W hen it comes to food and fall, we can’t resist a pumpkin spice latte. That got us thinking about adding pumpkin to everything! Here’s an entire meal with pumpkin purée (from a can!) as the starring ingredient. The verdict from our Momaha taste-testers: Yes, please!
Savory Pumpkin Hummus
(Yields two cups)
Ingredients:
- 14-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 2/3 cup pumpkin purée (not pumpkin pie filling)
- 2 tablespoons tahini
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 lemon juiced (2 tablespoons)
- 1½ tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon paprika
- Water, if needed
- To garnish: chopped parsley, sesame seeds, paprika, extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
1. Place all the ingredients into a food processor and blend until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides as needed.
2. Add olive oil or water, if purée is too thick.
3. Taste and adjust seasonings.
4. Place the savory pumpkin hummus in a shallow bowl, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, garnish with sesame seeds, chopped parsley and paprika (optional).
5. Serve immediately with pita bread, crackers or veggie sticks or cover and refrigerate for up to four days.
(Source: aseasyasapplepie.com)
5-Ingredient Pumpkin Alfredo
Ingredients:
- 12-16 ounces fettuccine pasta
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 5 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 cup pumpkin purée (not pumpkin pie filling)
- 2½ cups heavy whipping cream
- 1½ cups grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ teaspoon salt
Directions:
1. Cook the fettuccine according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid to thin sauce.
2. Heat the butter over medium heat. Add the garlic; sauté until soft and fragrant. Add the pumpkin and heavy whipping cream. Simmer until slightly thickened. Add the Parmesan and salt, and stir to combine.
3. Toss the pasta in the sauce and thin as needed using the reserved cooking liquid. Top with additional Parmesan and season to taste. Serve immediately.
Notes: A few sage leaves or rosemary sprigs can take this recipe to the next level. Add with the garlic and pull out just before the pumpkin and cream are added. As the pasta sits, it will thicken. Simply add a splash of water to keep it creamy and loose, if necessary.
(Adapted from pinchofyum.com)
Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies
Ingredients:
For the brownies:
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter
- 3 ounces unsweetened chocolate
- ½ cup cocoa powder
- 2½ cups sugar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 3 large eggs
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
For the pumpkin cheesecake:
- Two 8-ounce packages cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¾ cup sugar
- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup pumpkin purée, canned
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1/3 cup heavy cream
Directions:
1. Heat the oven to 350 F. Generously butter or oil a 9-by-13-inch baking pan.
2. For brownie batter, melt together the butter and unsweetened chocolate in a medium-sized pot over low heat, stirring until smooth.
3. Remove from heat and stir in the cocoa powder, sugar and salt. Add vanilla. Beat in the eggs by hand, one at a time, stirring quickly so they don’t have a chance to cook before they are blended in. Stir in the flour.
4. Scrape about three-fourths of the thick batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Set aside the pan and the remaining brownie batter (about 1 cup).
5. Make the pumpkin cheesecake batter: In a large bowl beat the cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth. Add the cinnamon, ginger, salt, sugar and cloves. Beat, scraping down the sides of bowl, until well-combined. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Then beat in the pumpkin, vanilla and heavy cream until smooth.
6. Spread the pumpkin cheesecake batter over the brownie batter in the pan. Use a tablespoon to dollop remaining brownie batter over the top in spots. Use a dull knife to swirl the mixtures together, making sure to leave it very streaky, and not blend too much.
7. Bake for about 40 to 45 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the brownies comes out clean.
8. Allow brownies to cool completely in the pan. Cut into 24 squares.
Notes: Use 100% pumpkin purée and NOT pumpkin pie filling. Libby’s Pumpkin Purée will give you a brighter orange than the store brand we purchased. If you want a more vibrant orange color in your final product, use the name brand.
(Source: themom100.com)
This article originally appeared in the October 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
