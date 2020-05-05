I love suncatchers.
My grandma always had a few hanging in her windows, and I liked watching them reflect light in colorful and beautiful ways.
I recently realized that I could make suncatchers of my own.
I was hoping the project would be easy enough for my boys, ages 6 and 3, to do — but it’s definitely not. You need a steady hand and the ability to control a squeeze bottle. My kids would have just made a giant mess and gotten extremely frustrated. But children ages 8 and older should have no trouble with the steps.
CD Suncatchers
• Old CDs or DVDs
• Window paint in various colors
• Black liquid leading
• Strong adhesive tape (like duct tape)
1. Begin by scratching off areas of coating on both sides of a CD with a sharp object like scissors. Place strips of tape on those areas and then begin lifting the tape to pull off the coating in chunks. Repeat this process until you have a completely clear disc.
2. Use liquid leading to create a design. You can either draw a free-hand design or trace a free downloadable template from the Internet onto your blank CD. Apply the liquid leading carefully (don’t squeeze the bottle too hard), and let dry as directed.
3. Once dry, fill in your sections with window paint. Again, don’t squeeze the bottles too hard. Fill around the edges first and pull the paint toward the middle of the design area; fill in with more paint as necessary.
4. Let dry completely — at least eight hours. Once dry, drill a small hole in the top of the CD and thread fishing line, dental floss or string through the hole for hanging.
5. Place suncatcher in a window or outside and watch it dance in the sunlight.
