorporating one to three of these every day can help keep your dog occupied and help with the needed exercise.
6. Play a scent game.
This is another easy way to get your dog some exercise. It also provides additional mental stimulation, which is very important for dogs suffering from separation anxiety. I often recommend my dog behavior clients Google the term “scent games” as there are many free options out there.
Now that you now have several activities to exercise and stimulate your dog, the next step is to put together a routine that works with your lifestyle. I would recommend you try to incorporate some exercise or stimulation every two to four hours, but each dog and situation is unique. Don’t be afraid to play around with the number of repetitions either. It may take a few days to discover how many reps and how often they need to happen to satisfy your dog’s needs.
Next week I will go over a technique I use to help a dog gain confidence and practice being alone. Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
Meet the 10 (very good) dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest:
1 of 10
Name: Sully
Breed: Pit bull terrier and boxer mix
Age: 1 year, 4 months
Sex: Neutered Male
First day at NEHS: Aug. 11
Bio: I'll be your shadow and follow you everywhere. I may do best with another dog who can help me feel more safe and secure. I cannot live with small animals because they overwhelm me. With my bashful side, I would do better in a house than an apartment setting.
Bio: My name is Ariel. I'm interested but a little fearful around new people and new environments. I'm looking for a home that will go slow with me as I adjust to a new routine. This would be easiest in a lower traffic home. If there are children in the home, I'd do best with children older than 12. Once I'm comfortable with you, I'm very loving and affectionate. I'm looking for a home where I can be the only dog and soak up all the affection and attention you have. I'd love to meet you and show you what a great companion I can be! I need to meet all members of the home before leaving the shelter to ensure that it will be a great fit.
Bio: Hi, my name is Baby. I am a shelter staff favorite. They say I am pretty fun... I am super cuddly and affectionate. I sure know how to make brighten anyone's day. I hear I also have really good dog skills. I really enjoy playing with other dogs and it is one of my favorite things. Going to a home with another dog would be a dream come true and help keep me busy. I do have a bit of a pushy side and can be a little demanding for attention if you are ignoring me. My new home will need to be sure to only give me attention when I am being a good girl. Don't worry too much about that though, the staff here will teach you everything you need to know so you can raise me right! My new home will need to be one without children under the age of 12 and a fenced in yard.
Bio: Hi, my name is Constantine. I'm a typical scent hound which means I love companionship but can be aloof as well. I'm loving and intelligent, but I can be stubborn when I'm not motivated enough to show off my tricks. I like to use my voice to tell you all about it or let you know I've found a scent, this is called baying. The neighbors may not appreciate my "singing voice." If I am too vocal, an apartment may not be the best setting for me and I can't be left outside alone long, especially with nothing to do. I'm high energy which means I need a family that will give me the daily mental and physical exercise I need, doing nose work games would be a great activity to keep me mentally stimulated and harness my scent instincts. If you're a hound lover, then I'm your perfect companion. I'm a dog that loves my people and prefers not to share them with any other furry friends in the home. I may be a social butterfly seeing other dogs while out on walks or I may just "dog watch" and keep on going for our stroll. I would just prefer to be the furry king of my new forever home and must be the only dog.
Bio: People might describe me as shy and a little sensitive with handling. I'm looking for a home where people will go slow and be gentle, allowing me to gain confidence at my own pace. I would do best in a low-traffic home without children under 12, as a busy household would be too overwhelming for me. I'm the type of dog that needs to be the star of the show. This means that I need a home where I'm the only dog so your attention will solely be on me for your canine companionship. I'd love to meet all members of the home to make sure I'm a good fit for your family.
The hustle and bustle of the adoption kennels was a little too overwhelming for me. I'm located in a quieter area of the shelter. Let your adoption coordinator know if you are interested in meeting me.
Bio: Stanley seemed to have a pretty rough start to life. When he came to the shelter he was dirty and had a large, heavy chain around his neck. He was very unsure of people and his new environment. The staff and volunteers here patiently worked to gain his trust. It took a week before we were able to pet him. Soon after that, Stanley figured out we were the good guys and has really come out of his shell. He loves to play with toys and is coming to us for attention and pets. Stanley is going to need a quiet home, without children under 12 that will let him warm up at his own pace. Playing with dogs is so much fun for him! His new home will need to have a confident dog that can help show him the ropes. He is still learning to walk on leash, so a fenced in yard is a must.
Bio: Hi, my name is Nigel. I love to be busy, both physically and mentally. Do you like your crosswords to work your brain? Well I love the dog version of those things, like puzzle feeders, Kongs, and other activities and toys that work my brain activities. Do you enjoy running or hiking or any other fun activities? I would love to go with you to get my workout in as well. If you have an active home, then I'm the energetic canine companion for you. I need to work on getting back in shape so make sure to gradually up my exercise rather than jumping straight in to the strenuous stuff. I can be shy at times and sensitive so I am looking for a home with just adults. I do not enjoy the company of other dogs so I would like to be the only pup in my forever family.
Breed: Boxer and American staffordshire terrier mix
Age: 4 years old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Feb. 06, 2020
Bio: My name's Amor. My friends call me Amor because I'm just so full of love. It may take me a little while before my true personality shines through. I can be a shy girl around new people. As long as you give me time to warm up, I'll show you how sweet and affectionate I am. I'm looking for a lower-traffic home that will go slow with me as I get used to the routine of the house and family members. If there are children in the home, it would be best that they are closer to their teenage years. Because of my bashful side, I would do better in a home than an apartment setting. I cannot live with cats or small animals. I'll need to meet all members of the home, as well as resident dogs, before leaving the shelter to ensure that it will be a great fit. Valentine's Day may be over, but I promise you won't want to miss out on all the love I have to share.
Bio: Hey there, my name is Tille. People might describe me as bashful or maybe a little sensitive to my surroundings. This just means you'll be the apple of my eye and my source of safety and security. I'm looking for a person that will understand me and help me gain confidence at my own pace. I would appreciate a quiet, low-traffic home without children, as a busy household may be overwhelming for me. If I go to a home with children, they'll need to be closer to their teens, as younger children are just too overwhelming for me. Hopefully once I warm up and get comfortable, you'll see the energetic, playful side of my personality. I need to meet all family members, including resident dogs, before going to my new forever home as I want to make sure I can fit right into the family.
Breed: Labrador retriever and American bulldog mix
Age: 2 years and 8 months old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Feb. 17, 2020
Bio: Hi! My name is Nacho. People might describe me as bashful and a little sensitive to my surroundings. I can be hesitant around people I don't know, but to the ones I trust, I'm just a big love bug. It may take me extra time to warm up, but once I come out of my shell, I'm a fun-loving, active boy with a bit of a rowdy side! Because I can get overwhelmed in new environments, I'm more of a homebody than a social butterfly. If you have a low-traffic home and a fenced in yard, I might just be the dog for you! I will need a home without children under the age of 12. I can jump a 6-foot fence, so a home committed to keeping me in the yard and safe is a must! I'm a dog that needs to be the star of the show. This means that I need a home where I'm the only dog so your attention will solely be on me for your canine companionship.
