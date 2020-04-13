My husband, Peter, and I had a magical anniversary celebration in Paris. We took a sunset cruise on the Seine river, followed by a late dinner with a view of an illuminated Eiffel Tower. Then we walked the Left Bank hand-in-hand like newly married kids.
At least, that's what we planned to do on our 13th wedding anniversary last month before the coronavirus pandemic struck.
While we weren’t alone with having major plans cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic, I couldn’t help but feel disappointed. And Peter was crestfallen. I hadn’t seen him this dispirited since last year when the Chicago Cubs lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in the postseason. Yeah, this was that bad.
This was going to be his first trip to France — a work trip, in fact. I decided to join him and, as luck would have it, the trip just happened to correspond with our wedding day. So that's how a work trip turned into Peter's claim that he was taking me to Paris for our anniversary.
Then, in early March, we found out we wouldn’t be going to Paris. Out of an abundance of caution, all non-essential travel was suspended. And, as essential as a kid-free trip may seem, it isn’t.
So in a bid to make it up to him, I surprised him with reservations at a little French restaurant we love.
But that plan didn't last long. Restaurants had closed to maintain social distancing. It look like, at least for a little while, no one was going anywhere anytime soon.
Honestly, what could we expect when trying to celebrate our thirteenth anniversary? Lucky number 13 indeed...
But here’s the thing. All these missed opportunities have actually drawn a spotlight on what it was we would be celebrating — our choice to marry one another.
It’s a crazy time right now. There is so much fear, loss and suffering. In the eye of this pandemic sweeping the globe each day, I seek to be grateful. And more than ever before, I am deeply grateful for Peter.
If we were ever wondering, “Do we have the stuff to really make this marriage last?,” the past 30 days have been a working example that we have the stuff. After all, it’s been nothing but Peter, the kids and me cooped up in a house together.
Have we fought? Absolutely. But they weren’t foundation-shaking arguments. Just occasional spats that happen when the same four people have stared at the same four walls for four whole weeks. I’m not the best at taking out the trash, and Peter needs to find a better place to put his dirty laundry other than the bedroom floor. But minor housekeeping issues aside, I think we are going to make it.
Because you know what we’ve been doing a lot of during our lock down? Laughing. Peter’s making a go at growing facial hair. He calls it his “playoff beard,” and it’s hilarious. While I can’t wait for our long tour of "staying safe by staying home" to come to an end so he’ll shave it, I absolutely love his commitment to the look.
We may owe ourselves a future romantic getaway, but in the end we didn’t need to take a trip to have an unforgettable anniversary. This year’s family edition celebration is one for the books.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.