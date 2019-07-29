Crayola has joined the growing market of subscription box services.
The Crayola CIY Box delivers monthly and contains two crafts suited for kids of all ages. Reviews have said they’re easy enough for preschoolers, but the box we previewed also kept my teen engaged. It was the perfect activity to fill a rainy afternoon.
The box came with supplies for two crafts with easy-to-follow, step-by-step directions. We also searched #crayolaciybox on Instagram for inspiration.
Our preview box from crayolaciybox.com included Model Magic clay in four colors to make pinch pots and paints and components to make a wooden paint-pour clock. There were a few extras — sticky notes and a marker (although my marker arrived dried out). There were ample supplies to make the crafts. We used all the clay and made four pinch pots. We had paint left over after making the clock.
Tip: If it’s a humid day, the clay and paint will take longer than the recommended 24 hours to dry.
Order month-to-month or purchase a three-, six- or 12-month subscription. Prices range from $32.99 to $40.98 per box, depending on the plan you choose.
