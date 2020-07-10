This is usually the time of year when city parks and other outdoor activities for children are bustling. But this summer, many families are looking to create more opportunities in their own backyards.
While large play sets are lots of fun, they might not work well for everyone.
There are many other play settings that can be added to your outdoor space. But which ones do you choose? What is worth the time, money and space in your yard?
When considering those questions, be sure to include the whole family in the discussion. Children are more likely to be engaged and interested in something that they have a part in creating.
This is also a great way to teach them about brainstorming and how we might have a lot more ideas than we can implement.
You also don’t need to do everything at the same time. Make a plan, and then prioritize the elements you want to introduce. If you add them in increments, you will be able to see what your children enjoy and how they are using the space.
Here are a few ideas for low-cost play areas.
Natural construction – Provide scrap wood, tree stumps, slices of tree limbs (tree cookies), sticks and branches and similar materials for children to use for building.
Digging area – Instead of (or in addition to) a traditional sandbox, create a space for digging in the dirt. Add a little peat moss or sand to help make heavy soil a little lighter.
Digging tools and containers – Gather up unused kitchen containers and utensils such as metal and wooden spoons, spatulas and bakeware. Let children use these in the sandbox or the digging area, or to create a mud kitchen!
Balancing logs – Keep an eye out for logs and stumps. They’re perfect for creating a backyard balancing or obstacle course. Look for someone cutting down trees in your neighborhood, or call an arborist or your local city maintenance department for leads on where to find the raw materials.
Vine tepee – Use 6- to 8-foot bamboo poles or PVC pipes, connected at the top, to create a tepee about 6 feet in diameter. Plant vining plants such as runner beans or purple hyacinth beans to create a fun “hiding spot” for children.
Play decks – These are small decks that are free-standing and much smaller than a traditional deck. Children love to sit on these to play or use as a stage.
Shade – Don’t forget to provide some type of shade for hot summer days! Take advantage of existing trees or structures to create temporary shade using fabric or sails.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.