My 8-year-old daughter is the social butterfly of the family.
Whether it's thinking up conversation starters for family dinner or developing the theme of her next birthday party (which is six months from now), Mara is always looking forward to the next get-together.
Even when the coronavirus outbreak has suspended all social gatherings for the time being, Mara gets to work with what she's got. It will take more than a global pandemic to deter her from event planning.
That is how we found ourselves celebrating "Family Hawaii Day."
It was an idea Mara had been hinting at since late March, when my husband and I had a Paris-inspired anniversary dinner to pay tribute to the cancelled trip to France that was supposed to be the backdrop to 13 years of marital bliss. That night, the kids had lots of questions for us about our wedding day and subsequent Hawaii honeymoon.
A few days after our anniversary, Mara came into the kitchen one morning with an announcement: “I think we should have a Hawaii Day.”
All the island talk apparently got her creative wheels spinning because when my daughter said “I think we should...” what she actually meant was: “This is happening.”
This wasn’t a half-baked idea, either. She was really committed and had been doing her homework. She Googled images of the island state and compiled menu and decoration suggestions, as well an event dress code.
My husband and I encouraged her creativity. Mara, more than her older brother, Declan, has been rather socially starved. We thought focusing on a fun plan for the future would be a good distraction from some of the more serious things happening in the present.
But I quickly realized this party wasn’t much of a future hypothetical when Mara asked me, “Mom, do you have anything going on this weekend?”
I thought she was making a joke. Who has anything going on ever anymore? But she was serious, and I let her know that it looked like my weekend had some openings.
“Great! Dad and Declan said they were free, too, so we’ll finally get to do Hawaii Day!”
So last Sunday, instead of lounging around in sweatpants like we now do all the rest of the week, we all donned our finest island wear and threw ourselves a little luau. As we sat down to our somewhat island-inspired dinner, Mara had a few notes for next time. Apparently, Mara saw this as a dry run for when we can host a real island shindig with friends and family once social distancing restrictions are lifted.
While she complimented our use of Tiki glasses as a good touch, she named some things that need improving. Her first complaint was the menu, which only had pineapple and Hawaiian rolls representing the theme. But to be fair, we live in the Midwest, there's a pandemic, I was told last minute and these were the only Hawaiian foods we had in the house. Finally, she wasn't happy with her brother's attire. Apparently his choice of a Minecraft T-shirt was not on theme.
She’s a lady who knows what she wants and, honestly, who right now doesn’t want a good party? It looks like I’ll be keeping an eye out for tiki torches and coming up with a stronger culinary game than plain pineapple.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.
