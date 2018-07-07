It happens to everyone. One minute you’re minding your own business and the next, your body has decided to attack you with a muscle cramp.
A cramp is an involuntary contraction of a muscle that occurs suddenly and does not relax. They can strike any muscle that’s under voluntary control, and either a part or all of the muscle may be affected. A cramp can also affect several muscles in a group.
The most telltale sign of a muscle cramp is a sudden sharp pain and a hard lump of muscle under the skin. Some cramps, such as foot cramps, may cause your toes to bend awkwardly as well. The most commonly affected groups are the back of the lower leg/calf, the back of the thigh and the front of the thigh. A leg cramp is also known as a “Charley horse.”
Most cramps last several seconds or can linger for up to 15 or more minutes, and they may recur multiple times before finally going away.
So what causes muscle cramps?
Stiff and tight muscles may be the result of several factors, sometimes all at once. Factors include muscle overuse, dehydration, muscle strain and holding a position for a prolonged period of time. Most factors are harmless in the long run, but some may be related to an underlying medical condition. These could be inadequate blood supply, nerve compression or mineral depletion.
What are risk factors of muscle cramps?
While cramps don’t discriminate, some people may be more likely to suffer from them due to certain risk factors such as age, pregnancy or certain medical conditions such as diabetes or nerve, liver or thyroid diseases. Certain medications may contribute as well. Those who are ill or overweight are also at a higher risk for muscle cramps.
Another factor is dehydration. For active individuals, such as athletes or people outdoors in hot weather, dehydration can cause muscles to tire more quickly. This is more common in preseason sports, when the body isn’t conditioned and more subject to fatigue. Muscle cramps will often occur near the end of an intense workout or prolonged exercise, or four to six hours following the event.
How can you prevent muscle cramps?
A key to avoiding muscle cramps is to stay hydrated. Fluids help muscles contract and relax smoothly while keeping muscle cells hydrated and less irritable. During physical activity, replenish fluid at regular intervals and continue drinking water or other fluids after finishing. Electrolytes found in sports drinks are also beneficial to avoiding muscle cramps.
Be sure to stretch muscles before and after using them for an extended period, to avoid both muscle cramps and more serious injuries.
If you do get a muscle cramp, how do you treat it?
As painful as it may be, it’s important to stretch out the muscle that’s cramping. This will help relieve the knot or lump of muscle. Massage the area with a roller, a softball, baseball or your hands. Apply heat or cold to the area to help the muscles relax. It’s also important to stop any activity and re-hydrate. Continuing to exercise may lead to a more serious injury, such as a muscle strain or joint sprain.
