Amblyopia — also known as lazy eye — occurs when the eye is unable to focus and see clearly.
Children who have a lazy eye often have good vision in one eye and poor vision in the other. They don't realize their vision is poor, and don't mention it to their parents.
Children develop a lazy eye when their brains do not effectively communicate with the eyes. This communication could break down for a couple of reasons.
The first is a muscle imbalance. Misalignment of the eyes — or strabismus — is the most common cause of lazy eye. One or both of the eyes may cross in or turn out, making it difficult to track objects together.
The second is a vision imbalance. When one eye is more nearsighted or farsighted than the other, the eye with stronger vision better communicates with the brain.
The final reason is deprivation. A problem with one eye — such as a cloudy area in the lens (cataract) — can prohibit clear vision in that eye. Deprivation amblyopia in infancy requires urgent treatment to prevent permanent vision loss. It's often the most severe type of amblyopia.
It is more likely that a child will develop a lazy eye if a family member has the condition.
Since most children do not complain of vision problems, noticing the signs of a lazy eye are crucial. Signs of lazy eye include:
• Squinting
• Tilting of the head to one side
• Wandering eyes
• Cataracts
• Running into things repeatedly on one side
If you notice any of these listed symptoms, make an appointment with your doctor as soon as possible to seek corrective treatment. Without correction, amblyopia can severely affect quality of life.
To determine if your child suffers from lazy eye, an ophthalmologist will check to see if vision between the eyes differs. The ophthalmologist may cover one eye to see how well the uncovered eye follows a moving object. If the child tries to look above or below the patch or pulls it off and cries, it is likely they are suffering from lazy eye.
There are a number of treatments for lazy eye. Treatments will differ based on each patient’s case.
- Eye patch. An eye patch is the most common and effective treatment option for lazy eye. The patch covers the patient’s stronger eye, allowing the weaker eye to gain strength. It often takes months for the weaker eye to be as strong as the other eye, but once it is, the child can usually stop wearing the patch.
- Eye drops. In mild cases of lazy eye, or aversion to eye patches, doctors might suggest eye drops called atropine. The eye drops blur the vision of the stronger eye, allowing the weaker eye to become stronger.
- Glasses. Glasses may also be prescribed if the lazy eye is caused by a significant refractive error. Often, glasses will be prescribed in conjunction with an eye patch or eye drops.
- Surgery. In very serious cases where other options have not worked, surgery may be the best option.
If you suspect your child has a lazy eye, it's important to seek treatment as soon as possible. Having normal eyesight is essential for a healthy childhood, and catching poor eyesight now will help your child in the future.
Dr. Andrew Troia is a pediatric ophthalmologist at Boys Town National Research Hospital. Read more about Dr. Troia here.
