If you like fresh fruit, you need to make these fruit pizza cookies. Your kids will love giving you an assist. And everyone lucky enough to eat one will rave about the flavor and texture for days.

Fruit Pizza

Ingredients:

  • Sugar cookies (use your favorite made-from-scratch recipe or refrigerated slice-and-bake dough)
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 2½ cups powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla baking emulsion (or vanilla extract)
  • Fruit of your choice: kiwi, berries, mandarin oranges, pineapple, etc.

Directions:

Bake sugar cookies and let cool completely. In a mixing bowl, cream together the cream cheese and butter. Scrape sides of bowl with a spatula and add the powdered sugar, mixing well. Add the vanilla baking emulsion and mix until the frosting is smooth. 

Wash and cut fruit, if needed. If using canned fruits, drain completely of juices. Assemble the cookies. Frost with cream cheese. Decorate with fruit and serve. Refrigerate uneaten cookies.

Note: These are best when eaten within a couple days of being made.

